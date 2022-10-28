Read full article on original website
Elon Musk plans to cut half of Twitter employees' jobs - Bloomberg News reporter tweet
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Elon Musk plans to cut about 3,700 jobs at Twitter Inc or half of the company's workforce, Bloomberg News' reporter tweeted on Wednesday. Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich.
Biden urges voters to ‘preserve Democracy’ and stand up against political violence - live
The president sent a message to election deniers saying, ‘You can’t love your country only when you win’ – follow all the latest news
Court filing: Alleged Pelosi attacker was on ‘suicide mission,’ planned to target other California, federal politicians
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Court filing: Alleged Pelosi attacker was on ‘suicide mission,’ planned to target other California, federal politicians. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Israeli exit polls point toward victory for Netanyahu and right-wing allies, including a surging ultranationalist party
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli exit polls point toward victory for Netanyahu and right-wing allies, including a surging ultranationalist party. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
White House: NKorea covertly shipping ‘significant number’ of artillery shells to Russia to support Ukraine invasion
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: NKorea covertly shipping ‘significant number’ of artillery shells to Russia to support Ukraine invasion. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
South Korea says North Korea has fired an additional six missiles off its eastern and western coasts
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an additional six missiles off its eastern and western coasts. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
South Korea: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea hours after Pyongyang issued threats to Washington, Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea hours after Pyongyang issued threats to Washington, Seoul. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
North Korea keeps up missile barrage with suspected ICBM
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea continued its barrage of weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains. The launches are the latest in a series...
Turkey says Russia has announced the resumption of deal for the shipment of grain through the Black Sea
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey says Russia has announced the resumption of deal for the shipment of grain through the Black Sea. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
