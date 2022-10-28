Read full article on original website
WLOX
Biloxi auctioning off seized property, old city vehicles, and much more
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public auction at the impound lot on Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi. The auction will take place Saturday, November 5 starting at 9 a.m. at the Biloxi...
WLOX
Gulfport home transformed into haunted house for Halloween
Children begin a night of trick or treating on the island. There's less than an hour to get a sugar rush at this event. You have until 7:30PM to head to Bobby Eleuterius Sports Complex. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. |. Hugh Keeton joins us from one...
WLOX
Beauvoir Road set to close until February 1st
WLOX
Coast religious leaders come together to pray for the Gulfport community
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Religious leaders in the coastal area came together for a night of prayer Tuesday, looking for a spiritual solution to crime and violence in the community. Churches across the Gulf Coast filled Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. It’s all a part of Churches United for Christ. Religious...
WLOX
High school students train at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County students stepped into the shadows of healthcare professionals at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport on Tuesday. “This has got all of your medications and everything that you would need to bring somebody back to life,” nurse Cory Cooley explained to two students from Harrison Central High School.
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
WLOX
Gulfport searching for suspect in overnight shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for a 17-year-old shooting suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous. Michael Anthony Walker is wanted for aggravated assault in an overnight shooting that injured one person. It happened early Wednesday morning, around 1:48 a.m., in the 35 block of Grand Lido. There’s no word on the condition of the person shot.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
WLOX
Staying in the fall festive spirit with Sadie Jane's decorations
WLOX
Gautier High previews upcoming Veterans Breakfast
86-year-old Mississippi man killed in three-vehicle collision
A Mississippi man died in a three-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon. At approximately 11:29 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43...
wxxv25.com
All Highway 49 lanes at railroad tracks to close tonight
People in Gulfport have been dealing with road closures along Highway 49 for more than a week, but it’s about to get even worse. All six lanes of Highway 49 in Gulfport near I-10 will close tonight, beginning at 7. Right now, just the southbound lanes are closed. The...
WLOX
Inside the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum's exhibit "Black Art in America"
wxxv25.com
Motorcyclist injured in wreck on Firetower Road
One person has been airlifted to a local trauma center after an accident this morning just north of Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the accident happened about 10:30 a.m. on Firetower Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the motorcycle...
WLOX
Shooting in Gulfport leaves two people wounded
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured two people. It happened around 10:24 p.m. in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. So far, no one has been arrested, and police aren’t releasing any information about possible suspects.
WLOX
Homicide Hurtzz annual program helps families of homicide victims
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sylvia Washington’s vision is that more play means and less violence. “If we bring more families together, then a lot of the homicides will stop,” she said.”. And she’s seen too many of those, just in her own family. “I have two husbands...
Person shot on Euclid Avenue, Mobile police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person was shot on Euclid Avenue. According to officials, one person was shot. The victim left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the extent of the injuries are unknown at […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Family to standoff suspect provides clarity on situation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family members to a suspect involved in an intense standoff Monday morning, are speaking out about what they know. The family still has a lot of unanswered questions, some may never be answered. Dominique, the man’s brother-in-law, says when all of this was happening the family...
WLOX
Triple Twister Threat in South MS on Halloween Weekend
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - This year, the Saturday before Halloween was rather stormy on the Mississippi Coast. Frightful thunderstorms brought strong gusts and even tornadoes to parts of our area. Several pictures and videos of the twisters were posted online, including several from WLOX viewers:. The following day, the National...
WLOX
Former news anchor Jeff Lawson reminisces for WLOX's 60th anniversary
