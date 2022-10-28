ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School funding, property taxes & 'Parental Bill of Rights' on the line in Pa. gov race

Changes, some of them dramatic, could be coming to public education in the commonwealth under its next governor. Proposals outlined by GOP nominee Doug Mastriano would represent a radical departure from the eight-year status quo of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. The Republican state senator has discussed — then walked back — a measure to eliminate property taxes overnight with significant cuts to public education, and has pledged a ban on race and gender theory studies.
