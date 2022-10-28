Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Laramie County Deputy Injured, Suspect Dead After Shootout
A suspect is dead and a Laramie County Sheriff's deputy is in the hospital following a shootout in Saddle Ridge Monday night. According to a department Facebook post, deputies were called to the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road around 8 a.m. to serve a warrant. "During the course of...
Cheyenne Police Looking Into Catalytic Converter Thefts
The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking information related to a series of catalytic converter thefts that occurred at the Tyrrell Honda and Chevrolet dealerships. Security footage shows two suspects crawling underneath parked vehicles in order to steal multiple devices. The suspect vehicle appears to be a dark blue, early 2000’s Chevy/GMC 2500, pickup truck with a color matched camper shell, tubular running boards, and 4×4 decals on the side of the bed.
Cheyenne Man Caught Shoplifting In Laramie
A Cheyenne man is currently out on bond and facing charges of Felony Theft. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:02 a.m., Laramie Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a shoplifting in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Michael...
Hundreds Turn Out for Police Trunk or Treat
Hundreds of people turned out for the Cheyenne Police Department's Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 29. The event was held on 18th Street in front of the Public Safety Center. The line of eager trick or treaters and their families lined both sides of the street and stretched around the corner.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/28/22–10/31/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Jail suicides spur transparency concerns in Albany County sheriff’s race
Three inmates died at the Albany County Detention Center in the seven months between September 2021 and April 2022, but those deaths were not made public until they became a focal point in the Albany County sheriff’s race. Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Democrat, first spoke publicly about the deaths...
Weekly arrest report (10/21/22–10/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Facial Reconstruction Photo Released in Weld County Cold Case
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying a woman whose skeletal remains were found four miles west of Platteville nearly 49 years ago. The agency posted a facial reconstruction photo of the woman on its Facebook page Thursday morning. According to the post, the caucasian woman's remains...
Cheyenne Mayor: Abandoned Golf Course Could Be Key to Solving CFD Parking Woes
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the former golf course at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, which was closed in 2020 following six years of financial losses totaling nearly $300,000, could be the answer to Cheyenne Frontier Days' parking problems. CFD had planned on moving its Park-n-Ride service from Interstate 25...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/31/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Apperences:. Royce Rozea, 24 – Strangulation...
Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
A Look Back at Cheyenne’s Biggest Halloween Snowstorm
While it's not unusual for Cheyenne to see snow on Halloween -- the city saw 0.6 inches last year -- it's been 20 years since the Magic City of the Plains has seen a spooky amount of snow on the holiday. According to NOAA Online Weather Data, the capital city...
Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 27, 2022
I am Sasha - Have you been looking for an enthusiastic, motivating companion for all of your outdoor adventures? If so, I’m the girl for you! I have energy to burn and is very athletic. I would thrive in a home with someone who wants to take me places and engage with me both mentally and physically. I am ball obsessed and might make an excellent flyball player! I get along with people of all ages and other dogs but can be picky about my cat friends.
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/24/22–10/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Cheyenne, Laramie Likely To See Snow This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is saying that changes in southeast Wyoming weather are on the way, with Cheyenne and Laramie both likely to see snow later in the week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Changes are coming in the weather for southeast Wyoming...
Look! Full Details On The Cheyenne Christmas Parade for 2022!
As the calendar flips to November, without bypassing Thanksgiving, we should probably think about the holidays, at least a little, right? Especially when you think of some of the holiday events that may be on the way, like, I don't know, a Christmas Parade. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber Of Commerce...
Cheyenne ‘Making Progress’ in Landing New Data Center, Mayor Says
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is "making progress" in its efforts to bring a new data center to town. Collins had lunch with the site selection team on Tuesday and said it was great to hear how well city staff have been helping the team through their processes.
Well, Maybe Cheyenne’s Barnes & Noble Isn’t Opening In The Mall?
I mean, your guess is as good as mine at this point. If you Google Barnes & Noble, the Cheyenne store will pop up as a location at the Frontier Mall, but it says "Temporarily Closed", which is what we've seen from this for the past months since they were moved out of their Dell Range location, which Natural Grocers now occupy. That's not really news.
Brrr! Cheyenne Sees Coldest Morning in 6 Months
The mercury in Cheyenne plummeted to a chilly 20 degrees Friday morning -- the coldest morning since April 25, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Several other locations also saw the coldest temps since the spring," the agency said in a Facebook post. Brrrr! It's a cold morning...
