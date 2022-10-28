Read full article on original website
News 8 KFMB
Fleet Week San Diego opens to the public Friday
SAN DIEGO — If you're looking for a family-friendly event to bring the kids to this weekend, Fleet Week San Diego is back!. The annual event allows the public to get an up-close look at an active Navy ship as well as other military equipment for free. Last year,...
News 8 KFMB
Big upgrades in store for the Hillcrest sign
Viewers have been contacting CBS 8 asking why the iconic sign hasn't been lit up lately. We talked to the group that maintains the sign to find out why.
News 8 KFMB
Sustainable San Diego Business Spotlight: 'Shore Buddies'
Shore Buddies are stuffed animals made from recycled plastic bottles. Visit: shore-buddies.com.
San Diego couple who died in Mission Beach traffic crash identified
A San Diego couple who died in a head-on crash apparently caused by a medical crisis suffered by the husband as he was driving their SUV through Mission Beach has been identified.
NBC San Diego
Married Couple, 3rd Victim Killed in Mission Beach Head-On Crash Are ID'd
The three people killed Saturday in Mission Beach in a head-on crash were identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office. Andrew Paul Small, 62, was driving a Ford EcoSport at a little after 3 p.m. with his wife, 70-year-old Mary Elizabeth Small, in the front passenger seat when, for some reason, Andrew slumped over the steering wheel while traveling at a high rate of speed and veered into the oncoming lane, according to the M.E.'s office. The couple were both San Diego residents.
Police activity prompts closure of freeway off-ramp
The southbound Interstate 805 ramp to westbound Interstate 8 is closed Wednesday morning due to police activity, Caltrans said in a tweet.
News 8 KFMB
Calvary San Diego's Halloween Trunk or Treat Event
You are invited to our FREE Halloween Trunk or Treat event at Calvary San Diego. Visit: calvarysd.com.
foxla.com
Housing costs in these California cities are highest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Housing costs are skyrocketing in many parts of the United States,. California cities are getting hit the hardest compared to the rest of the country, according to a new report. The median sales price of U.S. homes increased from $322,600 in the second quarter of 2020 to...
6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes west of San Diego
The quake was reported at 8:53 p.m. over 2,500 miles away from the San Diego coast, according to USGS.
escondidograpevine.com
The man who made it rain, rain, rain in 1916
Charles Hatfield made it rain 105 years ago in San Diego. The only problem was he couldn’t make it stop. A deep dive through the San Diego Historical Society archives courtesy of the OB Rag reveals the legend and facts surrounding this strange, and wet, episode of local history. And, as they said about Liberty Valance, when the legend becomes fact, print the legend.
Crashes on SR-52 leads to heavy traffic backup
Two separate crashes on state Route 52 in the Tierrasanta area led to a heavy traffic backup during the Tuesday morning commute.
News 8 KFMB
Cooking with Styles | Scampi Fra Diavalo
SAN DIEGO — I was lucky enough to work at Guilio's Restaurant in Pacific Beach in the late 80's and early 90's. During that time Guilio's was selected by San Diego Magazine as the number one Italian restaurant in San Diego and number two overall. Guilio and his brother Italo were there every night except Sunday and Monday working on the line. I paid close attention, asked a lot of questions and learned a lot from these two chefs. This is where Scampi Fra Diavalo comes from.
Speeding Motorcycle Rider Dies Crashing into Roadside Poles in Lakeside
A 61-year-old Harley-Davidson rider died Tuesday morning after crashing into roadside poles in Lakeside. The California Highway Patrol reported the crash at 5:55 a.m. on Moreno Avenue at Vigilante Road near state Route 67. The CHP said the man was likely speeding when he lost control and his motorcycle hit...
San Diego weekly Reader
Ironsmith Coffee owner shot in neck and face
Jmar Teyvan Tarafa, 31, is now held without bail, after he allegedly tried to shoot an Encinitas coffee shop owner point-blank in the face, according to statements by a prosecutor late yesterday, October 17, 2022. Prosecutor Helen Kim said the owner of Ironsmith Coffee Roasters told Tarafa to leave his...
News 8 KFMB
Poll worker safety a priority as Election Day approaches
DOJ reported a string of violent threats against election workers. San Diego County Registrar says threats haven't caused concerns locally.
Teen crashes Jeep into church: police
The 17-year-old driver lost control of the jeep and crashed into the Southeast Community Church Friday.
This Road Trip Map Will Take You Through 6 Of The Most Charming Small Beach Towns In California
California's golden coast is filled with hidden gems and charming beach towns that make perfect road trip destinations. This road map will guide you through six of the Pacific Coast's hidden gems, where you can stop and enjoy the natural beauty that the Golden State has to offer. Your trip...
thestarnews.com
Thumbs up for In-n-Out permit
National City council Oct. 18 narrowly approved an appeal for a Conditional Use Permit for a new In-N-Out burger joint at 1900 East Plaza Blvd. The city’s planning commission had denied the request for a drive-through on Aug. 1 and it came before city council in a public hearing on Sept. 6.
Great White Shark Photobombs California Surfer During Competition
See the 'rare' photo here.
News 8 KFMB
An early-season Winter storm will make its mark on SD through Thursday
Colder temperatures, gusty winds and a chance for rain will return to San Diego County starting tonight. This cold system will even bring a chance for mountain snow.
