GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cheyenne Bottoms wetland, located near Great Bend, is a critical spot for many birds flying south during their annual migration. Curtis Wolf, site manager at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, said normally, Cheyenne Bottoms is home to a wide variety of birds. But due to extensive drought, the birds that typically travel through the area have been forced to look elsewhere for a source of water.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO