KTLO
John Oates talks new solo single, says it's “an honor” to be a Movember campaign spokesperson
On Friday, Hall & Oates singer John Oates released a soulful new single titled “Pushin’ a Rock” that ties in with this year’s edition of Movember, an annual campaign that focuses on raising awareness about men’s health issues. Oates has been asked to serve as...
KTLO
'Let There Be Drums!' director Justin Kreutzmann discusses star-studded music doc's emotional family aspect
Let There Be Drums!, a new documentary starring various famous rock drummers, opened in theaters and was released digitally and on-demand on Friday. The film was directed by Justin Kreutzmann, son founding Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann, who’s featured in the movie and was one of its executive producers.
KTLO
U2's Bono to make GMA appearance Tuesday as his memoir, 'Surrender,' gets its release
Bono‘s memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, gets released on Tuesday, November 1, and to celebrate its arrival, the U2 frontman will make an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America, which airs starting at 7 a.m. ET. As previously reported, Surrender follows Irish rocker, born Paul Hewson, from...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
TODAY.com
Christina Applegate on the subtle signs that led to MS diagnosis: ‘I wish I had paid attention’
Christina Applegate is opening up about the early physical symptoms in her body that led to her being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. During an interview with The New York Times published Nov. 1, Applegate, 50, revealed that she first noticed changes in her body several years ago while shooting the first season of the Netflix dark comedy "Dead To Me."
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Giving it all they've got! Adam Woodyatt and Chris Hughes are pictured ahead of their dramatic transformations for ITV's Queens For the Night which aims to smash toxic masculinity
Adam Woodyatt and Chris Hughes have been pictured on set of ITV's Queens For the Night, which will see them undergo incredible drag transformations. EastEnders star Adam, 54, can be seen sitting in a pale pink robe with a bald cap on as mentor and drag star Kitty Scott-Claus takes the reins for his makeover.
