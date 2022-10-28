Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attica Prison Massacre, took place September 9, 1971, in Attica, New York: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIAAttica, NY
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence VideoChrissie MasseyBuffalo, NY
The heaviest pumpkin ever grown in America has won an awardInna DWilliamsville, NY
Related
wnypapers.com
History Center to present program on WNY connection to Titanic
At 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, the Niagara History Center will present “Western New York Connections to the Titanic” at the Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., Lockport. Niagara History Center Assistant Director Ann Marie Linnabery will relate the history and experiences of local people who sailed on the doomed ocean liner in April of 1912. She will share photos of passengers and accommodations from first class to those traveling in steerage, including a tragic coincidence involving two local men from very different backgrounds.
wnypapers.com
Native American Music Awards: Show to commemorate National Native American Heritage Month
Saturday, Nov. 19, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls. √ Oren Lyons to be honored with a Living Legend Award. √ Shalamar’s Micki Free to be inducted into Hall of Fame. √ First ceremony since pandemic. Logo courtesy of Native American Music Awards. ••••••••...
wnypapers.com
YMCA Buffalo Niagara unveils T-shirt for 127th annual YMCA Turkey Trot
YMCA Buffalo Niagara has unveiled the anticipated T-shirt for the 127th annual YMCA Turkey Trot. Organizers said, “This year’s T-shirt pays homage to the thousands of trotters who have participated over the years in the oldest consecutively run footrace in the world. The T-shirt showcases runners strolling in the background with the gorgeous City of Buffalo skyline in the foreground.”
wnypapers.com
Hochul & Higgins announce $500,000 in federal funding to support targeted violence & domestic terrorism prevention efforts
Funding supports continued operation of threat assessment and management teams in Buffalo, Monroe and Niagara counties; supports creation of new team in Troy; bolsters threat assessment & management efforts already underway as a result of Hochul's executive order 18. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Congressman Brian Higgins on Tuesday announced New...
wnypapers.com
Early voting continues in Niagara County
Early voting is available to all registered voters in Niagara County for the Nov. 8 general election. Participate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 6, at the following locations:. •Niagara Falls Train Station (AMTRAK), 825 Depot Ave. W., Niagara Falls. •Cornell Cooperative Extension (Niagara...
wnypapers.com
Buffalo River Compost & Good Neighbors compost arrange post-Halloween pumpkin collection
Once Halloween comes and goes, what does one do with jack o’ lanterns and other festive pumpkins?. This year, turn them into compost and help regenerate local soil. Buffalo River Compost, a division of NOCO, is partnering with Good Neighbors Compost for a free pumpkin collection event open to the public.
wnypapers.com
Alexandra Showers named operations manager for Niagara Global Tourism Institute
Niagara Falls native Alexandra Showers has been named operations manager for Niagara University’s Niagara Global Tourism Institute/TReC. In this role, she will coordinate events, oversee employees, and assist the facility’s customers and clients. Showers has held several positions within the area’s tourism and restaurant industry, and previously served...
wnypapers.com
State Parks to host information session on extension of crow's nest project
Project will extend walkway from gorge to Prospect Point. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will host a public information session regarding the expansion of the crow’s nest walkway and viewing platform. The meeting will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the training room at DeVeaux Woods State Park, 3180 DeVeaux Woods Drive, Niagara Falls. A formal presentation is slated for 6:30 p.m.
wnypapers.com
for KING & COUNTRY to bring 'What Are We Waiting For? The Tour Part II' to Rochester's Blue Cross Arena
Tickets available for presale from Nov. 1-3 for spring tour. Grammy Award-winning duo and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist for KING & COUNTRY announce their upcoming 2023 “What Are We Waiting For? The Tour Part II,” coming to Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The concert is presented by Kingdom Bound Ministries.
wnypapers.com
ABC dedicates WNY classrooms in memory of Charles 'Chip' Jones Jr.
Last week, The Empire State Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors held a dedication ceremony at its Western New York regional office in Buffalo to honor Charles G. “Chip” Jones Jr., who passed away this summer. Jones, “a beloved member of ABC, and a pillar of his Western New York community,” was president of Wittburn Enterprises Inc.
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston ZBA: Self-storage facility not permitted in business district
Self-storage is not a permitted use in the Village of Lewiston B-1 district, the Zoning Board of Appeals decided at a meeting Tuesday afternoon. Applicant and real estate investor Vick Singh Ghotra seeks to reimagine the Lewiston Event Center space. But by a 4-1 measure, the ZBA voted self-storage does not align with municipal code Section 9, District Regulations, D.1.b.g.
wnypapers.com
Buffalo Sabres partnering with ConnectLife for November blood drive
The Buffalo Sabres are partnering with ConnectLife for a monthlong blood drive in November. All presenting donors will receive a voucher good for two complimentary tickets to an upcoming Buffalo Sabres game. ConnectLife is the primary supplier of blood for Western New York, including Kaleida Health, ECMC, Niagara Falls Memorial...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls police seek information on shooting
Monday at approximately 6:40 p.m., the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the area of Vanderbilt Avenue and DeVeaux Street for a report of shots heard. Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old Niagara Falls man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and his elbow. The victim was transported to...
Comments / 0