Changes, some of them dramatic, could be coming to public education in the commonwealth under its next governor. Proposals outlined by GOP nominee Doug Mastriano would represent a radical departure from the eight-year status quo of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. The Republican state senator has discussed — then walked back — a measure to eliminate property taxes overnight with significant cuts to public education, and has pledged a ban on race and gender theory studies.

