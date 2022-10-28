ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

$700M plan to transform the San Diego River

SAN DIEGO — A new plan by San Diego County and city officials could transform the San Diego River into a regional attraction. The plan would add bike paths, riverfront dinning and other amenities along both sides of the river. The long-term vision from officials, would develop the river...
Three people killed in Mission Beach crash identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have publicly identified a San Diego couple and an out-of-towner who were fatally injured in a head-on crash on a Mission Beach-area thoroughfare. The triple-fatality collision took place about 3 p.m. Saturday, after 62-year-old Andrew Small of San Diego slumped over the wheel of the Ford EcoSport he was driving on Mission Boulevard, near Belmont Park, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.
'It's not safe' | Nearly 36 streetlights out in Rolando

SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in a Rolando neighborhood said they've been left in the dark for years and nothing is being done to fix their streetlights. One neighbor says he counted nearly three dozen streetlights out on four streets. “Thirty-two street lights just on four streets,” said Daniel Berge....
Is it finally time for permanent Daylight Saving time?

SAN DIEGO — As we turn back our clocks this weekend and prepare for less sunlight in the afternoon, some people are calling for permanent Daylight Saving time. While there have been some moves in this direction on the state and federal level, so far, nothing has changed. A...
Commemorating Día de Los Muertos in the South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Several cities across San Diego have taken part in Día de Los Muertos—Day of the Dead festivities, including in the South Bay. From Chula Vista to National City, dozens of altars were decorated to honor friends, families and even celebrity icons who have passed away.
Scripps MD Anderson starts countywide lung cancer screening program

SAN DIEGO — In an effort to improve early diagnosis for people who are at increased risk for developing lung cancer, Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center has launched a comprehensive, multidisciplinary lung cancer screening program for residents across San Diego County. The new program is open to people who...
San Diego businesses might soon have to figure out a new way to serve items to-go as Styrofoam ban looms

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans may soon see new rules for single-use plastics, especially Styrofoam products such as to-go food containers and cups. "San Diego is ready to say goodbye to Styrofoam," said Councilmember Joe LaCava, moments before the San Diego City Council's Environment Committee voted 4-0 in favor of the ordinance, which will now go to the full council for final approval.
Traffic Alert: SR-163 connector to I-5 closed Tuesday night starting at 10PM

SAN DIEGO — The northbound and southbound State Route 163 connector to the northbound Interstate 5 will be closed starting Tuesday night. Caltrans crews will shut down the connector starting at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 1 and will reopen it at 5:00 a.m. The closure is in place so crews can perform “slope work’ related to a water main break last year.
Prosecutor: Redacted search warrants 'entirely lawful'

SAN DIEGO — Charges in a 221-count grand jury indictment were announced Monday regarding a Mountain View grocery store which officials say became a haven for alleged violent and drug-related criminal activity . Police and prosecutors say employees at Mike's Market on Ocean View Boulevard were working directly with...
San Diego City Council votes to declare housing a human right

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council approved a resolution that declares housing a human right, just like food and water. "Housing is a human right and we must make this declaration to ensure we as elected leaders and our whole community own our responsibility to take the actions necessary to ensure every San Diegan has a real opportunity to have the decent and stable housing necessary for a dignified and healthy life," said Council President Sean Elo-Rivera.
