Fall recycling and composting tips from KTLCB
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the fall season progresses, Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful is providing tips for recycling and composting your Halloween and election items. KTLCB says fall is a time for a lot of waste that does not belong in normal recycling. To help with the issue, KTLCB is offering the following collections:
10/31/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Toledo/Lucas County CareNet to help people enroll in both Medicaid or Marketplace health care plans. Our technical producer Eddie shows off his East Harbor Haunted House on the 2300 block of East Harbor Drive. Actor Anthony Michael Hall will host a screening of "Halloween Kills" at the Maumee Indoor Theater,...
Toledo considers having Tam-O-Shanter run Ottawa Park ice rink
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The next time you hit the ice at Toledo’s Ottawa Park skating rink it might be run by another group. In an effort to maximize the potential of one of the area’s few outdoors rinks, the city of Toledo is looking to Sylvania. In the next few weeks Toledo city council will consider having Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania oversee the operations.
Northwest Ohio welcomes Sylvania Crumbl Cookies
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cookie enthusiasts can add a new bakery to their list as a local Crumbl Cookies opens its door for business on Friday. The locally owned and operated Sylvania Crumbl Cookies is located at 6710 W. Central Ave., Suite 14 will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces start of Leaf Collection Program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday, Nov. 7. The City of Toledo says a variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in each neighborhood. The City, in partnership with local media, will announce each Friday where City crews will be working and where they will be the following week.
Salvation Army seeks Red Kettle bell ringers for Christmas season
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army is in need of volunteer Red Kettle Bell Ringers this Christmas season. Those wishing to volunteer to ring a kettle bell in Lucas and Wood Counties may sign up at www.RegisterToRing.com or contact Laura Henthorn via email at Laura.Henthorn@use.salvationarmy.org or call 419-241-1138, ext. 105. Please ask about other volunteer opportunities this Christmas season.
Toledo daycare takes extra steps to keep children healthy amid cold and flu season
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This is the season for colds, flu, RSV and COVID. Some daycares and schools are seeing a drop in attendance because of all those things. So what’s being done to help keep kids healthy? We checked in at a local child care center. As we...
Toledo Post Office hiring for the holidays
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post Office is looking to hire more employees for the holiday season. According to the United States Postal Service, the Toledo Post Office will be holding a job application workshop on Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Post Office located at 435 S. St. Clair St. Personnel will be on site to provide detailed information about the open positions and to answer questions.
Family to be honored by Adopt America Network at annual gala
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Pictures are proof you can pack a lot into five years as a family. Just ask Rayquel Liggens. The 11-year-old is in 6th grade at Whittier Elementary in Toledo. She has three siblings, but they’re with other families in the Cleveland area. Just like Rayquel, they’re adopted.
Local dentists holding Halloween candy buyback
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local dentists want to buy your unwanted Halloween candy. Participating dentists will pay you $1 for each pound of candy up to $10. All of the candy that gets collected will be sent to U.S. troops currently overseas. Some dentists are also offering prizes for those who donate the most candy.
Scrutiny around Issue 21 increases as Toledoans head to the polls next week
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents appear to be uneasy as many question Issue 21 of the upcoming election ballot. As Toledoans prepare to take to the polls on November 8, some residents question why possible changes to the city’s Charter would come by way of 12 separate proposals that will be consolidated in one vote.
Law enforcement shares trick-or-treating safety tips for kids, parents, and drivers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Halloween is meant to be fun, but there are some things kids, parents, and drivers should be aware of before heading out Monday night. Toledo Police and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said one of the biggest safety concerns during trick-or-treating is kids getting over-excited and crossing the street without looking.
Finds in the 419 - Dia De Los Muertos
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks spends time at the Jose Martinez Art Gallery to learn more about Dia De Los Muertos celebration happening in Toledo. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Fairfield Elementary placed on temporary lockdown, police determine no threat
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairfield Elementary was placed on temporary lockdown on Tuesday due to a possible threat. Maumee Police say there was a report of a man carrying a rifle in the area of the school but not on school grounds. After searching, police located the victim and said...
Honor Flight volunteer taking first trip to D.C. as honored veteran
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Pictures of Jerry Newman give a snapshot of his two tours in Vietnam. Newman served in the Navy from 1968 to 1972. He was an electronics technician, working on radios and communications towers. “We got rocketed a few times and shot at by the V.C. and...
Toledo City Council suspends City Auditor, council president avoids removal
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council held a special council meeting on Tuesday to vote on the employment of the City Auditor and moved to suspend him for 30 days before reviewing his job performance and duties. The deliberations over the auditor’s employment also sparked a motion to remove the council president.
Toledo orthodontist back behind bars for federal probation violation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Orthodontist Dr. Stuart Duchon is back behind bars for a federal probation violation. According to jail records, Dr. Duchon was picked up by the U.S. Marshals just last week after violating his supervised release rules. However, his patients want to know if the office will reopen.
Police investigate gas station shooting at Talmadge and Sylvania
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police investigated a shooting that happened at a gas station near the Franklin Park Mall early Sunday evening. Police said they responded around 5 p.m. to a call for shots fired. They didn’t find anyone hurt at the scene. There’s no word on any suspects....
Waterville Police searching for alleged robbery suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Kroger in Waterville on Tuesday. On Nov. 1 around 3:30 p.m., the Waterville Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at the Waterville Kroger located at 8370 Waterville-Swanton Road. WPD says...
‘Blow up the IRS’: Cleveland FBI arrests Sandusky man allegedly involved in extremist group
TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - Special agents have arrested a Sandusky man who authorities allege is a member of the extremist group “Boogaloo Bois.”. Federal court records show Aron McKillips was taken into custody Tuesday in Perrysburg Township in Wood County. He’s accused of making online threats toward police and...
