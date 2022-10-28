SAN DIEGO — I was lucky enough to work at Guilio's Restaurant in Pacific Beach in the late 80's and early 90's. During that time Guilio's was selected by San Diego Magazine as the number one Italian restaurant in San Diego and number two overall. Guilio and his brother Italo were there every night except Sunday and Monday working on the line. I paid close attention, asked a lot of questions and learned a lot from these two chefs. This is where Scampi Fra Diavalo comes from.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO