Houston, TX

cw39.com

Where to bring old pumpkins for composting in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Don’t throw that Jack-o-lantern into the trash! The City of Houston has a safe and environmentally friendly way to get rid of your old pumpkins now that Halloween is over. You can take your pumpkins to be dropped off from 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday through...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Patchy dense fog today | Driving tips!

KIAH (CW39) – Patchy dense fog is out on the roads today. We haven’t had much fog development so far this season to impact our morning drive. Most of Downtown Houston, and our far southeastern communities will not be as impacted as places to our northwest. College Station, Brenham, and Huntsville are a few of the places that are receiving some of the denser fog this morning.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston mansion comes with Rolls Royce

A luxurious custom mansion has hit the market in Houston for $9.25 million, but with a twist: The seller is including a 2004 Rolls Royce from his personal collection in the sale. Located in Hunters Creek, the 10,050 square-foot home boasts seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The single-family home also...
HOUSTON, TX
B93

One of The Luckiest Stores in the State is in Rosenberg

If you are a person that believes that stores can be lucky for lottery tickets you might want to make a trip up to Rosenberg, Texas. Lucky Rudy's is considered one of the luckiest stores in Texas, and the number prove it. Oh yeah, this place has an epic lottery drive-thru.
ROSENBERG, TX
KENS 5

Powerball hits $1B while ticket worth $1M sold at Texas grocery store

HUMBLE, Texas — Someone in Humble is about to find out they have a lot of new friends and family after winning a cool $1 million in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket, which was sold at the Kroger on West Lake Houston Parkway, matched all five white balls to win the prize.
HUMBLE, TX
cw39.com

Strong line of storms heading for Houston Friday night

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday. The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods. These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston’s oldest hospital for Black patients to be renovated

The first non-profit healthcare facility in Houston for African Americans is getting renovated after it closed in 2015. The Houston Negro Hospital opened in 1926, which allowed trained physicians to work and provide care to African Americans and their families. In 1961, the name was changed to what is now Riverside General Hospital in Third Ward.
HOUSTON, TX
targetedonc.com

Health Derailed in Houston After Authorities Confirm Liver Cancer Cluster

Considering the higher-than-average rate of liver cancer in Texas as a whole, it was unexpected that the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood cluster would be linked to environmental issues. Texas Department of State Health Services and the City of Houston confirm the cluster exists and is caused by toxins polluted into the soil by The Union Pacific Railroad.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Lone Star Rally kicks off this week in Galveston

HOUSTON (KIAH) One of the most anticipated events to take place in Galveston is back and better than ever. The Lone Star Rally 2022 is revving up for another spectacular event!. For 4 days, Galveston with by the epicenter of motorcycles, music and events as tens of thousands will converge...
GALVESTON, TX
The Associated Press

Port Houston Container Growth Continues

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority met on Thursday, October 27, for its regular monthly meeting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221030005050/en/ Trucks loading at Port Houston’s busy Bayport Container Terminal. (Photo: Business Wire)
HOUSTON, TX

