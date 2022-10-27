Read full article on original website
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
wmucsports.net
Stefan Copetti’s late equalizer clinches Big Ten regular-season title
With just three minutes remaining and Maryland looking for a goal to win the Big Ten regular-season title outright, Stefan Copetti delivered. Joshua Bolma put a cross into Copetti, who pushed a strong header into the top left corner to tie things up for the Terps. Maryland scored a late...
The Review
Women’s basketball, with a new look, slotted sixth in CAA poll
Sarah Jenkins is aware of the expectations placed in front of her after a record-breaking campaign last year by her friend and mentor, now-Arizona State head coach Natasha Adair. Delaware’s new head coach admits that nerves are present as the dawn of the 2022-2023 women’s basketball season approaches, but that...
wmucsports.net
No. 2 Maryland field hockey win fourth straight overtime game defeating No. 13 UConn, 2-1 in double overtime
Midway through the second overtime period, forward Hope Rose drove the ball into the circle and around Huskies goalie Cheyenne Sprecher who came off her line. Rose’s shot missed, but midfielder Bibi Donraadt tapped the ball into the empty net to give No. 2 Maryland field hockey (16-2, B1G 7-1) a 2-1 double-overtime victory against No. 13 UConn (11-6, 5-2) in the regular season finale.
Wilmington, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Wilmington, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Archmere Academy football team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on October 31, 2022, 12:30:00.
wilmtoday.com
Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!
We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
WBOC
Local Reaction to $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot
DELAWARE- After no one matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing, the jackpot for Powerball's Monday night drawing has reached $1 billion. The billion dollar jackpot is the second largest Powerball jackpot ever and the 5th largest U.S. jackpot in history. Although the chances of winning are about one in...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
Middletown, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Middletown, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sussex Central High School football team will have a game with St. Georges Technical High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00.
Smyrna dominates second half in a Homecoming to Remember
The highly anticipated showdown between No. 1 Smyrna and No. 3 Salesianum did not disappoint. The opening half alone featured several “highlight” plays, keeping the large homecoming crowd on the edge of their seats. The home team Eagles’ defense provided the first highlight when senior linebacker Nasir Jenkins gathered a “tipped” pass in stride for a 30-yard “pick six”, barely ... Read More
ABA Journal
New law school will charge only $24K in full-time tuition
Wilmington University is opening a new law school in Delaware that will charge $24,000 in tuition for full-time students, the lowest price of any law school in the region. The Wilmington University School of Law is taking applications for fall 2023, according to its website. The school is the third new U.S. law school announced this year, Reuters points out. The others are the recently opened Jacksonville University College of Law in Florida and the planned law school at High Point University in North Carolina.
delawaretoday.com
7 Record Stores in Delaware to Discover New Music
In a modern world where streaming has taken over the music scene, these record stores provide a taste of the golden age of listening. Most music lovers in 2022 choose to listen to their favorite songs with a streaming service like Spotify or Apple Music. However, there’s something to be said for listening to your favorite albums on vinyl. In an era obsessed with nostalgia, it’s safe to say vinyl records aren’t going anywhere any time soon. Spotify playlists are great, but there’s something special about browsing bins full of records and discovering new music through conversations with staff at the store. For music enthusiasts who love listening to records, Delaware has a great selection of record stores across the state.
DSU announces largest enrollment in school history
After months of teasing a record enrollment, Delaware State University announced Friday exactly what it was. DSU has 6,200 students enrolled, a growth of 33% over the last five years – right through the COVID-19 pandemic, a school press release said Friday. In August, DSU welcomed more than 1,400 first-year students to campus, which is its largest freshman class ever. ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: 9th House District
The next race we’re focusing on as part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage is the 9th House District. Incumbent Republican Kevin Hensley faces Democratic challenger, Terrell Williams. It's the fourth election in a row Hensley's faced a challenge. Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick takes a closer...
Former Miss New Jersey hired as reporter at local NBC station
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Jefferson Health – New Jersey awarded $375K grant to expand language access
Jefferson Health – New Jersey has been awarded a $375,000 grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health to increase language access services to patients throughout Camden, Gloucester and Burlington counties. According to HHS, 26 million people across the U.S. have limited English...
WMDT.com
Delaware State University shatters enrollment record
DOVER, Del. – Some exciting news for Delaware State University, the school broke multiple records regarding student enrollment. One surpasses 6,200 total students for the first time in its 131-year history. That’s a 33% increase since 2017. School officials tell us this couldn’t be done without the efforts of students, faculty, and community support. Along with the university’s focus to provide accessible education to all backgrounds. “Most students are looking at not only a great school but when they get here what do they get from us? We’re excited about them choosing us year after year and its always wonderful when more students choose to come to Delaware State and more living on campus and a much more diverse population of students,” says Tony Boyle, Senior Vice President of Strategic Enrollment Management and Student Affairs for the university.
delawarepublic.org
Prison research initiative at Howard R. Young Correctional Center identifies priorities
A prison initiative at Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington releases results of its first survey of the incarcerated population. Delaware’s Department of Correction joined the project, led by the DC-based Urban Institute, in 2019. It seeks to design, implement and evaluate strategies to improve prison living and working conditions based on feedback from incarcerated people and staff; the initiative also aims to help prison administrators make agency data more publicly available. According to the Institute, the DOC expressed willingness to implement the changes suggested by the researchers in good faith.
Glassboro-Camden Line reaches next stop on its long journey to construction
A light rail project connecting Glassboro to Camden is moving forward to the pre-engineering and design phase, but it’s still unknown when the project would be completed.
20 absolute best steak restaurants in South NJ
Is there anything better than a tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned steak?. With apologies to those that don't eat meat, there isn't much that beats hearing that sizzle of a perfect steak coming off of a grill. Let's face it -- when you want a steak, you gotta have...
Some question need for one-way traffic in Rockford Park
One exit, two entrances and three one-way streets are planned for Rockford Park in Wilmington. And the 133-year-old park is getting its first designated path for pedestrians and bicyclists. “The goal of this project is to address, and virtually eliminate, any high risk for a pedestrian accident through the section of Park Drive between Red Oak Road and the ... Read More
