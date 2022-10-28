Library board accepts director resignation ‘with regret’ as book controversy rages on

Over the past few weeks, the topic of "age-inappropriate" gender books at the Maury County Library has called to the surface more than book content, but also a perceived attack on the LGBTQ+ community and their lifestyles, according to some residents.

On Wednesday, a crowd, including 20 speakers, crammed into the Tom Primm Commission Room for public comments at the Maury County Library Board meeting to discuss the issues in question.

A climactic heated moment occurred when Columbia resident Jessee Graham burst into emotional opposition before the local library leaders, defending the LGBTQ+ community and the books in question.

“Our town has never seen so much homophobic crap, as since Miller came along,” Graham said. “They just want to exist, Aaron; leave them alone!"

The moment grabbed national notice when former White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki retweeted a video post of Graham by Tennessee Holler on Wednesday. Psaki simply tagged the tweet with the comment, “Preach Jessee Graham.”

Graham also made a pointed comment addressing sexual assault, saying, “I’ve never been sexually assaulted at a drag show, but I have been at church. Twice! The men told me it was my fault.”

Those comments Graham made as she turned to look at former Maury County mayoral candidate and pastor, David Baker and Maury County Commissioner Aaron Miller (who has criticized the library books) , who only listened Wednesday night.

Last summer during the Aug. 4 County General Election, a previous church member of the former Lighthouse Baptist Church, once led by Baker, accused him of not taking action to report her sexual assault by a church member.

There was plenty of other emotion to go around from the public regarding controversy about books deemed as inappropriate for younger readers visiting the Maury County Public Library.

The board meeting that usually takes place at the library was moved to the Tom Primm Commission Room on Public Square as a continuation from weeks ago when a library board meeting yielded its business to public comments.

The venue change allowed accommodation for a larger crowd and more speakers.

Search for new library director

Only about a week following the resignation of MCPL Director Zac Fox, the library board tended to only one matter of business – the acceptance of Fox’s resignation.

The board moved to accept the Fox resignation, with the caveat added that they would vote to “accept with regrets,” to which all board members agreed unanimously.

The process of finding and approving a new director could take months, based on the previous searches, library board chair Joel Friddell said. “The board is now going to come up with description for that job.”

Immediately after the vote, Friddell laid ground rules for the public comment meeting, allowing five minutes per speaker and no rebuttals, again yielding the floor to the public.

Comments ranged broadly from citizens concerned about “inappropriate” book content on display to LGBTQ+ calling for an end to what many view as more than violation of the First Amendment but as an affront to their identity.

Regret expressed over Fox’s vacating came with comments from the board and public alike that an extremely adept and qualified professional had been “run off.”

While Fox did not indicate last week that his departure was the result of any pressure to step down, he did write in his letter of his concern for his family’s health and well being.

Fox was not at the meeting, but members of the 501c4 nonprofit Foundation for Liberty and Freedom attended, some to listen, some to make additional comments.

District 7 county commissioner Miller, executive director of the nonprofit — who called for Fox's resignation at the last board meeting — and Adam Martin, an organizer of the nonprofit, sat in the audience. Though Miller refrained from speaking, Martin took the podium again to express a concern for book content accessible to minors.

Questions remained about who would take up the interim library director work after Fox’s last day on Oct. 28.

'Limiting our rights' as a community

Friends of the Maury County Library member, Lucas Banks kicked off comments by saying Fox knew what it took to run a library then addressed book content.

“Those against nudity in books, are not going after heterosexual books,” Banks said. “This is not about nudity. It’s about them limiting our rights as a community.”

Banks said that those complaining about the books in question should have followed the formal complaint process for contesting books.

“If they had just done that, the board would have taken action,” library board member and former commissioner, Brian McKelvy said. “All you would have to do is fill out a form and wait for us to make a decision.”

“They didn’t talk to [Fox]. They got on a keyboard and assassinated a man’s character,” McKelvy said.

The positive takeaway from the evening, McKelvy said later, was giving people the opportunity to speak their minds.

“It is helpful to keep the dialogue open,” McKelvy said.

Miller says intent is not to ban books

Following the meeting, Miller told The Herald that in no way is his intention to ban any books and that the LGBTQ+ community does deserve representation in the community.

Miller said the formal process for filing a complaint was not followed because he does not want a complaint in writing to result in the removal of books in the library.

“On the face of it, we don’t like the look of removing books from the library,” Miller said.

“Our bottom line is, if [the books] weren’t presented in the way they were, and just sat on a shelf in the library, we would have no problem with that."

However, he objects to a display at the library during Pride Week, which he said contained "age-inappropriate" material on gender.

“This has never been about banning books … that would be political suicide,” he said. “This is about the level of access [of certain content] to younger readers in the library.”

A board review determines whether a book should stay in the library once a complaint is made.

Friddell said the only time a visitor filed a formal complaint — regarding the book “And Tango Makes Three” — was before Fox was director, when previous director Adam Southern was in the position.

“We decided we wanted to keep that in the collection,” Friddell said. “And they stole the book.”

Public comments and a clash of ideologies

With nearly 20 different speakers, the LGBTQ+ community represented the majority of those commenting Wednesday night.

Comments from Banks continued that he advised everyone to pay attention, but that he trusted the board to “do the right thing.”

Local resident Jacque Marshall called to task the review process the library has in place for books that any found inappropriate.

“This is the new Satanic Panic,” Marshall said. “I don’t know who’s out there trying to groom children in this community.”

Marshall said the books are there for those young adults who might have a lack of understanding about themselves.

Calling attention to comments made by some that the LGBTQ+ community has a tendency toward encouraging sexual abuse or grooming, local resident Lindsay Hufford said everyone wants to keep children safe from abuse and it is not accurate to portray that as coming from one segment of society.

“[Most] people are abused by someone they know,” Hufford said. “The most common [abuser] is a heterosexual male or authority member.”

“The LGTBQ community deserves respect and dignity,” Hufford said. “We are here because someone made up a fake problem.”

Hufford said she supported a robust and inclusive sex education for everyone and decried a public attack on libraries in which books are called out that have been on the shelf for years.

“It’s not about books, it’s about personal and political gain; it’s about power and control,” Hufford said. “I firmly believe we can get through this together.”

Maury County Attorney Wesley Bryant called to attention the views of Christian First Amendment scholar and political writer for The Atlantic among others, David French.

“We need to rise in opposition to the banner of false conservatism,” Bryant said, adding that process matters because "it renders a fair result.”

Foundation for Liberty and Freedom organizer Adam Martin again emphasized that their group’s intent was “not to advocate for banning of books, but to voice support for protecting children.”

“Though some lines must be drawn,” Martin said.

The library board will be accepting applications for a new library director.

Check back with The Daily Herald for more on this story as it develops.