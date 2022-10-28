ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

2 Louisville men charged with murder from fatal Newburg shooting, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men have been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Newburg from September, according to Louisville Metro Police. On Sept. 5, LMPD officers were called to the 1200 block of Dahl Road, between Preston Highway and Poplar Level. Police found Terry Dedrick, 57, with a gunshot wound, and he later died at University Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD makes arrest in connection to July homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man in connection to a homicide in July in the Jacobs neighborhood. Armani Shrivers was booked into Metro Corrections early Wednesday morning. The 19-year-old is charged with murder, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. The homicide happened around 9 p.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect arrested in connection to Jacobs neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect connected to a shooting over the summer that killed one person in the Jacobs neighborhood is now in custody. A heavy police presence near Mellwood on Thursday at about 11:30 p.m. lead to the arrest of 19-year-old Armani D. Shrivers. Shrivers is a suspect...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after crashing on his motorcycle. Louisville Metro police were called to a crash at the 7300 block of Grade Lane just before 3 a.m. No one else was on the motorcycle and wet, slick roadway may have been a contributing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies Louisville man shot to death in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Louisville man who was fatally shot in the city's Russell neighborhood last week. Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a reported shooting on Friday, Oct. 28, around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 12th and Jefferson streets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner: 27-year-old identified as victim in St. Denis shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed in the St. Denis neighborhood on Sunday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 27-year-old Okwane Thornton. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after being hit by a car on Poplar Level Road near Interstate 264 on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit around 8 p.m. Police say a woman was walking in the roadway on Poplar Level Road when she was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman killed in hit-and-run at I-264 and Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 on Monday night. Officers found an adult woman who had been hit at the location shortly before 8 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WANE-TV

Teen arrested in Clarksville shooting: ISP

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy facing two counts of attempted murder is accused of shooting into a southern Indiana police chief’s home this past September, according to Indiana State Police. The identity of the teen has not been released because he has not been charged as...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Police: Man killed in Elizabethtown two-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died in a car crash in Elizabethtown on Monday evening. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street. A preliminary investigation shows that a man was driving westbound in the eastbound...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Police: Man killed in Newburg shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood that left one man dead. LMPD said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4000 block of Lula Way. Sixth Division officers responded to the scene and located a man with a gunshot wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY

