numberfire.com

Broncos add Chase Edmonds to backfield in trade with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick (via the San Francisco 49ers) to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. What It Means:. Edmonds fell out of favor in Miami, but he figures to...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Kings' Trey Lyles (foot) questionable on Wednesday

Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Lyles is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to face Miami on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 14.1 minutes against the Heat. Lyles Wednesday projection includes 6.8...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Joel Embiid (illness) ruled out Wednesday for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) is out on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. Embiid will miss a second straight game because of illness. De'Anthony Melton will likely make another start and there will be more work for Tyrese Maxey again on offense. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00pm ET on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 10/31/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) DNP on Wednesday

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Dotson continues to miss time with a hamstring injury and opened Week 9 absent from practice. He appears to be trending toward another missed game. numberFire's models project Dotson...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Suns' Torrey Craig (heel) available on Tuesday

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (heel) is available for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Craig has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Minnesota. Our models expect him to play 16.0 minutes against the Timberwolves. Craig's Tuesday projection includes 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) questionable on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis is dealing with a back issue and is questionable to face New Orleans on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.5 minutes against the Pelicans. Davis' Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Steven Adams (jaw) questionable for Memphis on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (jaw) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Adams is dealing with jaw soreness and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Adams' Wednesday projection includes...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Otto Porter (personal) now probable Wednesday for Raptors

Toronto Raptors small forward Otto Porter (personal) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Porter is set to make his Raptors debut after sitting out the first two weeks for a personal reason. He is expected to contribute off the bench and will likely take some minutes away from Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa. However, Porter's playing time will likely be limited Wednesday in his first game back.
numberfire.com

Darius Garland (eye) available for Cleveland on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland (eye) is available for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Garland has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Boston on Wednesday. Garland has been sidelined since October 19th. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against the Celtics on Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Christian Wood (illness) questionable on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Wood is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face Utah on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against the Jazz. Wood's Wednesday projection includes 15.5 points,...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Orlando's Terrence Ross (knee) will not return on Tuesday

Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross (knee) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ross is dealing with a knee contusion and will not return to Tuesday's game against the Thunder. Ross will finish Tuesday's game with 1 assist, 0 points and 0 rebounds in 4 minutes...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Spurs' Devin Vassell (knee) out again on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Vassell continues to deal with a knee injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Vassell is averaging...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu starting on Tuesday, Alex Caruso coming off the bench

Chicago Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Dosunmu will get the start on Tuesday with Alex Caruso moving to the bench. Our models expect Dosunmu to play 32.6 minutes against the Nets. Dosunmu's Tuesday projection includes 11.2 points, 3.6...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Tre Mann coming off the bench for Thunder on Tuesday

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Tre Mann is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Mann will move to the bench on Tuesday with Josh Giddey back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Mann to play 20.1 minutes against Orlando. Mann's Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com

Blake Wesley (knee) won't return for Spurs Sunday night

San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wesley suffered a knee injury. As a result, he will not return to the court for Sunday night's contest. Before exiting, Wesley had 6 points, 2 rebounds and 7.4 FanDuel points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Spurs' Keldon Johnson (calf) questionable on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson is dealing with calf tightness and is questionable to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.6 minutes against the Raptors. Johnson's Wednesday projection includes 18.1...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin (heel) available on Tuesday

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (heel) is available for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. McLaughlin has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 16.2 minutes against Phoenix. McLaughlin's Tuesday projection includes 4.4 points, 1.7 rebounds,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

