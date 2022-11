Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. What U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka says about the 2020 election....

ALASKA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO