ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

Musk officially closes Twitter deal: reports

By Rebecca Klar
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vi2IO_0ipVuLSU00

Elon Musk officially owns Twitter after closing the deal by a court-imposed Friday deadline , according to multiple outlets, ending a six-month journey over his controversial $44 billion acquisition.

CNBC first reported Thursday evening that Musk had taken control of Twitter and the company’s CEO Parag Agrawal and chief financial officer Ned Segal had left and would not be returning. Multiple outlets reported that Agrawal and Segal, along with other Twitter executives, were fired.

Musk’s agreement to buy Twitter faced several turns. The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO sought to back out of the deal in July, but earlier this month he agreed to follow through on the initial April agreement as he faced a lawsuit from Twitter.

A judge halted the trial earlier this month on the condition that he close the deal by Friday.

Musk hasn’t disclosed his plans for Twitter in much detail, but he indicated he wants to pull back some content moderation measures in a way critics warn could lead to more hate speech and disinformation on the platform.

It’s not clear if any changes to Twitter will be immediate enough to impact the approaching November midterm elections, but updates to Twitter’s policies could come ahead of the 2024 election.

One of the most high-profile changes Musk has indicated he would take is allowing former President Trump back on the platform.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter after posts he made about the Jan. 6 riot at the Capital last year were deemed to incite violence. Musk has said he disagrees with that decision, and could give Trump access to his account, which lets him reach a wider audience ahead of a potential 2024 run.

Trump has said he would not return to Twitter, preferring to stay on his own Truth Social, but observers have cast doubt on the idea that he could turn down such a large audience.

Despite Musk’s calls for a “free speech” platform, indicating a laxer approach to moderating content, he told investors in a public message Thursday that Twitter “obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSPA 7News

1 dead in shooting near Greenville Co. apartments

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mauldin. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments on the 200 block of Old Mill Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least one gunshot wound. […]
MAULDIN, SC
WSPA 7News

2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Suspect in Spartanburg Co. deputy-involved shooting dies

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The suspect in the Spartanburg County deadly deputy-involved shooting has died according to the coroner. 7NEWS previously reported that 63-year-old Duane Heard was charged with fatally shooting Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge when he responded to a domestic call at a home in the 4000 block of Chafee Road. Heard was facing […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured Saturday in an overnight crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Highway 124. Troopers said a Toyota Camry was traveling west when it went left of center and hit a motorcyclist head-on. The […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting investigation underway in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting investigation is underway in Union County. The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesville Police Department responded to Church Street in reference to the shooting at 1:50 p.m. According to Jonesville Police, one person was killed. No arrests have been made. Police say this is an isolated incident. […]
WSPA 7News

Coroner investigates inmate death in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death. The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead around 2:25 p.m. Miller was being held at the Spartanburg County […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy