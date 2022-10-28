Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Preparing our health for daylight savings to end
Daylight savings is coming to an end, with the time change coming this weekend. Dr. Kristin Eckel Mahan at UTHealth Houston explains how to prepare.
cw39.com
Where to bring old pumpkins for composting in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Don’t throw that Jack-o-lantern into the trash! The City of Houston has a safe and environmentally friendly way to get rid of your old pumpkins now that Halloween is over. You can take your pumpkins to be dropped off from 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday through...
cw39.com
Patchy dense fog today | Driving tips!
KIAH (CW39) – Patchy dense fog is out on the roads today. We haven’t had much fog development so far this season to impact our morning drive. Most of Downtown Houston, and our far southeastern communities will not be as impacted as places to our northwest. College Station, Brenham, and Huntsville are a few of the places that are receiving some of the denser fog this morning.
Powerball jumps to $1.2B as ticket worth $1M sold in north Houston
HOUSTON — If you're reading this, we hate to tell you that you did not win Monday night's $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The good news is that you have another shot Wednesday night, and this time the jackpot is a massive $1.2 billion, the fourth-largest in U.S. history. Meanwhile,...
Houston Agent Magazine
Houston mansion comes with Rolls Royce
A luxurious custom mansion has hit the market in Houston for $9.25 million, but with a twist: The seller is including a 2004 Rolls Royce from his personal collection in the sale. Located in Hunters Creek, the 10,050 square-foot home boasts seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The single-family home also...
10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month
Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...
Why are there so many 'King Ranch' things? We break it down.
With new bourbon and shop, it's hard to keep up with the iconic Texas ranch.
Empty toll booths on Beltway 8 could take years to fully reopen
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Stop-and-go traffic has been the norm for Houstonians since the inception of Beltway 8. Now the Harris County Toll Road Authority is in the midst of a big change in hopes of keeping traffic moving smoothly for years to come. Many drivers have been left...
One of The Luckiest Stores in the State is in Rosenberg
If you are a person that believes that stores can be lucky for lottery tickets you might want to make a trip up to Rosenberg, Texas. Lucky Rudy's is considered one of the luckiest stores in Texas, and the number prove it. Oh yeah, this place has an epic lottery drive-thru.
Click2Houston.com
FREE - Thanksgiving giveaways: Here’s where families in need can find free meals in the Houston area
HOUSTON – While the holidays are a celebratory time for many, some of our neighbors may still be facing hardships while trying to give their families a season’s feast. Houstonians, known for lending a helping hand during difficult times, are stepping up to the plate once again to hand out free food to help pull your dinner together.
KENS 5
Powerball hits $1B while ticket worth $1M sold at Texas grocery store
HUMBLE, Texas — Someone in Humble is about to find out they have a lot of new friends and family after winning a cool $1 million in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket, which was sold at the Kroger on West Lake Houston Parkway, matched all five white balls to win the prize.
cw39.com
Strong line of storms heading for Houston Friday night
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday. The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.
cw39.com
Houston spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods. These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'
Want something new and different to do this Halloween? One car wash in the Houston area has now transformed its car wash tunnel into a 'Tunnel of Terror'. Tommy's car wash, in Humble, a suburb in northeast Harris County has transformed its car wash tunnel into a "Tunnel of Terror", and deems itself as the "best-haunted car wash experience".
defendernetwork.com
Houston’s oldest hospital for Black patients to be renovated
The first non-profit healthcare facility in Houston for African Americans is getting renovated after it closed in 2015. The Houston Negro Hospital opened in 1926, which allowed trained physicians to work and provide care to African Americans and their families. In 1961, the name was changed to what is now Riverside General Hospital in Third Ward.
targetedonc.com
Health Derailed in Houston After Authorities Confirm Liver Cancer Cluster
Considering the higher-than-average rate of liver cancer in Texas as a whole, it was unexpected that the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood cluster would be linked to environmental issues. Texas Department of State Health Services and the City of Houston confirm the cluster exists and is caused by toxins polluted into the soil by The Union Pacific Railroad.
cw39.com
Lone Star Rally kicks off this week in Galveston
HOUSTON (KIAH) One of the most anticipated events to take place in Galveston is back and better than ever. The Lone Star Rally 2022 is revving up for another spectacular event!. For 4 days, Galveston with by the epicenter of motorcycles, music and events as tens of thousands will converge...
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 announces return of Sofia Ojeda, plus new daypart for anchor Lisa Hernandez
HOUSTON – We are excited to announce that former KPRC 2 weekend news anchor Sofia Ojeda will return to anchor KPRC 2 News Today alongside Owen Conflenti, and anchor Lisa Hernandez will be promoted to the Midday, Noon and 4 p.m. newscasts. The move begins Monday, November 14, 2022.
Port Houston Container Growth Continues
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority met on Thursday, October 27, for its regular monthly meeting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221030005050/en/ Trucks loading at Port Houston’s busy Bayport Container Terminal. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0