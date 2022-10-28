Read full article on original website
School funding, property taxes & 'Parental Bill of Rights' on the line in Pa. gov race
Changes, some of them dramatic, could be coming to public education in the commonwealth under its next governor. Proposals outlined by GOP nominee Doug Mastriano would represent a radical departure from the eight-year status quo of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. The Republican state senator has discussed — then walked back — a measure to eliminate property taxes overnight with significant cuts to public education, and has pledged a ban on race and gender theory studies.
More new Pennsylvania voters registered as Democrat, but will they vote that way?
Democrats led a spike in new voters as midterm elections near. Pennsylvania now has more than 4 million registered Democrats and 3.48 million Republicans. But there are more Republicans in the 2022 midterms than there were in 2018. In a midterm election where Pennsylvania has become a battleground state for...
Questions about Pennsylvania elections? Ask our politics reporter anything on Reddit
Pennsylvanians and political observers from all over will have the opportunity to discuss the upcoming midterms with the USA TODAY Network during an "ask me anything" Reddit session on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The AMA will be hosted by Bruce Siwy, a reporter for the Pennsylvania state capital bureau, from 10...
