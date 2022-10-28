ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

iOS 16.1 is randomly kicking iPhones off Wi-Fi connections

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago

Every new software release comes with a bug or two, but the alternative to updating is often much worse. For example, Apple rolled out iOS 16.1 last week, adding Live Activities, support for Matter, the iCloud Shared Photo Library, and the ability to subscribe to Apple Fitness Plus without an Apple Watch. The update also patched a dangerous security bug in Siri that could allow bad actors to record your conversations. Unfortunately, iOS 16.1 also appears to have introduced a bug that is kicking people off their Wi-Fi networks.

On Thursday, MacRumors spotted a number of iPhone users on social media and on Apple’s support forums complaining about spotty Wi-Fi. The one thing that all of these users have in common is that they updated to iOS 16.1 after it launched last week.

The affected users say their iPhones are randomly disconnecting from and reconnecting to Wi-Fi networks throughout the day. There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason for when or how it happens. One user even tried a network reset and resetting their iPhone to factory settings. These steps did nothing to solve the problem.

If you’re running into this bug, some users have found a possible solution. Keep in mind that this isn’t working for everyone, but it might be worth a try until Apple rolls out a fix. Here are the steps you need to take to attempt this solution:

  1. On your iPhone, go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services.
  2. Scroll to the bottom of the page and tap on System Services.
  3. Find the Networking & Wireless toggle and turn it off.

This is only a temporary fix, if it works at all, but it might spare you some frustration in the coming days. Once Apple does address the issue, you can follow the same steps to reactivate the feature. We’ll be sure to let you know if Apple acknowledges this problem.

More Apple coverage:

best Apple deals online right now

.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
BGR.com

Apple considered launching a plastic iPad and keyboard for under $500

A couple of weeks ago, Apple announced the iPad 10. With new colors, USB-C support, the A14 Bionic chip, and a few other tweaks, customers started noticing that due to the price increase of this tablet and its accessories, the new iPad can cost more than $800. While this is very expensive for an entry-level tablet, a report suggests that Apple had considered launching a plastic iPad and keyboard for under $500.
BGR.com

Samsung expects Apple to join foldable market in 2024 but not with iPhones

Rumors about Apple launching a foldable device aren’t new. This time, Samsung is preparing for the Cupertino company to join a market that the South Korean firm currently has the lead. While everyone expects a foldable iPhone, Samsung doesn’t think this will be the first Apple device to bend.
BGR.com

I don’t want USB-C on iPhone for battery charging – here’s the real upgrade

The European Union will force all smartphone makers to use USB-C ports for charging electronic devices. That includes Apple, which will have to replace Lighting with USB-C in 2024 at the latest if it wants to continue selling the iPhone in the region. Apple confirmed that it plans to comply, even though it’s still defending its strategy of relying on proprietary connectors.
BGR.com

iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 to be released in mid-December

Last week, Apple released iOS 16.1 and a day later started testing iOS 16.2. The update that brings some of the already announced but delayed features now has an unofficial release date, as a report indicates that this operating system, in addition to iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, tvOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1, will be available in mid-December.
BGR.com

Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro may not get a significant camera upgrade next year

Apple has been selling the iPhone 14 for about six weeks, but there’s no shortage of iPhone 15 rumors already. Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the frequently-accurate Apple insiders, delivered another tidbit via Twitter. The analyst said one of the big iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (Ultra) camera upgrades might not happen.
BGR.com

Apple promotes Fitness Plus without Watch, ‘all you need is iPhone’

Early this week, Apple released iOS 16.1. One of the features available with this updated operating system is the ability to use Apple Fitness Plus without an Apple Watch. The fitness service launched by the Cupertino company a couple of years ago was first built for the Watch, and Apple is now revamping its strategy to reach more users.
BGR.com

Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro updates won’t arrive until 2023

Apple traditionally introduces new Mac hardware during the fall, but that won’t be the case this year. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has pushed back its MacBook Pro update until sometime in 2023. Suffice it to say, if you’ve been patiently waiting for new 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro models to drop in the next few weeks, you’re going to have to wait a few more months.
BGR.com

What’s really causing the M2 MacBook Pro launch delay?

Until recently, we believed that Apple would launch new M2 MacBook Pro models this year. Specifically, the M2 Pro and M2 Max variants of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, with November looking like a possible release window. However, we then learned that Apple would not release new Macs...
BGR.com

Update Google Chrome now to patch a high-risk security flaw

Not every Chrome update brings new features to the browser, but bug fixes and patches are just as important. On Thursday, Google issued an update for the desktop version of Chrome to patch a zero-day security flaw that hackers are exploiting in the wild. If you use Chrome on Windows, Mac, or Linux, you should install the update now.
BGR.com

Instagram is making its web app better instead of releasing an iPad app

For anyone who has prayed for years for an iPad app for Instagram, today is just another day of pain. As reported by The Verge, a number of Instagram users have started to notice that they are seeing a completely new experience when using the service on the web. Instead of a blown-up version of the iPhone app, the company is bringing sweeping changes to the web app so it’s actually, finally, optimized for using the service on the desktop.
BGR.com

Amazon Music offers full music catalog for Prime users with a catch

Amazon Music’s entire library is now free for Prime subscribers, meaning they now have access to over 100 million songs. While this announcement sounds like a huge deal for current Prime members, there’s a catch, since Amazon still offers an Unlimited subscription with a few other perks. As...
BGR.com

Apple exec talks new Home app, Matter support, HomePod mini integration

With iOS 16.1, Apple brought Matter support across its products. For iOS 16.2, the company plans a new Home app architecture to help users integrate the various smart items that they will be able to add and control through their iPhone, Apple TV, and HomePod mini. An Apple exec talks about what’s coming and what’s already changing with Matter support.
BGR.com

iPhone SE 4 screen size and specs aren’t finalized, insider claims

The iPhone SE 4 might bring a major redesign to Apple’s mid-range iPhone. Most reports claim that Apple will drop the iPhone 6 design in favor of the iPhone XR look for the iPhone SE 4. The home button will go away in such a scenario, with an all-screen design taking its place. It’s unclear whether Touch ID will be out of the picture and whether the handset will support Face ID.
BGR.com

This iOS 16.1 vs. iOS 16.0.3 battery test might surprise you

There are already plenty of reasons to update to iOS 16.1, but here’s another. According to a battery test video, iOS 16.1 should increase the battery life of your iPhone. Whether you have been on the fence about updating due to potential bugs, or you are just too lazy to start the download, we hope this will convince you to finally update your iPhone.
BGR.com

Backlit Apple logo on MacBook models could make a comeback in the future

Seven years ago, Apple removed the backlit Apple logo from its MacBook line. Available since 1999, when the company released the PowerBook G3, this was one of the most iconic design choices introduced by Apple. After all these years of a polished metal logo, it seems the company could be readying to reintroduce the backlit Apple logo with new technology.
BGR.com

EU could force an iPhone App Store change that’s much bigger than USB-C

The European Union has recently passed a bill that will force smartphone makers like Apple to use USB-C as the standard charging port on devices sold in the region. The legislation effectively forces Apple to replace Lightning with USB-C on all future iPhones, not just the EU-bound ones. But the region has another piece of legislation in place that could force Apple to make changes to the iPhone that are even bigger than the USB-C switch. The EU might force Apple to support third-party app stores on the iPhone.
BGR.com

Xiaomi 12T review: Imperfection at an attractive price

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is making headlines for its sweet 200-megapixel main camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. But did you know, there’s a cheaper version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro? It’s called the Xiaomi 12T, and while it doesn’t offer those headline-making features, it still offers most of what makes the Xiaomi 12T Pro a great phone.
BGR.com

BGR.com

346K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy