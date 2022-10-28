ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Prolonged drought impacting bird migration in Cheyenne Bottoms

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cheyenne Bottoms wetland, located near Great Bend, is a critical spot for many birds flying south during their annual migration. Curtis Wolf, site manager at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, said normally, Cheyenne Bottoms is home to a wide variety of birds. But due to extensive drought, the birds that typically travel through the area have been forced to look elsewhere for a source of water.
No damages after Halloween night fire at Barton Co. Landfill

Halloween night turned into more trick than treat for Barton County Landfill workers and Great Bend firefighters. Fire crews responded to a large trash fire just after 10 p.m. Monday night, working into Tuesday morning to control the blaze. Solid Waste Director Jennifer Hamby said it can be difficult to determine what causes a fire at the landfill.
