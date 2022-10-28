At 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, the Niagara History Center will present “Western New York Connections to the Titanic” at the Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., Lockport. Niagara History Center Assistant Director Ann Marie Linnabery will relate the history and experiences of local people who sailed on the doomed ocean liner in April of 1912. She will share photos of passengers and accommodations from first class to those traveling in steerage, including a tragic coincidence involving two local men from very different backgrounds.

