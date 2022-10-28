Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thesungazette.com
Residents voice thoughts, concerns over future housing in Visalia
VISALIA – As the city works to meet state mandates to bringing affordable housing to Visalia, city staff looked toward the community to understand resident expectations. On Oct. 26, the city of Visalia held its first virtual workshop on updates to the city’s housing and general plan for the housing element, a state-mandated policy addressing housing issues in California. The workshop was hosted by the city’s community development director Ryan Lester, who conducted a community poll among participants so the city can better understand the community’s experience with housing in Visalia and take steps to improve it.
thesungazette.com
Some Visalia voters receive third ballot correction
On Oct. 28, the Tulare County Registrar of Voters Office announced that voter ballots were reissued for a third time this month after a geographical error caused by recent redistricting in Visalia. When the printing company working with the elections office was printing the second batch of ballots, there was confusion on the vendor’s behalf, resulting in 122 of the re-printed ballots still showing mistakes, according to Tulare County elections officer Michelle Baldwin. The misprints occurred just over a week before election day.
Clovis native donates birthday gifts to Valley Children’s
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October 28th marks a special and generous birthday for a Manteca teen. Landon Wolfe was born in Clovis and for the past seven years, he’s donated his birthday gifts to Valley Children’s Hospital. He tells Eyewitness News that when he was 3 months old he was admitted to Valley Children’s Hospital […]
$38M to help convert former Fresno hotel to homeless shelter
FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness. According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner […]
Not strong enough? CA marijuana company sued over potency of joints
Two customers from Fresno are accusing DreamFields Brands Inc. of falsely claiming that their "Jeeter" branded joints have a high THC content.
Man stabbed in central Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in a wheelchair was stabbed after a confrontation in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the victim got into a confrontation with another man and was stabbed multiple times. The victim went to an ATM which was well lit for help. The victim was taken […]
People injured in rollover crash near Kings Canyon and Clovis in southeast Fresno
It appears two SUVs crashed into each other in the intersection of Kings Canyon and Clovis and then hit a business.
38-Year-Old Justin Rockholt Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Fresno. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 180 west of Silver Lane near Squaw Valley.
KMPH.com
2 Tulare officers on paid leave after they were arrested over the weekend
VISALIA, Calif. — It’s not every day that law enforcement arrests two of its own. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office can confirm they have arrested two officers with the Tulare Police Department on Saturday night shortly after midnight. Deputies were called to North Visalia due to complaints...
Power outage leads to a two-car collision
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car crash between two SUVs on Tuesday night just before 9:00 P.M. sends two people to the hospital, according to police. According to police, the accident happened on Tulare Street and Chestnut Avenue where the two vehicles did not do a complete stop before entering the intersection where there was […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Old Courthouse hosts Halloween scares
The scheduled “soft” opening Thursday night of the haunted house inside Hanford's Old Courthouse was anything but, as hundreds lined up outside to get a ﬁrst look at the venue set to be the talk of the town during its three-night run in the city's oldest landmark.
Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
Multiple rest areas reportedly closed throughout California
Truck drivers say the construction closures are forcing them to find other places to take a break, putting all drivers in potential danger.
KMJ
Teen Identified In Deadly Halloween Party Shooting In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The sole victim in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Fresno has been identified as 19-year-old Angel Zuniga. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 2:00 a.m. for reports of shots fired near East Hedges and De Wolf Avenues. When they arrived, they...
Fresno Police investigation closes streets in Central Fresno after reported shooting
A police investigation is underway near Floradora and Highway 41.
Fresno County murder suspect Kaleo Schreiner sentenced to 45 years to life
On Thursday, Fresno County murder suspect Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.
KMJ
Singer Karol G Visits Hospital After Baby Born at Fresno’s Save Mart Concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Singer Karol G posted on social media that a woman gave birth during her concert at the Save Mart Center Tuesday night in Fresno. The woman went into labor during the concert and delivered the child inside a bathroom at the Save Mart Center. On...
2 inmates suspected of fentanyl overdose at Tulare County jail, 3 nurses hospitalized for exposure
A suspected fentanyl overdose sent two inmates and three nurses to the hospital in Tulare County.
Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
Fresno County Firefighters battling brush fire near Lost Lake Park
Fresno County firefighters are currently battling a two-acre fire near Lost Lake park.
Comments / 0