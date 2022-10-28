ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

KOLO TV Reno

14,000 rabbits brought to Reno for annual convention

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are thousands of visitors in town this week, and we don’t just mean people. “This is the best rabbit show in the country,” said Catherine Tompkins, a rabbit breeder from Los Angeles. The American Rabbit Breeders Association, or ARBA is holding its annual...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Volunteers needed to turn Victorian Square into the magical 39 North Pole Village

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas magic will transform Victorian Square into the annual 39 North Pole Village Dec. 1-3. Lisa Jansen from One Nevada Credit Union, one of the key sponsors, stopped by Morning Break to put out the call for volunteers who are needed to make this the ultimate Christmas destination in Reno-Sparks. Griswold Challenge entries are also being accepted. Deadline to enter is Nov. 26.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Frank talk: Community and law enforcement meet Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Contact between the public and law enforcement often takes place in the worst of times under the worst circumstances. There’s often little opportunity for regular communication. Lack of understanding and trust follows and that can have serious consequences for all concerned. The annual Symposium of Community...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local law enforcement agencies hosting community forum Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Representatives from seven local law enforcement agencies will be gathering for a public forum this week. The public can attend the event happening this Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the new Hug High School. Attendees are asked to RSVP on Facebook. These agencies...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

BLM Carson City to open Christmas tree cutting permits

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City District of the Bureau of Land Management will begin selling Christmas tree permits starting Nov. 14. The cost of each permit will be $5 and are valid from the day of purchase to Dec. 25. You can buy a permit online here. Search for Nevada, Carson City District Office.
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Carson City urologist moves to Carson Valley Medical Center

It was the small-hospital feel and desire to continue serving patients that drew Dr. James Cunningham to Carson Valley Medical Center after 27 years of practicing urology in Carson City. A graduate of the Indiana University School of Medicine, Cunningham has been fortunate to leverage his interest in science, biology,...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Truckee appoints new Chief of Police

TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The Truckee Police Department has announced the appointment of a new Chief of Police. Danny Renfrow has been with the department for 19 years and is the first Police Chief to have served the organization exclusively during his law enforcement career. Renfrow had been serving as...
TRUCKEE, CA
Outsider.com

Nevada Residents Rattled by Magnitude 2.3 Earthquake

According to reports, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook up south Reno early Tuesday morning. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Seismological Laboratory tracked this tremor at around 10:03 a.m. on November 1. The quake’s epicenter is located around 2.1 miles south/southwest of Reno’s Galena High School. This...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

KOLO experiencing signal issues

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As many of our viewers may know, KOLO 8 News Now has been experiencing issues with its signal. Back in June of this year, we had a major equipment failure on our primary transmission to our transmitter. Since the Primary failure, KOLO has been using a...
KOLO TV Reno

Open Enrollment period begins for Nevada Health Link

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The open enrollment period began Tuesday for Nevada Health Link. Those who don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid can sign up for coverage through the Silver State Exchange. People can learn more about available health insurance plans at a community health fair. It’s happening Friday...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Nov. 2, 2022, R-C Storming Report

Genoa, Nev. — Chain controls are in effect over Kingsbury, on Highway 50 and on Highway 395 from Gardnerville south to the state line, according to nvroads.com. The traffic cameras show there’s snow falling in the Sierra and the Pine Nuts. There doesn’t look like a significant accumulation of snow on the roads, but it could well be icy going.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Meet the Sparks City Council Ward 4 candidates

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The general election is a week from today, and wanting to represent Ward 4 on the Sparks City Council is incumbent Charlene Bybee, and newcomer, Damon Harrell. If you live in the Wingfield Springs area or the Vistas, you are a part of Ward 4. Charlene...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Elderly woman with dementia found

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 3:43 p.m.: The City of Reno says Dao has been located and has been reunited with family. The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a missing elderly woman. They say 70-year-old Nga Thi Dao was last seen walking...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Panera Bread and Bakery invites you to gather and break bread

It’s five o’clock somewhere and on Tuesday, October 18, at 5 pm in Carson City, Panera Bread and Bakery held their official grand opening and ribbon cutting to announce to the region the first Manna Development Group Panera Bread franchise in Northern Nevada. Corporate officials Jacob Bustos, executive...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Habitual offender and Reno man given life in prison

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man and habitual offender has been given life in prison with a possibility of parole after 10 years for felony eluding. 60-year-old Everett Wayne Kendall had racked up more than 40 years of criminal behavior, including 12 felony convictions, according to Washoe County. The...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter. The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will open again in...
CARSON CITY, NV

