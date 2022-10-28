ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘Dying of boredom’: the fight to release Thailand’s shopping mall gorilla

By Rebecca Root in Bangkok
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPumD_0ipVyGcL00
Gorilla Bua Noi looks out through the bars of her cage at Pata Zoo on the top floor of a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand. Efforts continue to secure her release after a fresh setback.

Holding a fist full of green beans, Bua Noi stares through the iron bars and glass of her home at the visitors busy taking pictures of Bangkok’s controversial “shopping mall gorilla”. To their dismay, the animal fondly known as King Kong soon saunters away from the viewing window, past the hanging tyre to the back of her sparse enclosure.

“She’s sitting there dying of boredom,” says Edwin Wiek, founder of Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand.

Gorillas, which are native to Africa, are social animals that typically live in family groups. Bua Noi, which translates as Little Lotus, has lived alone for much of her 30-plus years on the seventh floor of a desolate city centre shopping complex at Thailand’s family-owned Pata Zoo.

The primate is at the centre of a longstanding dispute between the private rooftop zoo in Bangkok and animal rights activists around the world. In 2020, Cher joined those calling for the gorilla’s release, with the singer writing to Thailand’s environment minister, Varawut Silpa-archa, to express “deep concern” over Bua Noi’s living conditions. Gillian Anderson joined the outcry, calling for the zoo to be closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2uso_0ipVyGcL00
Celebrities from Cher to Gillian Anderson have voiced concern about Bua Noi’s living conditions. Photograph: Rungroj Yongrit/EPA

Campaigners say the animals have little stimulation and are confined in unnatural enclosures at the zoo, which is on the top floors of a department store. Bua Noi’s mate died more than a decade ago, according to the Bangkok Post.

Hopes were raised last week when Thailand’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said it planned to buy and rehabilitate Bua Noi. They were soon dashed when the owners released a statement saying no talks were happening and no price had been agreed, despite mentions of 30m baht (£700,000) circulating online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBBSE_0ipVyGcL00
Flamingoes roam around at Pata zoo, housed inside a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand. Photograph: Rebecca Root/The Guardian

“Every animal at Pata Zoo is enduring a life sentence, something not handed to even the hardest Thai criminals,” says Jason Baker, senior vice president at Peta Asia. “They could have a meaningful life if they were transferred to a facility that would provide the mental stimulation and physical comfort of the naturalistic environment they need.”

But, in the statement, Bua Noi’s owners said the “ageing gorilla” may not adapt to a new environment with new pathogens.

Gorillas can live to about 40 in the wild, and longer in captivity.

Amos Courage at the Aspinall Foundation dismissed those concerns, and believes Bua Noi could be given great care in a sanctuary. The foundation has previously offered to cover the costs of this transition, as has Free the Wild, a charity co-founded by Cher.

Closer to home, Wiek says his rescue centre, which is around two hours outside Bangkok, could also take her. “Wherever she goes, as long as she gets out of that glass aquarium … that would be great,” he says.

Kung Chan is a 50-year-old Bangkok resident and city guide who visited Pata Zoo in May to relive a visit he’d taken in his childhood. He says he likely wouldn’t be back after what he saw. “I was not happy. We only stayed for 15 minutes … I don’t want to see [Bua Noi] in a room like that.”

Elsewhere around the zoo, an orangutan looks on at maintenance work, which has the concrete corridor partially cordoned off, while rusty signs and flaking walls make up the aesthetic of this ageing zoo. Flamingos roam free and monkeys reach out for food that visitors can buy on arrival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MAgOr_0ipVyGcL00
Visitors to Pata Zoo can buy food to feed the animals. Photograph: Rebecca Root/The Guardian

Wiek says: “The bottom line is the place needs to be closed down … fundraising to get one gorilla out of that zoo by the government sounds like an ethical thing to do but it’s not. We need to look at a solution for all the animals in the zoo,”

Pata Zoo declined to comment beyond its statement in response to Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. The owner of the zoo, Kanit Sermsirimongkol, has previously rejected claims that the animals are poorly treated.

Comments / 12

lynrd7z
4d ago

all the animals need to be in sanctuaries. God did not put these animals on earth to be put behind bars or take pictures with humans. I pray the owners will come to their senses and close it down

Reply
14
Debra Henderson
4d ago

Why are people of Asian countries so cruel to animals? From the horror of the dog meat trade to this. They seem very heartless in their actions and beliefs with living, breathing creatures. Makes me sick....

Reply(1)
7
Lynne Caniglia
4d ago

What is wrong with those people. He belongs with his breed in the wild for gods sake. Why hasn’t anyone taken them to court

Reply
9
Related
The Guardian

Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia

A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
The Guardian

Maths teacher’s breathtaking claim about death rate in China was right

The maths teacher who said “Every time I breathe, somebody dies in China” is correct (Letters, 4 October). The death rate in China is over seven per thousand people, and with a population of more than 1.4 billion people this means more than 9.8 million people die in China each year. The normal breathing rate for adults is around 16 breaths per minute. This leads to 16 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 8,415,360 breaths per year. Even taking a higher rate of 18 breaths per minute leads to 18 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 9,467,280 breaths per year. So there are many more deaths in China each year than the number of breaths taken by most people.
April Killian

Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years

For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!
Daily Mail

Terri Irwin is 'privately considering SELLING Australia Zoo' after admitting the family business was on the brink of collapse during Covid

Terri Irwin, the widow of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, is considering the option of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report. The Sunshine Coast zoo, founded as Beerwah Reptile Park in 1970 by Steve's father Bob Irwin, is one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions, but suffered financial troubles during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.
mailplus.co.uk

How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD

WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
People

Giraffe Kills Toddler, Leaves Mother in Critical Condition at Luxury Game Park in South Africa

The mother is believed to be a tour guide at the park where she and her 16-month-old child were trampled by a giraffe in a rare attack A toddler is dead and her mother is in critical condition after being crushed by a giraffe in South Africa. Officials said the 16-month-old girl and her mom were at the Kuleni Game Park in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday when the deadly encounter took place, according to BBC News and News24. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, of the South African Police Service,...
The Independent

British couple murdered in South Africa before being thrown to crocodiles

A British couple were murdered and their bodies left in a river in South Africa in 2018, a court heard.Respected botanists Rodney Saunders, 74, and his wife Rachel, 63, spent six months a year trekking through wild mountains and forests, hunting for stock for their mail-order business, based in Cape Town.In February 2018, the couple were in a remote part of the country when they apparently vanished. Prosecutors claim they were snatched from their camp, killed then thrown off a bridge into a crocodile-infested river.Their part-eaten and badly decomposed bodies were recovered by fishermen some days later – but...
The Independent

Sumatran tiger wanders into plantation camp in Indonesia and injures sleeping worker

A Sumatran tiger wandered into a plantation camp in Indonesia on Saturday and injured a sleeping worker, local media reported.The head of natural conservation agency of Riau province on the island of Sumatra told state news agency Antara that the workers were resting at the time of the incident.The man who was attacked woke up astonished to see the tiger just two metres away, reported the South China Morning Post.“The worker fought back by grabbing the tiger’s leg with his left hand and using his right hand to hold the tiger’s body away, but his head was already injured...
The Independent

Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium

A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
liveandletsfly.com

Man Claims He Found Cockroach In Airline Meal. Airline Says It Was Just Sautéed Ginger.

A Vistara passenger claims his vegetarian meal onboard included an unwanted animal product: a dead cockroach. But the airline claims it was just sautéed ginger. Cockroach Or Ginger In Airline Meal? Airline And Passenger At Odds. Nikul Solanki posted two pictures, including a close-up, of his breakfast (idli sambar...
Yana Bostongirl

A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach

There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
The Guardian

The Guardian

491K+
Followers
112K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy