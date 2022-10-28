YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is currently on the scene of a stabbing on the 400 block of South 7th Street in Yakima. According to the YPD, a 70-year-old male victim has been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. He is currently undergoing surgery and is listed in critical condition.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO