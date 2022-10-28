Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
3 shots, one killed across BaltimorehellasBaltimore, MD
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Related
numberfire.com
Broncos add Chase Edmonds to backfield in trade with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick (via the San Francisco 49ers) to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. What It Means:. Edmonds fell out of favor in Miami, but he figures to...
numberfire.com
Bills obtain Nyheim Hines from Colts at deadline
The Buffalo Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts for running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Hines is a pass-catching specialist who should provide an upgrade for a Bills offense that averages the fifth-most pass attempts per game (38.7). Devin Singletary will likely lose a chunk of volume moving forward and James Cook could have a harder time getting on the field. In the Colts' backfield, Deon Jackson will presumably step in for Hines as the third-down back and Moss will remain an afterthought. Hines is expected to be available to make his Bills debut in Week 9 against the New York Jets.
numberfire.com
Browns: Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when eligible
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when he's first eligible in Week 13 against the Houston Texans on December 4, per general manager Andrew Berry. What It Means:. Berry praised Jacoby Brissett for the work he's done while filling in as the Browns' starter, but he confirmed that...
numberfire.com
Steelers sending Chase Claypool to Bears for 2nd-round pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Claypool should immediately compete for the Bears' No. 2 receiver job behind Darnell Mooney, meaning fewer targets for the likes of Cole Kmet, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown, N'Keal Harry, and Velus Jones. The acquisition should also be a boost for Justin Fields and the offense as a whole. Claypool's departure from the Steelers leaves rookie George Pickens as the clear starter opposite Diontae Johnson. There will also be more targets available for Pat Freiermuth.
numberfire.com
Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) DNP on Wednesday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Dotson continues to miss time with a hamstring injury and opened Week 9 absent from practice. He appears to be trending toward another missed game. numberFire's models project Dotson...
numberfire.com
Brandin Cooks (wrist, personal) questionable for Texans in Week 9
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (wrist, personal) is questionable for Week 9's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Cooks missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday with a wrist/personal designation and is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's clash with the Eagles. Nico Collins (groin) has been ruled out. If he is available, our models expect Cooks to see 9.1 targets against Philadelphia.
Embattled Colts try to find footing against Patriots
It's pretty safe to assume that the Indianapolis Colts will still be navigating through a number of personnel changes when they travel to Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday for a meeting with the New England Patriots. Over the past two weeks, the Colts (3-4-1) have benched quarterback Matt Ryan, parted ways with offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and traded running Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. "I'm not naming an interim coordinator....
numberfire.com
DeVante Parker (knee) idle at Patriots practice Wednesday
New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) did not participate at practice on Wednesday. Parker left Week 8 on the first drive with a knee injury and the Patriots may decide to hold him out through their Week 10 bye. If that's the case, Jakobi Meyers, Tyquan Thornton, and Kendrick Bourne are expected to be the Patriots' top wideouts in Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
numberfire.com
Rams' Cooper Kupp (ankle) DNP on Wednesday
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kupp is dealing with an ankle sprain he suffered at the end of Week 8's loss the San Francisco 49ers. Based on reporting earlier in the week, Kupp is expected to play against the Rams. His status should be monitored leading into Sunday.
numberfire.com
Texans' Nico Collins (groin) out for Week 9
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (groin) has been ruled out of Week 9's game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Collins is dealing with a groin injury and will not be available to face the Eagles on Thursday. Brandin Cooks (wrist) is considered questionable. The Texans are...
numberfire.com
Titans' Derrick Henry (foot) limited on Wednesday
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (foot) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Henry was added to the injury report with a foot issue on Wednesday and logged a limited practice. Henry, who is averaging 30 carries per game over the last three weeks, may just be having his activity managed. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Week 9 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Can the Jets Provide Fantasy Points Against the Bills?
Another season of fantasy football, another trove of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It's not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire, no. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
numberfire.com
Darren Waller (hamstring) limited Wednesday for Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday. Waller was also a limited participant last week and earned a questionable tag for Sunday, but he still sat out another game. The Raiders might want Waller to log a full practice in order to clear him for Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Foster Moreau will start again if Waller remains out. He caught 6 passes on 9 targets for 31 yards last week.
numberfire.com
Derek Carr (back) logs full practice on Wednesday
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (back) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Carr was limited with a back injury last week but starts this week with a full practice. Barring a setback, he should be good to go against the Jaguars on Sunday. Davante Adams (illness) was limited on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) practicing on Wednesday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (hamstring) will do "some things" at practice on Wednesday, according to Mike Vrabel. Tannehill is still dealing with the ankle injury that forced him to miss Week 8's win over the Houston Texans. His participation at practice on Wednesday is a good sign, but Vrabel's comments seem to indicate that he has some progress to make before he's available. His status will need to be monitored throughout the week. If Tannehill remains sidelined, Malik Willis will start against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
numberfire.com
Patriots' Damien Harris (illness) DNP on Wednesday
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (illness) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris was added to the injury report with an illness and did not practice on Wednesday. Assuming he is able to rejoin New England on Thursday or Friday, Harris should be available to face the Colts on Sunday.
numberfire.com
D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) officially DNP for Detroit
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday. Swift played last week for the first time since Week 3 and had 10 touches for 33 yards and a touchdown. Lions head coach Dan Campbell later said that Swift is not yet back to full health, so they may hold him out versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. Swift popped off for 175 yards and a touchdown on 18 touches in the season opener, but he has only made three limited appearances since. Jamaal Williams will handle most of the backfield work if Swift is sidelined on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Vikings acquire T.J. Hockenson from Lions for picks
The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick. The Lions also sent over a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick in the trade. Hockenson should immeditaely take over as the Vikings' starting tight end in place of Irv Smith Jr. (ankle), but he may not average as many targets as he was in the Lions' offense (6.1 per game). Hockenson's departure from Detroit is an upgrade for Josh Reynolds in terms of target share and a downgrade for Jared Goff. On the other side of things, Kirk Cousins gets a boost while Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn will likely take a hit. Smith is expected to miss 8-10 weeks, which essentially ends his season. Hockenson should be available to make his Vikings debut in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Corey Davis (knee) 'on the fence' for Jets in Week 9
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, per head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh described Davis as "day-to-day" and said the receiver's status is "on the fence" for Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. Garrett Wilson led the Jets with 115 yards on 6 receptions (7 targets) last week while Davis was sidelined and Tyler Conklin had a team-high 10 targets. Denzel Mims was the only other Jets receiver with multiple targets (3). The Jets are double-digit dogs against the Bills, so the negative game script should lead to more passing volume.
numberfire.com
Cam Akers (personal) hoping to be done with Rams
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is "hoping for a fair resolution" after not being traded at Tuesday's deadline, per NFL reporter Josina Anderson. According to Anderson, Akers doesn't think it's in his "best interest" to play for the Rams again this season. She adds that the relationship "is still amicable," but the ideal outcome for Akers at this point would likely be for a release and fresh start elsewhere. Ronnie Rivers started ahead of Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown last week, but he only gained 36 yards on 12 touches. Kyren Williams (ankle) could be activated from injured reserve this week and make his season debut on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Akers hasn't played since week 5.
Comments / 0