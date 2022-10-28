Read full article on original website
Police issue BOLO for homicide suspect with ties to Evansville
The Clay County State's Attorney, Phillip Givens filed a Motion to Revoke Bond for Phillip Blaine Henson on October 26 according to police.
Lawsuit filed against EPD for 2020 killing of Rodriquez Pam
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Attorney Mark Miller is suing the City of Evansville, Evansville Police Department, Chief Billy Bolin, and two EPD officers for wrongful death on behalf of relatives of Rodriquez Pam. In November 2020, Pam was shot and killed by Evansville Police after a 911 caller claimed he...
16-year-old accepts plea deal in 2021 Evansville murder case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 16-year-old has taken a plea deal in a 2021 Evansville murder case. Arkee Coleman was charged in the shooting death of Johnathan Stitts on Parret Street last October. He plead guilty to murder and waived his right to a jury trial. By doing so, Coleman...
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is being sued by one man’s family for his death two years ago. The officer-involved shooting happened just off Cherry Street near the American Legion. Sentencing for the Parkland school shooter is set to take place Wednesday. The jury spared Nikolas Cruz from...
Jasper Fight Lands One in Jail
Jasper- The Jasper Police Department responded to a fight late Saturday. Jasper Police officers say the domestic dispute call came around 8:00 pm, where they say 26-year-old Haley Hayes of Cannelton got into a fight with other individuals. Officers report Hayes struck and strangled the other individuals during the altercation.
Wrongful Death Suit Filed Against The City
The family of Rodriquez Pam along with their attorney Mark Miller has filed a wrongful death suit against the City of Evansville, EPD, Chief Billy Bolin and two EPD officers. Two years ago Pam was shot and killed by Evansville police after a 911 call was placed claiming Pam was pointing a gun at a dog in someone’s yard.
Bond reduced for man accused of child molestation
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Bond has been reduced for a man facing child molestation charges in Warrick County. 45-year-old Todd Hurt is accused of sexually abusing a child numerous times. His first court appearance was Monday and his bond was originally 50,000 dollars, but today a judge approved a...
Family of Henderson homicide victim looking for answers
(WEHT)-- A Henderson family is grieving today after they say a loved one was shot and left to die. Police say 33-year-old Darrell Hayes was found dead and buried in leaves on Sunday on the west side Henderson.
Authorities rule fatal Weinbach Ave. house explosion ‘accidental’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of Aug. 10’s house explosion on Weinbach Avenue as accidental. Following a joint investigation with the Evansville Fire Department, investigators say they discovered a leaking gas line in the basement of the home. According to a...
Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating a homicide after responding to the scene of a man’s dead body lying outside a home yesterday afternoon. As the Henderson Police Department works to find out what happened that left a man dead outside his home, the people who live nearby are trying to cope with the violence so close to their own homes.
Arrest made after Monday night crash near Blue Bridge in Spencer County
Authorities say someone has been arrested in connection to a Monday night crash near the Blue Bridge in Spencer County, Indiana. The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says dispatch got a call about a three-vehicle wreck around 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened on SR 161...
Warrick Co. man arrested on child molestation charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man is in jail on child molestation charges. 45-year old Todd Hurt is accused of sexually abusing a child numerous times. He made his first court appearance Monday. Hurt was originally being held on a $50,000 bond. His attorney requested a bond reduction...
OCSO: Outstanding warrants lead to drug charges
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and the Beaver Dam Police Department worked together to arrest two people with outstanding warrants after a traffic stop. OCSO says on October 30, the Pennyrile Narcotics task force and a K-9 conducted a traffic stop in Beaver Dam which resulted in the seizure […]
Victim identified after body found in Henderson; Now under investigation as homicide
Police are providing several updates on a death investigation that started in Henderson, Kentucky on Sunday. As we reported Sunday, police said they were conducting an investigation in Henderson after a man's body was discovered in a yard on Carter Drive. Police said Monday that the man who was found...
EPD: Altercation at gas station leads to arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Police took a woman into custody after they say she got into an altercation with a mother inside an Evansville gas station. The incident, which took place at the Marathon Gas Station on Eighth Street, was caught on security cameras around 6 p.m. on October 20. A detective investigating the case […]
Police looking for suspect in stabbing outside Evansville bar
Police are looking for a suspect after a man says he was stabbed outside a bar in Evansville. Authorities with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to the victim's home to take the report on Friday. The victim told authorities that he had been stabbed by a man...
Shooting/Attempted Murder 2300 Block Of Herbert Ave
On October 27th, around 8:30 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Herbert Ave. in reference to a victim who had been shot inside of a residence. Officers arrived and located an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds and began to render first aid until AMR arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital. At this time, the victim has several severe injuries but appears to be in stable condition.
Fatal car crash in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person has died in an early Monday morning crash in Ohio County. The Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 8000 block of State Route 505 South in Cromwell. Officials say a witness told them a 2006 Dodge Dakota, driven by 26-year-old James...
Henderson Police investigating after finding a body in a yard
Henderson Police are investigating after a body was found in a yard. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Carter Drive for a deceased person at 4:16 p.m. on October 30th. Officers say they found an unresponsive male lying in a yard when they arrived. Anyone with any information...
Affidavit: Man breaks into home, steals child’s underwear
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who is on parole for child molestation is facing charges after police say he broke into a home, and stole a child’s pair of underwear. According to an affidavit, the Evansville Police Department was called to a home Friday afternoon in reference to a burglary report.
