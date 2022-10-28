ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewer amendment on ballot affects Shelby County residents

When voters make their way to go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, they will have a chance to vote on Statewide Amendment #8 that is specific to Shelby County. It states: “Relating to Shelby County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to bring certain privately owned sewer systems that use public rights-of-way of public roads under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission under certain conditions (Proposed by Act 2021-199).”
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Alabama leaders to introduce bill targeting exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are putting forth a new effort to address street racing and exhibition driving in the city. On Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin was joined by members of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation to discuss new legislation that would be pre-filed in both the Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Juandalynn Givan, House of Representatives District 60

Political experience: Alabama House Representatives, 2010–present; assistant liaison, Capital Projects and Development for the City of Birmingham under Mayors Richard Arrington, Bernard Kincaid and William Bell, 1996-2000. Professional experience: Givan & Associates Law Firm, 2004-present; Birmingham Housing Authority Hope 6 Administrator for Metropolitan Gardens and Tuxedo Terrace, 2000-2010. Education:...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama to provide $3 million to Birmingham for new amphitheater

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another hurdle has been cleared in Birmingham’s efforts to build an amphitheater as a part of the proposed Star at Uptown development. Andi Martin, public relations manager for the Alabama Tourism Department, Martin confirmed that the state will step up to help bring the $50 million project closer to fruition. Martin […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Services restored after 911 routing issues in parts of the state

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Certain calls made to 911 Tuesday were having issues being routed correctly in parts of Alabama. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office and the city of Homewood both reported issues. Calls being made from AT&T cell phones are the only calls reported to be having...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
BJCC approves $5 million share of amphitheater funding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex Board of Directors approved its $5 million share to help fund the construction of a proposed $50 million music amphitheater. Last week, the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau agreed to give the BJCC the revenue it receives from the Sheraton...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Jefferson County coroner confirms death of incarcerated man on Friday

An incarcerated individual died in the early afternoon on Friday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. In a statement released on Monday, Chief Deputy Corner Bill Yates confirmed the death of Harold Wayne Bailey, a 52-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County facility, who died on Friday in the facility infirmary.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Alabama: Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died at the William Donaldson Correction Facility on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey was found dead by medical staff at the facility’s infirmary around 11:58 a.m. Bailey was in the infirmary receiving treatment for […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Mayor Woodfin Announces Family Fun Center for West Birmingham

A new city-owned family fun center with a skating rink, jump park, e-sports center, bowling alley and food court is being planned for the CrossPlex property in West Birmingham, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on Tuesday. The target date to open is sometime in 2024. “I am thrilled to honor our...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Incident reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incident was reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Nothing has been confirmed at this time. A WBRC FOX6 News crew is on scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information. Get news alerts...
FAIRFIELD, AL

