Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
wdrb.com
2 Louisville men charged with murder from fatal Newburg shooting, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men have been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Newburg from September, according to Louisville Metro Police. On Sept. 5, LMPD officers were called to the 1200 block of Dahl Road, between Preston Highway and Poplar Level. Police found Terry Dedrick, 57, with a gunshot wound, and he later died at University Hospital.
wdrb.com
LMPD makes arrest in connection to July homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man in connection to a homicide in July in the Jacobs neighborhood. Armani Shrivers was booked into Metro Corrections early Wednesday morning. The 19-year-old is charged with murder, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. The homicide happened around 9 p.m....
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Man in critical condition after being hit while riding bicycle on Preston Highway in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was critically injured when he was hit while riding his bicycle on Preston Highway in Okolona on Tuesday evening. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division were called to a report that a pedestrian had been hit in...
Wave 3
Suspect arrested in connection to Jacobs neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect connected to a shooting over the summer that killed one person in the Jacobs neighborhood is now in custody. A heavy police presence near Mellwood on Thursday at about 11:30 p.m. lead to the arrest of 19-year-old Armani D. Shrivers. Shrivers is a suspect...
Wave 3
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after crashing on his motorcycle. Louisville Metro police were called to a crash at the 7300 block of Grade Lane just before 3 a.m. No one else was on the motorcycle and wet, slick roadway may have been a contributing...
wdrb.com
Man taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Grade Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized early Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle in the 7300 block of Grade Lane. It happened around 3 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff. The man riding the motorcycle was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
Louisville Metro Police arrest 2 men in connection to September murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested two men in connection to a murder that happened near the Poplar Hills neighborhood in September. LMPD arrested 20-year-old Justin Kirk and 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert for the murder of 57-year-old Terry Dedrick. Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 5, LMPD said...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies Louisville man shot to death in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Louisville man who was fatally shot in the city's Russell neighborhood last week. Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a reported shooting on Friday, Oct. 28, around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 12th and Jefferson streets.
WLKY.com
Coroner: 27-year-old identified as victim in St. Denis shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed in the St. Denis neighborhood on Sunday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 27-year-old Okwane Thornton. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at...
wdrb.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after being hit by a car on Poplar Level Road near Interstate 264 on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit around 8 p.m. Police say a woman was walking in the roadway on Poplar Level Road when she was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound.
Wave 3
Woman killed in hit-and-run at I-264 and Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 on Monday night. Officers found an adult woman who had been hit at the location shortly before 8 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
wdrb.com
16-year-old arrested weeks after shots fired into Clarksville police chief's home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted murder Tuesday, several weeks after police say he fired shots into the home of the Clarksville police chief. According to a news release Wednesday from Indiana State Police, the boy was arrested in Floyd County,...
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after two-vehicle crash near Hikes Point, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a crash involving an SUV and motorcyclist at the intersection of Breckinridge Lane and El Conquistador Place around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The motorcyclist,...
wdrb.com
19-year-old arrested after Preston Hwy. hit-and-run that left bicyclist in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a motorist they said crashed into a bicyclist on Preston Highway before driving away and leaving him in critical condition on Preston Highway Tuesday night. According to court documents, Louisville Metro Police officers arrested 19-year-old Isaiah Terry shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The crash...
WANE-TV
Teen arrested in Clarksville shooting: ISP
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy facing two counts of attempted murder is accused of shooting into a southern Indiana police chief’s home this past September, according to Indiana State Police. The identity of the teen has not been released because he has not been charged as...
Wave 3
Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run at Poplar Level Road and I-264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run on Monday night that killed a woman who was crossing the road. Chelsea Moore was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death or serious injury on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
Wave 3
Suspect in Shively carjacking killed in New Albany crash; ISP investigating
Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 13. Updated: 3 hours ago. District 13 in the South End of the Louisville Metro includes...
wdrb.com
Police: Man killed in Elizabethtown two-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died in a car crash in Elizabethtown on Monday evening. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street. A preliminary investigation shows that a man was driving westbound in the eastbound...
WLKY.com
Police: Man killed in Newburg shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood that left one man dead. LMPD said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4000 block of Lula Way. Sixth Division officers responded to the scene and located a man with a gunshot wound.
LMPD: 1 dead, another injured following shooting in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for information after a man has died following a shooting in southwest Louisville. Metro Police said their Second Division officers responded to the shooting on Cane Run Road at Rockford Lane. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He...
Comments / 0