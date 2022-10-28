Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2 election ratings agencies change Oregon 5th District forecast
Two national, non-partisan election ratings agencies have changed their forecast for next week’s election in Oregon’s 5th U.S. congressional district. The Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball out of the University of Virginia now label the race between Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner as “Lean Republican.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Ballots pouring in one week before election day
Tuesday marks one week until election day and a good percentage of voters have already returned their ballot. Even here in Oregon, where we can vote by mail until the day of the election, a lot of people like to drop their ballot in person. “I might have passed by...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville named a top 10 dynamic micropolitan city in US
Prineville is put on a top 10 list as one of the most dynamic cities in the country. The nonprofit Heartland Forward named the city in Crook County as the 9th-most dynamic micropolitan out of 536 in the U.S. It defines a micropolitan as a town with “10,000 to 50,000...
centraloregondaily.com
Cascade Lakes Highway, Paulina Lake Road closing Nov. 15
You have two weeks left to enjoy the Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road. Deschutes County says both will close for the season at 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 15. Cascade Lakes Highway will be closed west of Mt. Bachelor between the snow gates at Dutchman Flat and Deschutes Bridge at the intersection with Forest Service Road 4270.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Fire and Rescue holding annual coat drive
Bend Fire and Rescue is having their annual coat drive for new or used winter wear. Donations are accepted and can be dropped off between November 6 and December 2. They are also offering an option for contact-less drop off. New or used coats, scarves and other winter-related clothing are...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Ian Cranston murder trial jury selection in death of Barry Washington Jr
Jury selection was underway Wednesday in the murder trial of Ian Cranston, the man accused of shooting and killing Barry Washington Jr. in downtown Bend last year. Opening statements could happen as early as Thursday. The trial is expected to last about two weeks. Cranston is accused of shooting Washington,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Snow returns to the High Desert as November begins
As the calendar turns to November, many Central Oregonians woke up Tuesday to the first lower-elevation snowfall of the season. Others were getting rain. Snow started falling before sunrise as was still coming down as of late morning with accumulations on roads and sidewalks. The video above was recored at Eagle Park in northeast Bend around 9:00 a.m.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man killed in Madras shooting; Photo released of vehicle police are seeking
A man was killed in a shooting in Madras Monday night that happened as children were out trick-or-treating. Police are hoping someone will step forward to help them find who was responsible. The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office said law enforcement received a call around 7:45 p.m. of shots being...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon average gas prices start November below $5, but not in Bend
The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Oregon has dropped below $5 to start the month of November. But with the exception of some gas stations around town, you’ll still be paying more than $5 in Bend. AAA says the average price across the state is $4.95 per...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Children, Bend man among 4 injured in head-on collision on Highway 20
A head-on crash on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home sent four people to the hospital Monday, including a Bend man and two children. Oregon State Police say a Hyundai, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, was going east at about 5:30 a.m. OSP said the Hyundai crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Honda CRV driven by an Albany woman.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ High Desert Musuem moves to winter schedule Tuesday
The High Desert Museum moves to its winter schedule on Tuesday. Museum hours will go from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. daily. General admission is $17. It’s $15 for seniors 65 and older as well as for college students with ID. Children ages 3-12 costs $11. Kids under...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend fatal hit-and-run suspect dragged victim out of road, Bend PD says
Bend Police have released a photo of the vehicle they say was involved in a deadly hit and run in northwest Bend last week. And they revealed that witnesses saw the suspect dragged the victim out of the roadway. Police are hoping someone in the area has surveillance video of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend family donates father’s rare WWII collection to US Holocaust Museum
A family from Bend has donated a collection of artifacts taken from the desk of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini at the end of WWII. The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum now holds the collection of telegrams between Mussolini and Adolf Hitler, plus never-before-seen pictures of the two dictators at the height of their power.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cascade Lakes Brewing becomes not-for-profit company to give back
Redmond-based Cascade Lakes Brewing Company announced it is no longer a for-profit company. “We decided to become a not-for-profit which is basically an expression of our direction as a company,” said owner Andrew Rhine. “It’s a promise to put in all of our profits back into nonprofits and the charity partners that we care about and our employees.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend hit-and-run victim, 76, dies; Police still looking for driver
A 76-year-old man who was struck in a hit-and-run in Bend last week has died, police said Monday. Investigators are still looking for the person responsible. Bend Police say Walter James Lane of Bend was struck at the roundabout at NW Newport Avenue and NW 14th Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Comments / 0