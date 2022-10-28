Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Tribal Police investigating shooting in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) has confirmed that there was a shooting on 810 1st Avenue in Toppenish on the morning of November, 1. Reports of the shooting first came in around 7:20 a.m. and one person was found with a gunshot wound in the roadway.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Downtown businesses concerned about vandalism, homelessness
YAKIMA, Wash. – Tuesday morning, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray spoke at the Downtown Association of Yakima’s public forum, giving community members and business owners a briefing on crime in the city. Chief Murray stated several crime facts included in a crime report and compared crime in the...
FOX 11 and 41
YPD responds to stabbing, victim in critical condition
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is currently on the scene of a stabbing on the 400 block of South 7th Street in Yakima. According to the YPD, a 70-year-old male victim has been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. He is currently undergoing surgery and is listed in critical condition.
FOX 11 and 41
Local teenagers give their opinions and their knowledge ahead of local elections
PROSSER, Wash. – Elections are a week away and three local teenagers spoke with me about their understanding of elections and how interested they are in the candidate races. Housel Middle School seventh grade student Carlos Hernandez says he knows about politics and the election from his parents. Hernandez...
FOX 11 and 41
Native American elders to be honored at Heritage University
TOPPENISH, Wash. — For Native American Heritage Month in November, Heritage University is honoring Native American elders for contributions to the Yakama people and community. The four elders being honored this year are Gil Calac, Carrie Schuster, Ted Strong and Tallulah Pinkham. Heritage provided profiles on each recipient. Chimshowa...
Comments / 0