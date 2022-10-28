Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
14,000 rabbits brought to Reno for annual convention
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are thousands of visitors in town this week, and we don’t just mean people. “This is the best rabbit show in the country,” said Catherine Tompkins, a rabbit breeder from Los Angeles. The American Rabbit Breeders Association, or ARBA is holding its annual...
KOLO TV Reno
Volunteers needed to turn Victorian Square into the magical 39 North Pole Village
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas magic will transform Victorian Square into the annual 39 North Pole Village Dec. 1-3. Lisa Jansen from One Nevada Credit Union, one of the key sponsors, stopped by Morning Break to put out the call for volunteers who are needed to make this the ultimate Christmas destination in Reno-Sparks. Griswold Challenge entries are also being accepted. Deadline to enter is Nov. 26.
KOLO TV Reno
Frank talk: Community and law enforcement meet Thursday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Contact between the public and law enforcement often takes place in the worst of times under the worst circumstances. There’s often little opportunity for regular communication. Lack of understanding and trust follows and that can have serious consequences for all concerned. The annual Symposium of Community...
mynews4.com
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
Planned Parenthood PAC explains how to vote in Nevada, boosts issues at drag show event
With early voting well underway, Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada held a decidedly different get-out-the-vote event: a drag show. The post Planned Parenthood PAC explains how to vote in Nevada, boosts issues at drag show event appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
FOX Reno
New push aims to keep drivers off Dog Valley Road during winter storms
VERDI, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — It's likely Interstate 80 will close this winter east of Reno due to snow and ice. It's also likely that drivers will try to find a way around the road closure and get themselves in trouble. Every year, GPS services tell drivers that...
KOLO TV Reno
Local law enforcement agencies hosting community forum Thursday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Representatives from seven local law enforcement agencies will be gathering for a public forum this week. The public can attend the event happening this Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the new Hug High School. Attendees are asked to RSVP on Facebook. These agencies...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM Carson City to open Christmas tree cutting permits
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City District of the Bureau of Land Management will begin selling Christmas tree permits starting Nov. 14. The cost of each permit will be $5 and are valid from the day of purchase to Dec. 25. You can buy a permit online here. Search for Nevada, Carson City District Office.
Record-Courier
Carson City urologist moves to Carson Valley Medical Center
It was the small-hospital feel and desire to continue serving patients that drew Dr. James Cunningham to Carson Valley Medical Center after 27 years of practicing urology in Carson City. A graduate of the Indiana University School of Medicine, Cunningham has been fortunate to leverage his interest in science, biology,...
KOLO TV Reno
Truckee appoints new Chief of Police
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The Truckee Police Department has announced the appointment of a new Chief of Police. Danny Renfrow has been with the department for 19 years and is the first Police Chief to have served the organization exclusively during his law enforcement career. Renfrow had been serving as...
Nevada Residents Rattled by Magnitude 2.3 Earthquake
According to reports, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook up south Reno early Tuesday morning. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Seismological Laboratory tracked this tremor at around 10:03 a.m. on November 1. The quake’s epicenter is located around 2.1 miles south/southwest of Reno’s Galena High School. This...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO experiencing signal issues
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As many of our viewers may know, KOLO 8 News Now has been experiencing issues with its signal. Back in June of this year, we had a major equipment failure on our primary transmission to our transmitter. Since the Primary failure, KOLO has been using a...
KOLO TV Reno
Open Enrollment period begins for Nevada Health Link
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The open enrollment period began Tuesday for Nevada Health Link. Those who don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid can sign up for coverage through the Silver State Exchange. People can learn more about available health insurance plans at a community health fair. It’s happening Friday...
mynews4.com
Tahoe area schools delayed, closed Wednesday due to winter weather
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Some Tahoe area schools will either be delayed or closed on Wednesday due to winter weather and recent snowfall. All Incline Village schools will be on a two-hour delay on Nov. 2 while all Truckee Tahoe Unified schools will be closed for the day.
Record-Courier
The Nov. 2, 2022, R-C Storming Report
Genoa, Nev. — Chain controls are in effect over Kingsbury, on Highway 50 and on Highway 395 from Gardnerville south to the state line, according to nvroads.com. The traffic cameras show there’s snow falling in the Sierra and the Pine Nuts. There doesn’t look like a significant accumulation of snow on the roads, but it could well be icy going.
KOLO TV Reno
Meet the Sparks City Council Ward 4 candidates
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The general election is a week from today, and wanting to represent Ward 4 on the Sparks City Council is incumbent Charlene Bybee, and newcomer, Damon Harrell. If you live in the Wingfield Springs area or the Vistas, you are a part of Ward 4. Charlene...
KOLO TV Reno
Elderly woman with dementia found
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 3:43 p.m.: The City of Reno says Dao has been located and has been reunited with family. The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a missing elderly woman. They say 70-year-old Nga Thi Dao was last seen walking...
Nevada Appeal
Panera Bread and Bakery invites you to gather and break bread
It’s five o’clock somewhere and on Tuesday, October 18, at 5 pm in Carson City, Panera Bread and Bakery held their official grand opening and ribbon cutting to announce to the region the first Manna Development Group Panera Bread franchise in Northern Nevada. Corporate officials Jacob Bustos, executive...
KOLO TV Reno
Habitual offender and Reno man given life in prison
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man and habitual offender has been given life in prison with a possibility of parole after 10 years for felony eluding. 60-year-old Everett Wayne Kendall had racked up more than 40 years of criminal behavior, including 12 felony convictions, according to Washoe County. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter. The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will open again in...
