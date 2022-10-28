Read full article on original website
Great Bend student recognized for effort after devastating injury
Life is good at handing out unexpected, sometimes brutal, turns. For Nash Lindberg, that moment came on Aug. 7, 2020. Getting ready for a big seventh-grade year at Great Bend Middle School, Lindberg was at a friend’s house when he was accidentally shot. Facing paralysis from the waist down,...
Districts expected to pay more if Kansas doesn't close special ed funding gap
The state of Kansas is underfunding special education, and that is putting more pressure on local special education cooperatives, including the one that serves Hays, to come up with more money to fill the gap. Kyle Carlin, director of West Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative, gave a report to the...
KWCH.com
Prolonged drought impacting bird migration in Cheyenne Bottoms
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cheyenne Bottoms wetland, located near Great Bend, is a critical spot for many birds flying south during their annual migration. Curtis Wolf, site manager at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, said normally, Cheyenne Bottoms is home to a wide variety of birds. But due to extensive drought, the birds that typically travel through the area have been forced to look elsewhere for a source of water.
No damages after Halloween night fire at Barton Co. Landfill
Halloween night turned into more trick than treat for Barton County Landfill workers and Great Bend firefighters. Fire crews responded to a large trash fire just after 10 p.m. Monday night, working into Tuesday morning to control the blaze. Solid Waste Director Jennifer Hamby said it can be difficult to determine what causes a fire at the landfill.
