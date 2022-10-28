Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Sioux City Journal
8 days to go: GOP rallies behind 'risky' candidates; Biden talks windfall tax; Michigan gov race tightens
There are 8 days until polls close on Election Day. Here's what to know, including the top stories of the day, video from the campaign trail, the latest polls and key races in focus. STORY OF THE DAY. Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky. ATKINSON, N.H. (AP)...
Sioux City Journal
Franken: ‘We deserve something other than a senator for life’
CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa’s longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley may have began as a lawmaker who worked across party lines but that is not the Grassley of today, Democrat Mike Franken told about 80 supporters who gathered Tuesday at Kirkwood Community College to listen to the retired three-star Navy admiral running to replace him.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
Donald Trump joins the Paul Pelosi conspiracy caucus
Just days removed from the assault on Paul Pelosi, Donald Trump is throwing in his lot with the conspiracy caucus on what actually happened in the attack.
Sioux City Journal
Trump slated to speak at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sioux Gateway Airport; event yet to 'sell out'
SIOUX CITY — Though former President Donald Trump's Thursday evening rally at the Sioux Gateway Airport is coming just days before a crucial U.S. midterm election, the event in support of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley has yet to "sell out." As of 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, the...
Sioux City Journal
Home Affordability Takes a Hit as Fed Fights Inflation
Home affordability has crumbled this year, and it may erode further at the hands of the Federal Reserve. The Fed on Wednesday raised the federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 3.75% to 4%. The central bank's action will directly or indirectly raise the floor under several consumer interest rates, including those for home equity lines of credit and mortgages.
Sioux City Journal
AP News Summary at 6:56 p.m. EDT
Powell: Rate hikes may slow, but inflation fight hardly over. WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to strike a delicate balance at a moment when high inflation is bedeviling the nation’s economy and commanding a central role in the midterm elections. Powell suggested that the Fed may decide in coming months to slow its aggressive interest rate increases. Yet he also made clear that the Fed isn’t even close to declaring victory in its fight to curb an inflation rate that is near four-decade highs. The Fed pumped up its key rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time. It was the sixth rate hike this year — a streak that has made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly expensive.
Fed faces twin threats of recession and financial crisis as its inflation fight raises risks of both
There is wide agreement among economists and market observers that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes will cause economic growth to grind to a halt, leading to a recession. Less talked about is the risk of a financial crisis as the U.S. central bank simultaneously tries to shrink its massive balance sheet. As expected, the Fed on Nov. 2, 2022, lifted borrowing costs by 0.75 percentage point – its fourth straight hike of that size, which brings its benchmark rate to as high as 4%. At the same time as it’s been raising rates, the Fed has been quietly...
Sioux City Journal
Column: Electing 2020 `election deniers’ might end democracy
The serious registered voter is approaching Nov. 8’s midterm election by studying issues, candidate credentials and party platforms. A clear-headed voter will vote for the best qualified candidate regardless of their political party affiliation. Uninformed voters are those lemmings — many times blind sighted and duped by party propaganda...
Lofgren demands answers from Capitol Police on Paul Pelosi attack
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) is demanding answers from the U.S. Capitol Police following the Friday home invasion attack on Paul Pelosi, which is sparking calls for greater protection of lawmakers. Lofgren — the chairwoman of the House Administration Committee, which oversees the Capitol Police — penned a letter to the department’s chief, Thomas Manger, asking…
Sioux City Journal
Trump Legal Troubles
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks. For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax fraud — on the hook for what prosecutors say was a 15-year scheme by top officials to avoid paying taxes on those fringe benefits. Opening statements and the first witnesses are expected Monday in New York. Last week, 12 jurors and six alternates were picked for the case, the only criminal trial to arise from the Manhattan district attorney’s three-year investigation of the former president.
Sioux City Journal
12 States Tax Social Security Benefits. Should Retirees Avoid Them?
The vast majority of retired workers depend on Social Security benefits to some degree, according to Gallup. That makes it critical for those individuals to understand the financial implications of every decision, and one often overlooked variable is the extent to which each state taxes Social Security benefits. Here's what...
The Fed raises interest rates again, signals more coming despite pressure to slow the pace
The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that in its continuing efforts to tamp down inflation, it would raise interest rates yet again by another three-quarters of a point to a target range of 3.75 to 4%. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said during a press conference following the announcement that the “historically fast pace” of […] The post The Fed raises interest rates again, signals more coming despite pressure to slow the pace appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Statue of Liberty and MAGA devotees
The Statue of Liberty inscription: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.” If the same people were in place that comprise the MAGA devotees, the Native Indians would still be on their lands, there wouldn't be any sculptured presidents on their sacred lands, and there would be no Trail of Tears. Grassley wouldn't be groveling at Trump's shoes. There would be no, traitorous, narcissistic, thief, conman posing as a genius Christian. -- Earl Draayer, Le Mars, Iowa.
Comments / 1