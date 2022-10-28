Read full article on original website
Poonjobi
5d ago
No one forces these kid's to join fraternities..They choose to join, choose to drink, choose not to quit when it gets bad. The best thing to do is teach your kid's about them, the thing's you have to do to get in. Teach them to be strong so that they don't need a frat. Years ago I went to a frat house in Southern California with some friend's for a party. That was bad enough to see. Teach your kid's, if they still join, that's on them.
Alberta Guzman
5d ago
their should be a investigation, that boy could have died and all the students should be suspended, drinking at colleges should be band you are there to get a degree, not a degree in drinking, that boy could have died?
KCRA.com
Report of shooting at Sacramento school was swatting call, police say: 'This stuff isn't a joke'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police determined that a false report of a shooting at Christian Brothers High School was a swatting call, a trend that law enforcement agencies continue to struggle with. Zach Eaton with the Sacramento Police Department told KCRA 3 that someone called 911 around 10:30 a.m....
KCRA.com
Man injured in Rancho Cordova shooting, officials say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Several people from nearby apartments reported the shooting around 5:05 p.m. along the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who went to the scene found a victim and transported him to the hospital.
KCRA.com
Family who lost home in the Mosquito Fire surprised with $12,000 in grocery gift cards
GEORGETOWN, Calif. — Many families and businesses in Placer and El Dorado counties are still working to recover and rebuild after theMosquito Fire. In September, the fire destroyed dozens of structures and homes. Mar-Val Food Stores is one of the few grocery stores in the community of Georgetown, which...
KCRA.com
13-year-old middle school student in Dixon arrested with pistol, magazines in backpack
DIXON, Calif. — A 13-year-old middle school student in Dixon was arrested on Monday for having a semi-automatic pistol with magazines inside his backpack, police said. Dixon police said a school resource officer and other police personnel responded to John Knight Middle School at 11:08 a.m. in response to a report of a student with a weapon.
abc10.com
Deadly I-5 collision leaves 1 dead near Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle crash near Elk Grove Tuesday morning left a 21-year-old driver dead, and another 38-year-old involved in the accident with major injuries. California Highway Patrol officers said a 2014 Nissan driver was heading northbound on I-5 just south of Hood Franklin Road. That's when a GMC truck with three people heading southbound on I-5 collided with the 2014 Nissan when the Nissan driver crossed over the center medium.
KCRA.com
Wexler apartment complex offering Sacramento student housing has ribbon-cutting
A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday is highlighting a first-of-its-kind student housing project in the Sacramento region. Wexler is a 223-unit apartment complex located adjacent to SacRT's University/65th Street Transit Center. Wexler is unique because it is linked to Regional Transit's first student housing transit-oriented development project. Two blocks away from the...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Sac students report attacks, teen identified in North Highlands shooting, daycare safety measures in RSV spike
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
'Back to you, Gulstan': Sacramento-area boy dresses up as Mark Finan for Halloween
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento-area boy took his appreciation for weather forecasting to a whole new level. In a video sent to KCRA 3, AJ gives his best impression of our chief meteorologist Mark Finan. Watch in the video player above.
KCRA.com
Stabbing suspect not found, roads reopen in Elk Grove neighborhood, police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Roads have reopened in Elk Grove after a stabbing suspect was not found in the area, police said. Officers had a perimeter around a house on Springhurst Drive near Goldy Glen Way as they searched for a suspect accused of stabbing a family member. Police...
KCRA.com
Roseville homeowner speaks out after Halloween decorations destroyed, 5 teens arrested
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Five teenagers accused of a vandalism spree in Roseville that targeted Halloween decorations have been arrested. One of the victims told KCRA 3 that within 30 seconds, the vandals had destroyed a display that was years in the making. "I’ve been working on it for four...
Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
KCRA.com
89-year-old Lincoln woman robbed by man with knife at home, police say
LINCOLN, Calif. — Lincoln police are searching for a man who robbed an 89-year-old woman at knifepoint at her home. The suspected attacker knocked on the woman’s door in the Lariat Loop area Saturday night and claimed he needed to retrieve a child’s ball in her backyard, police said.
KOLO TV Reno
Habitual offender and Reno man given life in prison
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man and habitual offender has been given life in prison with a possibility of parole after 10 years for felony eluding. 60-year-old Everett Wayne Kendall had racked up more than 40 years of criminal behavior, including 12 felony convictions, according to Washoe County. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to an incident on Shale Court late Monday night. A large number of officers was seen along the street off Talus Way. Crime scene investigators were seen loading bags into a van. No information has been released about the incident, but officers said they expected to be at the scene all night.
KCRA.com
Sacramento police: Man killed following crash, shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after Sacramento police found him with gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle Sunday afternoon. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 30, 2022. Sacramento police officers were called to the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a fence near Savannah Drive...
KCRA.com
Sacramento auto shop indicted for selling stolen catalytic converters worth millions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento auto shop with a suspended license that was operating out of a home is facing federal charges after allegedly receiving more than $38 million in payment for transporting stolen catalytic converters across state lines, according to a federal indictment. According to court documents, the...
KCRA.com
'Stop the Bleed' event teaches how to spot life-threatening blood loss situations
The "Stop the Bleed" course focuses on recognizing life-threatening bleeding situations and how to immediately respond to that bleeding. On Tuesday, Doctors Medical Center provided a free "Stop the Bleed" training session for about 200 teachers and administrators in the Stanislaus Union School District. "It's extremely important," said Rena Bryant,...
KCRA.com
Dixon parents question district's communication after student brings gun to middle school
DIXON, Calif. — The Dixon Police Department is working with the Dixon Unified School District after officials saida student brought a pistol to John Knight Middle School on Monday. “Anytime we hear that, we respond with the utmost urgency,” said Acting Lieutenant Mick Geisser, of the Dixon Police Department....
Record-Courier
Carson City urologist moves to Carson Valley Medical Center
It was the small-hospital feel and desire to continue serving patients that drew Dr. James Cunningham to Carson Valley Medical Center after 27 years of practicing urology in Carson City. A graduate of the Indiana University School of Medicine, Cunningham has been fortunate to leverage his interest in science, biology,...
Sacramento police: Wanted felon was suspect in caught on camera attack at Kiki's Chicken
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say the man shot by Sacramento officers in Elk Grove was wanted on felony financial crimes out of Southern California and was a suspect in a June assault investigation in the Lavender Height's District. "We will pursue these crimes to the absolute best of our...
