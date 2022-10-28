ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers



Hochul announces 5-year plan to aid New Yorkers with developmental disabilities

Office for People With Developmental Disabilities collaborates with stakeholders; service providers to set key agency priorities. √ Plan aims to strengthen workforce, technology and collaboration; improve agency through innovation; enhance person-centered supports & services. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities...


DEC: Leftover deer management permits available

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced remaining deer management permits (DMPs) in several wildlife management units (WMUs) will be available to hunters beginning Nov. 1. Applications for leftover DMPs will be accepted for the following WMUs: 1C, 3M, 3R, 3S (bowhunting-only), 4J (bowhunting-only), 7F, 7H, 7J, 7R, 8A, 8C (bowhunting-only), 8F, 8G, 8H, 8J, 8N, 8R, 9A, 9F and 9G.


Hochul issues New York state challenge to FCC broadband data

New York's ConnectALL program submits more than 31,000 missing unserved or underserved address locations to inform federal broadband data and mapping. √ Follows launch of state’s first-of-its-kind, address-level broadband mapping project. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced New York's ConnectALL office has submitted over 31,000 addresses from across the...


Home heating assistance available for eligible New Yorkers

Eligible households can receive up to $976 in heating assistance this winter. •Applications for Home Energy Assistance Program accepted Nov. 1. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced New Yorkers needing help paying their heating bills can begin applying for home heating assistance on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Home Energy Assistance...


Applications open for round two of Restore New York

Program promotes revitalization of communities by redeveloping or eliminating blighted structures. √ Letters of intent due by Nov. 30; applications available here. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced the second round of Restore New York grant program applications are open. The $250 million program encourages community development and neighborhood growth through the elimination and redevelopment of blighted structures.
NEW YORK STATE


ABC dedicates WNY classrooms in memory of Charles 'Chip' Jones Jr.

Last week, The Empire State Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors held a dedication ceremony at its Western New York regional office in Buffalo to honor Charles G. “Chip” Jones Jr., who passed away this summer. Jones, “a beloved member of ABC, and a pillar of his Western New York community,” was president of Wittburn Enterprises Inc.
BUFFALO, NY

