FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four people injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- Four people were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street at 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, officers found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in his left foot, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims were taken by ambulances to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.While police were searching for evidence and witnesses to the shooting, a third gunshot victim walked into one of the local hospitals in search of medical attention, according to authorities.That person, a man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Later on, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had showed up at a local hospital in search of treatment for a graze wound, according to authorities.Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Family of Malik Baker, killed in Baltimore County gas station ambush, pleads for justice
BALTIMORE -- Malik Baker was gunned down at a gas station in Parkville early Sunday morning. Now, for the first time, the 24-year-old's heartbroken family is speaking about the brutal attack."Malik was awesome. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a godson. He was lovable," said Baker's godmother Niquita Gilliam, who spoke on behalf of his mother. "To get the news was definitely devastating."Gilliam recalled her godson's positive attitude and big smile. "You could see all his teeth when he smiled. That was him. All the time. He always had a smile on his face."Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows...
wmar2news
Arrest made after armed "road rage" in Anne Arundel County
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A Crofton man is charged with pointing a gun during a "road rage" incident in Gambrills early Tuesday evening. Anne Arundel County police said it happened at about 5:15 p.m. in the area of Route 3 and Churchview Road. Police pulled over Mohamed Sall, 42, after...
foxbaltimore.com
1 woman, 2 men and 17-year-old boy injured in Southwest Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four people were shot in a spate of violence including a 17-year-old boy and a woman in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at around 7:40 officers found a 38-year-old woman who was shot in her...
Security guard charged in Royal Farms shooting
A security guard faces charges, including attempted murder, after shooting an unruly customer at a Royal Farms store on Washington Boulevard in South Baltimore early Sunday.
foxbaltimore.com
Man in critical condition after shooting in Randallstown, say police
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WBFF) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Randallstown late last night, according to Baltimore County Police. Police say they have responded to a report of shots fired in the 3400 block of Carriage Hill Circle in Randallstown at about 10:15 last night. A short time later, a person who had been shot arrived at a hospital, according to police.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in Catonsville early this morning, say police
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say a man is in stable condition after a shooting in Catonsville. Police say they were called to the intersection of Frederick Road and Poplar Avenue just after 2:45 a.m. on November 1. When they arrived, they say they found a man...
foxbaltimore.com
Man taken to Shock Trauma after shooting in Columbia, say police
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Police say a man is in good condition after a shooting in Columbia last night. Police say they were called to the 5500 block of Cedar Lane just after 10:30 p.m. on October 31 for a report of a person who had been shot.
howardcountymd.gov
Police investigating non-fatal shooting inside Columbia residence
Howard County police are investigating a non-fatal shooting late on Oct. 31 inside a Columbia residence. At approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of Cedar Lane for a report of a subject shot. The victim, an adult male, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is listed in good condition.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city since late last week:. 39-year-old David Ramirez was killed on October 27, 2022, in the 3300 block of Annapolis Road. 33-year-old Timothy Cunningham was killed on October 29, 2022, in the Unit block of North...
Wbaltv.com
'He enjoyed life': Family believes man killed at Parkville gas station was in wrong place at wrong time
PARKVILLE, Md. — The family of a mankilled at a Parkville gas station believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Relatives of a Harford County man fatally shot Sunday at a Baltimore County gas station were told by police that Malik Baker was killed during an attempted carjacking. But the family believes he was killed during an attempted robbery.
foxbaltimore.com
Investigation leads police to firearms, ammunition and drugs
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were arrested after an investigation into several people lead police to firearms, ammunition, and drugs. According to police, investigators from BPD's Gun Violence Unit began investigating several individuals who were suspected to be engaged in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics after recent violence in the Southwest and Western districts.
Wbaltv.com
Video could identify shooters in homicide at Parkville gas station
PARKVILLE, Md. — Surveillance video obtained by the 11 News I-Team could potentially identify the shooters in one of multiple shootings over the weekend in Baltimore County. A 24-year-old man died around 2 a.m. Saturday from a single gunshot wound after a shooting at a gas station in Parkville.
foxbaltimore.com
Security guard who critically wounded man at Baltimore Royal Farms faces charges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A security guard who critically wounded a belligerent customer at a Southwest Baltimore Royal Farms over the weekend is now facing attempted murder charges, according to the charging documents. Kanisha Spence, 43, of Baltimore, faces charges of attempted murder, assault and weapons violations. Police said the...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Middle River teen
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a teen who has been reported missing from the Middle River area. Erika Annalaise Libby, 14, is 5’3″ tall and weighs 113 pounds. She was last seen at just before 3 p.m. on Monday, October 31, in the...
Man in grave condition after being shot by Royal Farms security guard
A 26-year-old man is in grave condition after being shot overnight Sunday by a Royal Farms security guard in South Baltimore.
Anne Arundel county police looking for tobacco store robbery suspect
Anne Arundel county police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at an A to Z Tobacco store.
Police investigating deadly shooting in Parkville
PARKVILLE, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting murder in Parkville. Homicide detectives reported the incident happened at around 2:00 am in the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard Sunday morning. Police have not released any information regarding the details of the shooting at this time. At least one person has been reported dead. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Police investigating deadly shooting in Parkville appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Car crash in Baltimore County could be linked to a shooting
Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Holgate Drive, and a vehicle crash in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road.
foxbaltimore.com
3-story row home scorched in early morning fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Firefighters were on scene a residential fire early Wednesday morning. According to fire officials, the dwelling fire engulfed a three story row home near W North Avenue just before 6 a.m. No information on any injuries or deaths was immediately available. Delays were expected between...
