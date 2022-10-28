Read full article on original website
$700M plan to transform the San Diego River
SAN DIEGO — A new plan by San Diego County and city officials could transform the San Diego River into a regional attraction. The plan would add bike paths, riverfront dinning and other amenities along both sides of the river. The long-term vision from officials, would develop the river...
Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego issues ceremonial cannon fire noise advisory
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you hear cannons Wednesday morning -- don't worry! The Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego will hold a cannon fire in support of a base-wide training exercise Wednesday, November 2, from 8:45 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and Friday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.
Three people killed in Mission Beach crash identified
SAN DIEGO — Authorities have publicly identified a San Diego couple and an out-of-towner who were fatally injured in a head-on crash on a Mission Beach-area thoroughfare. The triple-fatality collision took place about 3 p.m. Saturday, after 62-year-old Andrew Small of San Diego slumped over the wheel of the Ford EcoSport he was driving on Mission Boulevard, near Belmont Park, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.
Decades ago, San Diegans predicted the future... did they get it right?
SAN DIEGO — Since the beginning of humankind, people have been trying to predict the future, relying on horoscopes, crystal balls, tarot cards, the Magic 8 Ball and many other methods. Here at CBS 8, we uncovered stories from decades ago in our archives, with predictions for San Diego's...
'It's not safe' | Nearly 36 streetlights out in Rolando
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in a Rolando neighborhood said they've been left in the dark for years and nothing is being done to fix their streetlights. One neighbor says he counted nearly three dozen streetlights out on four streets. “Thirty-two street lights just on four streets,” said Daniel Berge....
San Diego native opening 10 Randy's Donuts across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Donut worry! World renown Randy's Donuts is coming to San Diego. You may recognize the iconic company by a gigantic donut perched atop its flagship location in the Inglewood neighborhood of Los Angeles County. The building was also featured in films like Iron Man 2, California...
Is it finally time for permanent Daylight Saving time?
SAN DIEGO — As we turn back our clocks this weekend and prepare for less sunlight in the afternoon, some people are calling for permanent Daylight Saving time. While there have been some moves in this direction on the state and federal level, so far, nothing has changed. A...
Commemorating Día de Los Muertos in the South Bay
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Several cities across San Diego have taken part in Día de Los Muertos—Day of the Dead festivities, including in the South Bay. From Chula Vista to National City, dozens of altars were decorated to honor friends, families and even celebrity icons who have passed away.
Encinitas gardening company makes developing a green thumb easier with tool rentals
ENCINITAS, Calif. — The Solana Center in Encinitas is striving to create more green thumbs around San Diego County by making access to gardening tools a lot easier. Expensive gardening tools are now easier to obtain thanks to the Solana Center for a $5 deposit and a bit of information, according to Nam-Huy Leduc, Grand Master at the Solana enter.
Dia De Los Muertos celebrated throughout San Diego County
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An annual Mexican tradition kicked off Monday, November 1. Dia de Los Muertos runs through November 2. The "Day of the Dead" is a way for people to celebrate the lives of loved ones we've lost. There are events across San Diego, many featuring...
Scripps MD Anderson starts countywide lung cancer screening program
SAN DIEGO — In an effort to improve early diagnosis for people who are at increased risk for developing lung cancer, Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center has launched a comprehensive, multidisciplinary lung cancer screening program for residents across San Diego County. The new program is open to people who...
San Diego businesses might soon have to figure out a new way to serve items to-go as Styrofoam ban looms
SAN DIEGO — San Diegans may soon see new rules for single-use plastics, especially Styrofoam products such as to-go food containers and cups. "San Diego is ready to say goodbye to Styrofoam," said Councilmember Joe LaCava, moments before the San Diego City Council's Environment Committee voted 4-0 in favor of the ordinance, which will now go to the full council for final approval.
Activists: ‘Blue code’ of silence stickers on SDPD restroom door
SAN DIEGO — Civil rights activists are calling out what they call a "blue code" of silence in the San Diego Police Department. At a news conference on Friday, the group showed off photographs posted on a restroom door, that the activists claimed were taken last week inside SDPD headquarters downtown.
City of San Diego responds to broken streelight report
SAN DIEGO — We now have an update to a story we first brought you on Monday. People living in one Del Mar neighborhood were fed up with how long it was taking the city to fix broken lights on their street, saying it would make Halloween dangerous for kids.
More than 15,000 people attend 'Freedom Revival 2022' at Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO — Freedom Revival 2022 stopped at San Diego's Waterfront park Saturday for an event focused on freedom, religion, and political issues. The religious and political events drew in thousands of attendees and focused on state and local policies. An estimated 15,000 people attended the event. Organizers say...
Traffic Alert: SR-163 connector to I-5 closed Tuesday night starting at 10PM
SAN DIEGO — The northbound and southbound State Route 163 connector to the northbound Interstate 5 will be closed starting Tuesday night. Caltrans crews will shut down the connector starting at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 1 and will reopen it at 5:00 a.m. The closure is in place so crews can perform “slope work’ related to a water main break last year.
Winner of $38M SuperLotto prize sold at San Diego 7/11 comes forward
SAN DIEGO — Someone has come forward to claim the prize money for a $38 million dollar SuperLotto Plus jackpot. The 7-11 store on Spruce Street in San Diego sold the winning ticket but until late Friday afternoon, everyone thought the deadline had come and gone. The claimant came...
Prosecutor: Redacted search warrants 'entirely lawful'
SAN DIEGO — Charges in a 221-count grand jury indictment were announced Monday regarding a Mountain View grocery store which officials say became a haven for alleged violent and drug-related criminal activity . Police and prosecutors say employees at Mike's Market on Ocean View Boulevard were working directly with...
San Diego City Council votes to declare housing a human right
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council approved a resolution that declares housing a human right, just like food and water. "Housing is a human right and we must make this declaration to ensure we as elected leaders and our whole community own our responsibility to take the actions necessary to ensure every San Diegan has a real opportunity to have the decent and stable housing necessary for a dignified and healthy life," said Council President Sean Elo-Rivera.
Feeding San Diego prepares for the holidays, while providing relief to families facing food insecurity
SAN DIEGO — With the holidays coming up, Feeding San Diego is working to provide relief to families experiencing food insecurity, while facing challenges of it’s own. "Families are making hard choices, it’s impossible to afford everything right now for some families based on the cost of living here." said Carissa Casares, with Feeding San Diego.
