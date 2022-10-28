ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Shane Pinto Has Been Named The NHL’s Rookie of the Month

Former University of North Dakota men’s hockey star and current Ottawa Senator, Shane Pinto has been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for October. The Ottawa center led all rookies with six goals in right games, along with picking up an assist for seven total points. Pinto also led the NHL with a 42.9 shooting percentage, scoring on six of his 14 shots on goal.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Struggling Prospects, Marchand & More

Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Raise your hand if you saw the Boston Bruins beginning the 2022-23 season...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Karlsson, Megna join daughters' ballet class

Sharks defensemen become multi-sport athletes for day. Erik Karlsson and Jaycob Megna are taking their skills to the barre. The two San Jose Sharks defensemen joined their daughters in the ballet studio to practice their pirouettes, though they were outperformed by the smaller, cuter versions of themselves. Megna's daughter even...
NESN

Bruins Recall Goalie Keith Kinkaid After Jeremy Swayman Injury

The Bruins made a roster move Wednesday on their off day. Boston announced it recalled Keith Kinkaid from Providence on an emergency basis after Jeremy Swayman was injured in a collision with Patrice Bergeron during Tuesday’s 6-5 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. There is no clarity on the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Bruins, Penguins reveal logos for 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face each other at Fenway Park in the latest edition of the NHL Winter Classic in just over two months. With the NHL's premier outdoor event fast approaching, both teams revealed the logos they will use for the New Year's showcase.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways From Devils Dominate 7-1 Victory over Blue Jackets

The New Jersey Devils have officially found their rhythm. On Sunday afternoon they earned their sixth victory of the season with an impressive 7-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The club is currently the top team in the Metropolitan Division and ranked third in the league behind the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Canadiens Prospect Report: Hutson, Farrell & NCAA

Recently, the Montreal Canadiens have leaned towards the NCAA as an increasingly popular development path for their prospects. That may be because the team has an NCAA-bound player’s rights for four years as opposed to the two years afforded those selected from teams under the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) umbrella, which gives the Habs more time to develop late-round picks before they make the leap to the professional game.
WISCONSIN STATE
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies

Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
markerzone.com

DALLAS SIGNS G MATT MURRAY TO A ONE-YEAR DEAL IN WAKE OF OETTINGER NEWS

The Dallas Stars have signed minor league goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year contract. No, not the Matt Murray currently on the shelf of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Murray, 24, was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Massachussetts - Amherst. In five seasons with UMass - Amherst, Murray went 83-43-4; posting a 2.21 GAA and .916 SV%.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Canucks News & Rumors: Bear, Studnicka, Hughes & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization made two trades adding Ethan Bear and Jack Studnicka. Addtionally, head coach Bruce Boudreau won his 600th game. Lastly, Quinn Hughes looks to make his return to the lineup against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Canucks Trade...
Yardbarker

Jets’ Resilience and Over-Reliance on Goalies Headline 3-Game Road Trip

The Winnipeg Jets captured five of six points on a three-game West Coast road trip and showed resilience, but also a bad old habit of relying too much on goaltending. They hadn’t had trouble starting on time before the road trip, but got off to slow starts in all three games of the jaunt through Los Angeles, Tempe, and Las Vegas.
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Zibanejad & Panarin Stepping Up Early This Season

The New York Rangers are off to a decent 5-3-2 start to the season even though they have not played to their potential yet. They have lost a few skilled forwards to injuries, their defensemen have made some uncharacteristic mistakes, and backup goalie Jaroslav Halak has gotten off to a rough start. However, a few of the team’s star players have stepped up as Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin are both off to a great start and they have already come through with some clutch plays late in games.
WCVB

Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka likely to be named new Nets head coach, report says

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has emerged as the likely next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said. The news comes just a few hours after Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets announced that they had parted ways, following a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Brown, Tatum, Brogdon each score 20-plus as Celtics roll past Wizards

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics took advantage of cold shooting by Bradley Beal, routing the Washington Wizards 112-94 on Sunday night. Jayson Tatum had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points off the bench to help Boston avoid its third straight loss.
