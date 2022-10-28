Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
wvtm13.com
Birmingham-area lawmakers draft exhibition driving law with harsh penalties for people caught
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — By next year there may be a new law to stop exhibition driving, like in the above video, from happening in Birmingham or anywhere else in the state. In August, a 19-year-old mother, Ja'Kia Winston, was shot and killed in this parking lot on second avenue north in Birmingham.
280living.com
Sewer amendment on ballot affects Shelby County residents
When voters make their way to go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, they will have a chance to vote on Statewide Amendment #8 that is specific to Shelby County. It states: “Relating to Shelby County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to bring certain privately owned sewer systems that use public rights-of-way of public roads under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission under certain conditions (Proposed by Act 2021-199).”
birminghamtimes.com
Mayor, Lawmakers Push Bipartisan Bill To Deter Deadly Street Racing in Birmingham
Exhibition drivers in Birmingham could be fined, jailed or have their cars impounded, according to the draft of a new Alabama House of Representatives bill, which Mayor Randall Woodfin unveiled alongside state legislators from both sides of the aisle on Tuesday at City Hall. Exhibition driving has risen across the...
Alabama leaders to introduce bill targeting exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are putting forth a new effort to address street racing and exhibition driving in the city. On Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin was joined by members of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation to discuss new legislation that would be pre-filed in both the Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama […]
Juandalynn Givan, House of Representatives District 60
Political experience: Alabama House Representatives, 2010–present; assistant liaison, Capital Projects and Development for the City of Birmingham under Mayors Richard Arrington, Bernard Kincaid and William Bell, 1996-2000. Professional experience: Givan & Associates Law Firm, 2004-present; Birmingham Housing Authority Hope 6 Administrator for Metropolitan Gardens and Tuxedo Terrace, 2000-2010. Education:...
Devin Cordell, Jefferson County Commission, District 3
Political experience: First Run for political office. Professional experience: Served in the U.S. Marine Corps, 2006-2015; worked for six years as a defense contractor and a federal employee. Currently a facility security officer & information systems security manager. Main Issues: Issues: Giving people a choice on the ballot; transparency in...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s race candidates stumping the vote, one week until midterm election
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We are now one week away from midterm elections and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s race is heating up. Incumbent Sheriff Mark Pettway made history four years ago becoming the county’s first Black sheriff. Now, he’s looking to hold on to his seat against challenger Jared Hudson. Both have experience in law […]
Alabama constitution still includes slavery, poll taxes, and segregated schools. Now is our chance to update.
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Ryan Hankins. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” This is the title of the second-longest-running Off-Broadway musical (according to Wikipedia, at least). The phrase also seems to summarize...
Alabama to provide $3 million to Birmingham for new amphitheater
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another hurdle has been cleared in Birmingham’s efforts to build an amphitheater as a part of the proposed Star at Uptown development. Andi Martin, public relations manager for the Alabama Tourism Department, Martin confirmed that the state will step up to help bring the $50 million project closer to fruition. Martin […]
Trussville City Schools Superintendent resigns following ‘death note’ incident
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville School Board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Superintendent Pattie Neill Tuesday. The decision follows after parents learned of school officials’ failure to report threats a student made over a year ago via a ‘death note’ journal in September. Negotiations were made for the board to pay out […]
ABC 33/40 News
Services restored after 911 routing issues in parts of the state
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Certain calls made to 911 Tuesday were having issues being routed correctly in parts of Alabama. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office and the city of Homewood both reported issues. Calls being made from AT&T cell phones are the only calls reported to be having...
wvtm13.com
BJCC approves $5 million share of amphitheater funding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex Board of Directors approved its $5 million share to help fund the construction of a proposed $50 million music amphitheater. Last week, the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau agreed to give the BJCC the revenue it receives from the Sheraton...
comebacktown.com
Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
She spoke up. Now, an Alabama plastic surgeon’s license has been revoked.
FAYETTE, Ala. (WIAT) -- Erin Reeves spoke up. Now, Alabama has revoked the medical license of her former employer, Robert Bolling, who state medical licensure officials found to be "unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to his patients."
alreporter.com
Jefferson County coroner confirms death of incarcerated man on Friday
An incarcerated individual died in the early afternoon on Friday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. In a statement released on Monday, Chief Deputy Corner Bill Yates confirmed the death of Harold Wayne Bailey, a 52-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County facility, who died on Friday in the facility infirmary.
Alabama: Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died at the William Donaldson Correction Facility on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey was found dead by medical staff at the facility’s infirmary around 11:58 a.m. Bailey was in the infirmary receiving treatment for […]
birminghamtimes.com
Mayor Woodfin Announces Family Fun Center for West Birmingham
A new city-owned family fun center with a skating rink, jump park, e-sports center, bowling alley and food court is being planned for the CrossPlex property in West Birmingham, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on Tuesday. The target date to open is sometime in 2024. “I am thrilled to honor our...
Democrat Mark Pettway, Jefferson County’s first Black sheriff, says he has vision for second term
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway says he has a vision for his second term. “There are things we started at the sheriff’s office that we have not finished,’’ said Pettway, the 58-year-old Democratic nominee for the county’s top law enforcement position. ‘’We’ve done everything that we...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
wbrc.com
Incident reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incident was reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Nothing has been confirmed at this time. A WBRC FOX6 News crew is on scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information. Get news alerts...
Comments / 4