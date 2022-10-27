Read full article on original website
Related
literock973.com
Dog involved in Ithaca biting incident is located
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The dog involved in a biting incident Friday in Ithaca has been located. The Tompkins County Health Department thanked all involved in finding the owner to help confirm the dog’s vaccination status. The Health Department reminds everyone to:. Avoid contact with any unfamiliar animals,...
literock973.com
Another week of TCAT reduced service
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT service remains reduced this week. It’ll follow the same schedule as last week’s service reductions. Leaders at the transit agency say they’re still having difficulty hiring mechanics and obtaining parts necessary for repairs. TCAT will continue monitoring service data with the...
literock973.com
Ithaca adding daily Delta flights to JFK
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Delta service is growing in Ithaca. The airline is discontinuing its flights to Detroit, which means the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport will get two daily flights to JFK beginning January 9. Last month, Ithaca lost American Airlines flights after the airline decided to suspend service.
literock973.com
IPD IDs victim, suspect in ongoing murder investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A stabbing investigation is now a homicide investigation, and Ithaca Police have released a few more details. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Michael Monroe. A day after Friday’s stabbing, police say Jeremiah Jordan was arrested. The 39-year-old is charged with second degree murder. Jordan was arraigned Saturday and taken to the Tompkins County Jail.
Comments / 0