ELKO – Readers have voted for their favorites and now the 2022 Readers’ Choice awards are being presented. Instead of having gold, silver and bronze winners as in past years, this year the top vote-getter in each category was declared the 2022 Readers’ Choice Winner while second and third place in each category are Readers’ Choice Favorites, with no distinction between second and third.

ELKO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO