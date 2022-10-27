Read full article on original website
Czarnik continues to produce, Griffins split with Texas
CEDAR PARK, Texas - In part of their eight-game road trip, the Grand Rapids Griffins headed to the Lone Star State last weekend for a pair of meetings with the Texas Stars, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Dallas Stars. Buy Griffins tickets: Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek. STAR-STRUCK. While the...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Penguins (4-3-1) at Kraken (3-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. While the results of the last four Kraken games have garnered a split decision of two wins and two losses, Seattle's offensive punch has packed a wallop: The squad is averaging an even four goals per game over the stretch with diversified scoring from four lines and defensive corps. In fact, three Kraken players, Jared McCann, Matty Beniers, and Jamie Oleksiak scored in back-to-back games Tuesday and Thursday on this homestand. McCann is on a four-game streak with goals in each, a career-best. Beniers has scored in the last three games.
NHL
How the Bolts adjust and prepare for west coast trips
When the Tampa Bay Lightning team plane touched down in California on Monday afternoon, the adjustments and preparation for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings began immediately. Departing from Tampa at 1 p.m. ET, the team landed in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. PT with the first game of...
NHL
BATTLE ALL SQUARED UP
Oilers rally to beat Flames in second installment of provincial rivalry after Calgary won opener. The Flames carried a one-goal lead into the third period Saturday night but the visiting Oilers would get a pair in the final frame en route to a 3-2 victory at the Scotiasbank Saddledome. NEED-TO-KNOW.
NHL
Townies Versus Baymen | FEATURE
In Newfoundland, there are the Baymen and the Townies, tonight with the Avalanche in town, Dawson Mercer and Alex Newhook renew the rivalry. Dawson Mercer is a Baymen. Alex Newhook is a Townie. And don't mix it up, I made that mistake and was promptly corrected. The monikers let you...
NHL
Hyman scores twice, Oilers rally in third to defeat Flames
CALGARY -- Zach Hyman scored two goals, and Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to help the Edmonton Oilers rally for a 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. Stuart Skinner made 40 saves for the Oilers (6-3-0), who have won four in a...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 28, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0) look to continue their winning ways against the Anaheim Ducks (1-5-1) on Friday at 3 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460. NOTES. Saturday's game is the first meeting of the season between the Golden Knights and Ducks....
NHL
Preview: Ducks Ready for Matinee Matchup Today at Vegas
The Ducks are back in action this afternoon, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. PUCK DROP | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. For Anaheim, it's another chance to get back on track and snap a losing skid, which hit six games with a loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The Ducks went toe-to-toe with the Bolts but Brandon Hagel broke a third-period deadlock with 4:27 to play, giving the visitors a 4-2 victory.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'THESE ARE IMPORTANT POINTS'
What was said around the rink this morning ahead of tilt with visiting Oilers. "Just going to do the little things right. Will be a good game. Always is." "I think his leadership probably goes a little bit under the radar. I think that's really important and now that he's won a championship, he really understands that role part of it really well. It's not about Naz, it's about how the team does and how the game goes."
NHL
Coyotes feel energy provided by Arizona State students at Mullett Arena
It was a different kind of home opener for the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. They lost 3-2 in overtime against the Winnipeg Jets in their first game at Mullett Arena, the 5,000-seat brand new building on the campus of Arizona State University that they will share with the Sun Devils' NCAA Division I men's ice hockey team for at least the next three seasons.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Wild Top Blackhawks in Shootout
Chicago endured their third straight loss in the shootout against Minnesota. For the third straight game, the Blackhawks would gain a point in overtime but would fail to find the back of the net once again. The Minnesota Wild would tie the game up 17 seconds after Andreas Athanasiou scored...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Senators 3
From Carter Verhaeghe's elite shot to Brandon Montour's heroics, here are five takeaways from Saturday's win over Ottawa. After racking up 51 shots in a loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, the Florida Panthers kept their foot on the gas and didn't stray from their game plan while firing off a franchise-record 58 shots during an impressive 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Host Winnipeg Jets in Home Opener
Oct. 28, 2022 | 7:30 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. At long last, the Arizona Coyotes are home. The Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets in their home opener at Mullett Arena tonight, their first regular season home game since April 29. The team opened its season with six...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Parents Night
New father Jordan Eberle opens the scoring - after a pair of disallowed goals - and fellow new papa Martin Jones makes big saves and 32 total to lock down a 3-1 win. The new-dad thing worked out perfectly for the Kraken this weekend. Veterans Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones both witnessed the birth of their sons on Friday's off day. Convenient and, most importantly, everyone is happy and healthy.
FOX Sports
San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing
Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
NHL
Preview: October 28 vs. New York
RALEIGH, NC. - It's been 16 days since the Carolina Hurricanes opened their season at PNC Arena, but tonight they are finally back on home ice to take on the New York Islanders. When: Friday, October 28. Puck Drop: 7 p.m. EST. Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports+. Listen: 99.9...
FOX Sports
Sabres take on the Red Wings after overtime victory
Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season....
NHL
Bear, Pederson traded to Canucks by Hurricanes
Carolina receives fifth-round pick in 2023 Draft for defenseman, forward. Ethan Bear and Lane Pederson were traded to the Vancouver Canucks by the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. Carolina received a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Bear, a defenseman, has not played an NHL game this season. He had...
NHL
Video Review: MTL @ STL - 1:21 of the Third Period
Explanation: Video review confirmed that Christian Dvorak's stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Blues net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
NHL
Halloween perfect day for hat tricks, treats in NHL
Jim Boo played a total of six NHL games on defense for the Minnesota North Stars during the 1977-78 season. Sadly, none came on Halloween. Jim Boo played a total of six NHL games on defense for the Minnesota North Stars during the 1977-78 season. Sadly, none came on Halloween.
