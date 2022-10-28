Read full article on original website
Lithargia Chaos
3d ago
great, take more money from people while telling them they can't do anything on property they friggin own.... HOAs are so friggin useless and yet so demanding
Reply
3
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Readers' Choice 2022 awards
ELKO – Readers have voted for their favorites and now the 2022 Readers’ Choice awards are being presented. Instead of having gold, silver and bronze winners as in past years, this year the top vote-getter in each category was declared the 2022 Readers’ Choice Winner while second and third place in each category are Readers’ Choice Favorites, with no distinction between second and third.
Elko Daily Free Press
Readers' Choice: Micqaela Jones named Best Artist
ELKO – Micqaela Jones has been named Best Artist in the 2022 Readers’ Choice contest. Jones’ brightly colored canvases capture the spirit of the wild animals and other Native American themes. She was born in Ely and raised in Owyhee on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation. This...
Elko Daily Free Press
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Elko: Generally clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
Readers' Choice: Freedom Tattoo
ELKO -- Many new businesses face hardships in the first few years after opening. Local business owners Phil and Kristen Nichols of Freedom Tattoo refuse to conform to the status quo. Four months after opening shop in 2021 they received their first Reader’s Choice Award and now, a year later, they nabbed a second one for Best Tattoo Artist.
Elko Daily Free Press
Local Halloween events this weekend
ELKO – Spooky season has arrived in the Elko area with several events centered on Halloween. The Haunted Commercial Hotel, Elko’s newest haunted house, will be open all weekend 5-11 p.m. including Monday, Oct. 31. Features include the “Locked In” escape room, scavenger hunt maze, trick-or-treat spook alley, tours of the historic casino, Halloween movies, food and beverages, and more. Tickets range from $10 to $50 per person.
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
-- Angela M. Johnson, 43, of Carlin was arrested Oct. 23, 2022, at Sagecrest and Connolly drives for felony possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, no proof of insurance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $20,160.
Elko Daily Free Press
Readers' Choice: Elko Replenish Med Spa named Best Day Spa
ELKO – Elko Replenish Med Spa was named the Best Day Spa in this year's Readers' Choice contest, a year after it opened. “We like the small community feeling of Elko,” said Josie Cervantes, spa owner. She and her partner Melissa Montalvo moved here from Texas four years ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
A social sensation: Elko businesswoman achieves TikTok fame
ELKO – Need some advice or a laugh? Auntie Coolette has plenty of both for her TikTok followers. Colette Reynolds, an Elko native, has become a hit on the social media app, cultivating a strong following that includes all ages. Although it started as an outlet during the pandemic...
Comments / 5