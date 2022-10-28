ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Police fatally shoot auto theft suspect after brief chase

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Suburban Indianapolis police fatally shot an auto theft suspect Thursday afternoon following a brief high-speed pursuit that ended on the Indianapolis east side.

Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said officers around 3 p.m. located an occupied vehicle that had been reported stolen. The driver ignored an attempt to pull him over fled the scene.

At the end of the chase reaching speeds up to 90 mph (144.8 kilometers per hour) and lasting about 10 minutes, the officer shot the suspect, Woodruff said. The suspect was struck one time and taken to a hospital in unknown condition but later died.

Woodruff did not say if the suspect had or pointed a weapon.

“The dynamics of what led to the officer-involved shooting very much remain under investigation,” Woodruff said.

Only one officer fired their gun and only one shot was fired, police said.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

The names of the suspect and the officer were not immediately released.

Community Policy