ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Biden: If Putin has no intent to use nuclear weapons, ‘why does he keep talking about it?’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brett Samuels
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeMFi_0ipVufuu00

( The Hill ) – President Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s frequent references to nuclear weapons “very dangerous,” hours after Putin claimed he had no intention of using such a weapon.

“If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it?” Biden told Nexstar’s Reshad Hudson in an exclusive interview . “Why does he talk about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon? He’s been very dangerous in how he’s approached this. He can end this all, get out of Ukraine.”

Putin earlier Thursday said at a gathering of foreign policy experts that it was not in Russia’s interests to use a tactical nuclear weapon.

“We see no need for that,” Putin said. “There is no point in that, neither political, nor military.”

Biden predicts student loan forgiveness checks will go out within two weeks

Putin has repeatedly raised the specter of using nuclear weapons, highlighting Russia’s nuclear capabilities in response to any potential threats from the West.

In a speech last month announcing the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of troops to fight in Ukraine, Putin said Moscow was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend any of its territory, accusing the U.S. and its allies of “nuclear blackmail” and moving to “destroy” his country.

Russian officials have also accused Ukraine of preparing to use a “dirty bomb,” which Ukrainian officials deny. U.S. officials have warned Russia has a history of accusing others of what it is prepared to do itself.

Still, Biden administration officials have said the U.S. sees no evidence Russia is imminently going to use a chemical or tactical nuclear weapon, nor does it see any reason to change its nuclear posture.

Biden has repeatedly warned Russia against the use of any type of nuclear weapon in its war against Ukraine, saying the consequences would be catastrophic without explicitly laying out how the United States would respond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Pentagon: Russian strikes on Ukraine’s power grid, water supply had ‘widespread impact’

Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday had “widespread impact” on the country’s power grid, sparking concerns in the West, according to Pentagon officials.  “Ukraine has been able to defend against some of these attacks, but damage to the electric grid and water supply are serious concerns directly harming the civilian population,” a senior U.S. […]
WKRG News 5

Rick Scott says Democrats will get a ‘rude awakening’ on Election Day

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Sunday predicted Democrats will get a “rude awakening” on Election Day, anticipating Republicans cruising to a majority in the upper chamber on issues like inflation and crime. “I think the Democrats are going to get a rude awakening on Nov. 8 that high inflation, high […]
WKRG News 5

Shooting on Medford Avenue, 1 dead, 1 arrested, 1 on the run: ECSO

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Pensacola man in connection with a shooting that happened on Oct. 29. According to a Facebook post by ECSO, deputies responded to the 1000-block of Medford Ave., for a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located a male victim with multiple gunshot […]
PENSACOLA, FL
The Guardian

Is the IMF fit for purpose?

Last summer, after months of unusually heavy monsoon rains, and temperatures that approached the limits of human survivability, Pakistan – home to thousands of melting Himalayan glaciers – experienced some of the worst floods in its history. The most extensive destruction was in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, but some estimated that up to a third of the country was submerged. The floods killed more than 1,700 people and displaced a further 32 million – more than the entire population of Australia. Some of the country’s most fertile agricultural areas became giant lakes, drowning livestock and destroying crops and infrastructure. The cost of the disaster now runs to tens of billions of dollars.
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy