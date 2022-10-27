ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Tradition Prep earns landmark first win in SSAC 3A semifinals, Sebastian River earns win

By Bryan Cooney, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 5 days ago

Entering Thursday night's SSAC 3A semifinals with an 0-6 record, Tradition Prep stayed the course and produced a memory they'll remember for a long time.

Four touchdown passes from freshman quarterback Mason Brown helped the Pirates rally in the second half and earn the program's first varsity football win defeating Boca Raton Christian on the road 36-21.

"It's been a year and a half starting the JV program last year and we've been working hard trying to get this program going in the right direction," Tradition Prep head coach Shawn McGrath said. "Finally getting that first win in the program's history, it's a special one."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bv6QP_0ipVqyId00

A large portion of the Pirate roster played in the program as they competed at the junior varsity level in six games that all ended in losses. After their first six games at the varsity level this season resulted in the same outcomes, Thursday was a new opportunity for the team to break through in a postseason game.

Rashard Weir returned a kickoff for a touchdown to put Tradition Prep on the board but late in the first half the Pirates trailed 13-6.

Brown connected with sophomore wide receiver Jahzion Drummond for a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion by Anthony Camara put Tradition Prep ahead 14-13 at halftime.

Boca Raton Christian drove down for a touchdown to go back in front 21-14 to begin the third quarter and the Pirate defense kept the game close for a spell before the Pirates scored the final 22 points of the game.

Brown and Drummond connected again for a touchdown that drew the Pirates closer at 21-20 and Brown threw his third touchdown pass of the night to junior Trey Scayle and a two-point conversion from Josh Volcin gave Tradition Prep the lead for good.

Drummond caught his third touchdown pass of the night to seal the deal for the Pirates, who got a forced fumble on defense from Phillip DiMarco that was recovered by Dorian Williamson.

Two successful onside kicks were also recovered by Tradition Prep to help the cause on special teams on a night where things fell into place for McGrath and his team on a special night.

"I have an incredible staff here and they're always preaching to the kids, if we show up, do our job, the scoreboard will take care of itself," McGrath said. "It finally got to the point tonight where it actually worked out."

McGrath and his coaching staff had to adjust on the fly going into Thursday's game with the status of Brown whether he would play or not in question after being banged up in their 56-0 loss to Jupiter Christian last week.

Going to lengths installing a completely different look on offense in preparation for the possibility of Brown being unable to play, McGrath was thrilled with the effort his young quarterback put in leading the team to victory.

"To do this as a freshman, to come in and lead the program the way he did today, I'm extraordinarily proud of that young man," McGrath said.

Tradition Prep will now await to find out who they will play in the 3A championship game as the game between Faith Christian and Eagle's View takes place Friday night.

Positioned on the bracket to host next week's game, McGrath and Tradition Prep's administration will be working on securing a field to play at locally as well as organize officials to call the game.

Options to potentially play Thursday are on the table according to McGrath and the anticipation is for a solution to be solidified Friday.

The excitement of the victory will be shared by the school Friday as the team returns to classes and gets to bask in the moment while also focusing their attention on their next game ahead.

"It's going to be a big day and we know this is the first of many, many wins coming for this program," McGrath said.

Sebastian River 28, American Collegiate Academy 20

Chris Harris threw two touchdown passes and added a rushing touchdown and Jacoby Scott returned an interception for a touchdown to help the Sharks snap a three-game losing streak.

Sebastian River led from start to finish but only led 21-20 late in third quarter before Harris threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to give the Sharks the cushion needed in the fourth quarter.

Scott’s interception return for a touchdown pushed Sebastian River’s lead to 21-12 in the third quarter.

Bryan Cooney is a high school sports reporter at TCPalm, part of the USA TODAY Network. You can reach him at bcooney@gannett.com and also on Twitter at @Bryan_Cooney .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Tradition Prep earns landmark first win in SSAC 3A semifinals, Sebastian River earns win

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronews.com

In Memory: Nov. 1

Judy passed away October 31, 2022, at the Vero Beach VNA Hospice House. She was born September 9, 1947, in Appleton, Wisconsin to Nellie Little Burdick and Rupert Burdick. Judy moved to Florida, primarily West Palm Beach, at a young age, and didn’t move to Vero Beach until she married Gerald Thomas Capak in 1969.
VERO BEACH, FL
WMBB

Missing Florida boy found safe in Canada 2 months later

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled the Amber Alert for a boy from Miami after he was found safe in Canada. The 6-year-old – who has autism – went missing on Aug. 27 after his mother reported that the father failed to return him as part of their custody agreement, according […]
MIAMI, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 28, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ivan Alexander Arboleda. Date of Birth 05/31/1978. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Resist Officer WO Viol. Jenelle April Blaylock. Date...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

PBSO: 'Sofia Scam' makes its way to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning people about a new scam that has made its way to South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the nationwide 'Sofia Scam' was spotted at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and S Jog Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Vero Beach trying to keep up with growth in Indian River County

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County is growing rapidly - and the cities within it are expanding their infrastructures to keep up. Vero Beach is one of those cities, and there are a number of proposals for development that could be set in motion with two referendums on election day.
VERO BEACH, FL
westorlandonews.com

Expanding Network of Car Culture Clubhouses in South Florida

Hagerty announced the expansion of its national network of premium clubhouse and car storage facilities with the opening of Hagerty Garage + Social Palm Beach. Building on existing locations in Delray Beach and Miami, Garage + Social offers world-class clubhouse and storage facilities to South Florida’s car collectors and enthusiasts.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
floridasportsman.com

Salvage yard in Clewiston

Before the storm and after. Dozens of every kind of high end cars imaginable. R/Vs, motorhomes , boats. I wonder if they,ll let folks walk thru and buy stuff... "Forgiveness is a strange thing. It can be sometimes easier to forgive our enemies than our friends. It can be hardest of all to forgive people we love." Fred Rogers.
CLEWISTON, FL
floridapolitics.com

Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida

Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Loggers Run Boca Raton Homeowners Spar With Iguana Killer

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A battle over iguanas in Logger’s Run is fueling a debate over whether the iguanas are being killed humanely. Video published on Bocanewsnow.com shows a trapper killing an iguana as a small group of homeowners screams in protest, then verbally attacks the trapper.
BOCA RATON, FL
seminoletribune.org

Fort Pierce marks upgrades, new projects

Tribal members at the Chupco’s Landing development on the Fort Pierce Reservation have encountered mold-related issues in their homes over the past few years. During that time, 29 of 30 homes have received mold remediation and other work, including the installation of new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. While the work is completed, residents have been staying in rental homes or hotels.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday

Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy