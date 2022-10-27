ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A stabbing investigation is now a homicide investigation, and Ithaca Police have released a few more details. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Michael Monroe. A day after Friday’s stabbing, police say Jeremiah Jordan was arrested. The 39-year-old is charged with second degree murder. Jordan was arraigned Saturday and taken to the Tompkins County Jail.

ITHACA, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO