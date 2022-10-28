ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
3 News Now

Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers react to attack on Paul Pelosi

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV & AP) — Lawmakers from Nebraska and Iowa are reacting to the attack against Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, on Friday. According to the Associated Press, in San Francisco on Friday, police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the Pelosi residence to check on Paul Pelosi, said Chief of Police William Scott.
NEBRASKA STATE
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tennessee Lookout

Democrats blame Republican supermajority for Davidson County election ballot foul-up

Democratic candidates castigated Republicans Wednesday for a gerrymandered redistricting plan and Davidson County election officials for errors that forced some Nashvillians to cast ballots incorrectly. “This is the result of a racist, bigoted, money-hungry Republican Legislature who is doing everything to hoard power to keep the system rigged against everyday working-class people,” said Nashville resident […] The post Democrats blame Republican supermajority for Davidson County election ballot foul-up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
UPI News

Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A defamation lawsuit against former president Donald Trump will now proceed at an expedited pace, the District of Columbia Court of Appeals ruled. The court scheduled oral arguments for Jan. 10 in the case brought on by columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her in a department store change room in the 1990s, according to legal documents.
FLORIDA STATE
KGET 17

EXPLAINER: What happens if Election Day gets disrupted?

It’s Election Day, and you’ve decided you’re going to vote in person. You get there and — choose your own adventure — maybe the power is out at the building or there aren’t enough paper ballots or poll workers, or poll watchers somehow interfere with ballot casting.
WISCONSIN STATE
KGET 17

California’s economy could become the 4th largest in the world

You’ve been reading for years that companies are fleeing California, putting the Golden State’s economy in peril. However, new analysis suggests that California’s financial standing is better than some of the strongest economies globally. Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office put out a press release highlighting California’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE

