Toronto Raptors small forward Otto Porter (personal) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Porter is set to make his Raptors debut after sitting out the first two weeks for a personal reason. He is expected to contribute off the bench and will likely take some minutes away from Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa. However, Porter's playing time will likely be limited Wednesday in his first game back.

6 HOURS AGO