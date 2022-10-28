Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dyadic -Two Friends Two Unique Narratives at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami Makes Professional Pillow Fighting An Actual SportJus4NetMiami, FL
Missing Florida boy found in Canada two Months after disappearingVictorMiami, FL
Related
numberfire.com
Broncos add Chase Edmonds to backfield in trade with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick (via the San Francisco 49ers) to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. What It Means:. Edmonds fell out of favor in Miami, but he figures to...
numberfire.com
Kings' Trey Lyles (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Lyles is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to face Miami on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 14.1 minutes against the Heat. Lyles Wednesday projection includes 6.8...
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (illness) ruled out Wednesday for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) is out on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. Embiid will miss a second straight game because of illness. De'Anthony Melton will likely make another start and there will be more work for Tyrese Maxey again on offense. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00pm ET on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 10/31/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
numberfire.com
Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) DNP on Wednesday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Dotson continues to miss time with a hamstring injury and opened Week 9 absent from practice. He appears to be trending toward another missed game. numberFire's models project Dotson...
numberfire.com
Suns' Torrey Craig (heel) available on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (heel) is available for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Craig has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Minnesota. Our models expect him to play 16.0 minutes against the Timberwolves. Craig's Tuesday projection includes 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis is dealing with a back issue and is questionable to face New Orleans on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.5 minutes against the Pelicans. Davis' Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (jaw) questionable for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (jaw) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Adams is dealing with jaw soreness and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Adams' Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Otto Porter (personal) now probable Wednesday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors small forward Otto Porter (personal) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Porter is set to make his Raptors debut after sitting out the first two weeks for a personal reason. He is expected to contribute off the bench and will likely take some minutes away from Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa. However, Porter's playing time will likely be limited Wednesday in his first game back.
numberfire.com
Darius Garland (eye) available for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland (eye) is available for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Garland has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Boston on Wednesday. Garland has been sidelined since October 19th. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against the Celtics on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 11/2/22: Can the Cavaliers Beat Boston Again?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Christian Wood (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Wood is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face Utah on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against the Jazz. Wood's Wednesday projection includes 15.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Terrence Ross (knee) will not return on Tuesday
Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross (knee) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ross is dealing with a knee contusion and will not return to Tuesday's game against the Thunder. Ross will finish Tuesday's game with 1 assist, 0 points and 0 rebounds in 4 minutes...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Devin Vassell (knee) out again on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Vassell continues to deal with a knee injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Vassell is averaging...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu starting on Tuesday, Alex Caruso coming off the bench
Chicago Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Dosunmu will get the start on Tuesday with Alex Caruso moving to the bench. Our models expect Dosunmu to play 32.6 minutes against the Nets. Dosunmu's Tuesday projection includes 11.2 points, 3.6...
numberfire.com
Tre Mann coming off the bench for Thunder on Tuesday
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Tre Mann is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Mann will move to the bench on Tuesday with Josh Giddey back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Mann to play 20.1 minutes against Orlando. Mann's Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Blake Wesley (knee) won't return for Spurs Sunday night
San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wesley suffered a knee injury. As a result, he will not return to the court for Sunday night's contest. Before exiting, Wesley had 6 points, 2 rebounds and 7.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Keldon Johnson (calf) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson is dealing with calf tightness and is questionable to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.6 minutes against the Raptors. Johnson's Wednesday projection includes 18.1...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin (heel) available on Tuesday
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (heel) is available for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. McLaughlin has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 16.2 minutes against Phoenix. McLaughlin's Tuesday projection includes 4.4 points, 1.7 rebounds,...
Comments / 0