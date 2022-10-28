ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Statesville Record & Landmark

Fifth Street Ministries asking for help to make holiday season special

Fifth Street Ministries is once again asking for the community’s help to make the holiday season special for its guests and for those in need in the community. Between the meals served and food boxes distributed on Thanksgiving and Christmas, Fifth Street Ministries will serve approximately 650 meals. To do that, Fifth Street relies solely on the support of this community.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

‘This is really a lifesaver’: Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation helps MPD purchase defibrillators

The Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation recently gave a donation of $24,000 to the Mooresville Police Department to enable them to purchase defibrillators for their police cruisers. Frank Owens, chairman of the Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation, and Brett Sawyer, vice chair, made the check presentation to members of the Mooresville Police...
MOORESVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State

The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
WCNC

Catawba County man convicted for molesting girl

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses domestic violence, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised. Additionally, WCNC Charlotte has chosen not to name the man convicted of this crime to protect the victim. Because the victim is related to the convicted person, identifying the guilty party could lead to the victim also being identified. WCNC Charlotte does not identify survivors of sexual assault unless they choose to share their stories with us.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WITN

State trooper takes bite out of Halloween

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) trooper went all out for their Halloween celebration. The SHP “Shark Patrol” was in full force in Burke County Monday night spreading the importance of traffic safety in a very special way. Trooper C. R. Hallyburton got...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Shiver me timbers: ‘Halloween Town’ is all new this year

LINCOLNTON – There’s people who love Halloween and then there’s the people who really love the holiday. Dante Patterson and his wife, Sarah who live on the corner of North High and West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton, fall well within the latter group. For the past decade...
LINCOLNTON, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Performing Arts Live Iredell's concert to feature Sons of Serendip

Performing Arts Live Iredell’s 2A22-2A23 season continues with classical crossover artists, Sons Of Serendip on Nov. 12 at Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School. Sons of Serendip is a musical ensemble of four men who became friends in graduate school at Boston University. Through a series of seemingly random life events, they formed a group which became a finalist on season nine of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” They revisited NBC when they competed on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019.”
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WFAE

‘Our 2 Moms’ spotlights couple living in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family would find themselves on reality television. “So we all wore Pride shirts and then all of our kids were in a line behind...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville's Joe Sinclair completes 10th Marine Corps Marathon, 250th overall

Statesville’s Joe Sinclair recently achieved several milestones when he completed the Marine Corps Marathon in late October. The 76-year-old veteran marathon runner completed his 250th full marathon of 26.2 miles or greater at the optional approved course. It was also his 10th Marine Corps Marathon finish since age 65 and his 50th marathon finish since age 70.
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 1st

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, November 1st. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell Health System welcomes new family nurse practitioner to Taylorsville practice

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, welcomed Dana Pennell Short, FNP-C, to Family Care Center of Taylorsville. Short has eight years of experience as a family nurse practitioner (FNP). Prior to earning her FNP certification, Short spent 24 years as a nurse in various medical units, including critical care, emergency room and telemetry.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

