Lockport, NY

History Center to present program on WNY connection to Titanic

At 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, the Niagara History Center will present “Western New York Connections to the Titanic” at the Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., Lockport. Niagara History Center Assistant Director Ann Marie Linnabery will relate the history and experiences of local people who sailed on the doomed ocean liner in April of 1912. She will share photos of passengers and accommodations from first class to those traveling in steerage, including a tragic coincidence involving two local men from very different backgrounds.
LOCKPORT, NY
YMCA Buffalo Niagara unveils T-shirt for 127th annual YMCA Turkey Trot

YMCA Buffalo Niagara has unveiled the anticipated T-shirt for the 127th annual YMCA Turkey Trot. Organizers said, “This year’s T-shirt pays homage to the thousands of trotters who have participated over the years in the oldest consecutively run footrace in the world. The T-shirt showcases runners strolling in the background with the gorgeous City of Buffalo skyline in the foreground.”
BUFFALO, NY
Early voting continues in Niagara County

Early voting is available to all registered voters in Niagara County for the Nov. 8 general election. Participate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 6, at the following locations:. •Niagara Falls Train Station (AMTRAK), 825 Depot Ave. W., Niagara Falls. •Cornell Cooperative Extension (Niagara...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Alexandra Showers named operations manager for Niagara Global Tourism Institute

Niagara Falls native Alexandra Showers has been named operations manager for Niagara University’s Niagara Global Tourism Institute/TReC. In this role, she will coordinate events, oversee employees, and assist the facility’s customers and clients. Showers has held several positions within the area’s tourism and restaurant industry, and previously served...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
State Parks to host information session on extension of crow's nest project

Project will extend walkway from gorge to Prospect Point. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will host a public information session regarding the expansion of the crow’s nest walkway and viewing platform. The meeting will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the training room at DeVeaux Woods State Park, 3180 DeVeaux Woods Drive, Niagara Falls. A formal presentation is slated for 6:30 p.m.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
for KING & COUNTRY to bring 'What Are We Waiting For? The Tour Part II' to Rochester's Blue Cross Arena

Tickets available for presale from Nov. 1-3 for spring tour. Grammy Award-winning duo and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist for KING & COUNTRY announce their upcoming 2023 “What Are We Waiting For? The Tour Part II,” coming to Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The concert is presented by Kingdom Bound Ministries.
ROCHESTER, NY
ABC dedicates WNY classrooms in memory of Charles 'Chip' Jones Jr.

Last week, The Empire State Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors held a dedication ceremony at its Western New York regional office in Buffalo to honor Charles G. “Chip” Jones Jr., who passed away this summer. Jones, “a beloved member of ABC, and a pillar of his Western New York community,” was president of Wittburn Enterprises Inc.
BUFFALO, NY
Village of Lewiston ZBA: Self-storage facility not permitted in business district

Self-storage is not a permitted use in the Village of Lewiston B-1 district, the Zoning Board of Appeals decided at a meeting Tuesday afternoon. Applicant and real estate investor Vick Singh Ghotra seeks to reimagine the Lewiston Event Center space. But by a 4-1 measure, the ZBA voted self-storage does not align with municipal code Section 9, District Regulations, D.1.b.g.
LEWISTON, NY
Buffalo Sabres partnering with ConnectLife for November blood drive

The Buffalo Sabres are partnering with ConnectLife for a monthlong blood drive in November. All presenting donors will receive a voucher good for two complimentary tickets to an upcoming Buffalo Sabres game. ConnectLife is the primary supplier of blood for Western New York, including Kaleida Health, ECMC, Niagara Falls Memorial...
BUFFALO, NY
Niagara Falls police seek information on shooting

Monday at approximately 6:40 p.m., the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the area of Vanderbilt Avenue and DeVeaux Street for a report of shots heard. Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old Niagara Falls man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and his elbow. The victim was transported to...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

