Tradition Prep earns landmark first win in SSAC 3A semifinals, Sebastian River earns win

Entering Thursday night's SSAC 3A semifinals with an 0-6 record, Tradition Prep stayed the course and produced a memory they'll remember for a long time.

Four touchdown passes from freshman quarterback Mason Brown helped the Pirates rally in the second half and earn the program's first varsity football win defeating Boca Raton Christian on the road 36-21.

"It's been a year and a half starting the JV program last year and we've been working hard trying to get this program going in the right direction," Tradition Prep head coach Shawn McGrath said. "Finally getting that first win in the program's history, it's a special one."

A large portion of the Pirate roster played in the program as they competed at the junior varsity level in six games that all ended in losses. After their first six games at the varsity level this season resulted in the same outcomes, Thursday was a new opportunity for the team to break through in a postseason game.

Rashard Weir returned a kickoff for a touchdown to put Tradition Prep on the board but late in the first half the Pirates trailed 13-6.

Brown connected with sophomore wide receiver Jahzion Drummond for a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion by Anthony Camara put Tradition Prep ahead 14-13 at halftime.

Boca Raton Christian drove down for a touchdown to go back in front 21-14 to begin the third quarter and the Pirate defense kept the game close for a spell before the Pirates scored the final 22 points of the game.

Brown and Drummond connected again for a touchdown that drew the Pirates closer at 21-20 and Brown threw his third touchdown pass of the night to junior Trey Scayle and a two-point conversion from Josh Volcin gave Tradition Prep the lead for good.

Drummond caught his third touchdown pass of the night to seal the deal for the Pirates, who got a forced fumble on defense from Phillip DiMarco that was recovered by Dorian Williamson.

Two successful onside kicks were also recovered by Tradition Prep to help the cause on special teams on a night where things fell into place for McGrath and his team on a special night.

"I have an incredible staff here and they're always preaching to the kids, if we show up, do our job, the scoreboard will take care of itself," McGrath said. "It finally got to the point tonight where it actually worked out."

McGrath and his coaching staff had to adjust on the fly going into Thursday's game with the status of Brown whether he would play or not in question after being banged up in their 56-0 loss to Jupiter Christian last week.

Going to lengths installing a completely different look on offense in preparation for the possibility of Brown being unable to play, McGrath was thrilled with the effort his young quarterback put in leading the team to victory.

"To do this as a freshman, to come in and lead the program the way he did today, I'm extraordinarily proud of that young man," McGrath said.

Tradition Prep will now await to find out who they will play in the 3A championship game as the game between Faith Christian and Eagle's View takes place Friday night.

Positioned on the bracket to host next week's game, McGrath and Tradition Prep's administration will be working on securing a field to play at locally as well as organize officials to call the game.

Options to potentially play Thursday are on the table according to McGrath and the anticipation is for a solution to be solidified Friday.

The excitement of the victory will be shared by the school Friday as the team returns to classes and gets to bask in the moment while also focusing their attention on their next game ahead.

"It's going to be a big day and we know this is the first of many, many wins coming for this program," McGrath said.

Sebastian River 28, American Collegiate Academy 20

Chris Harris threw two touchdown passes and added a rushing touchdown and Jacoby Scott returned an interception for a touchdown to help the Sharks snap a three-game losing streak.

Sebastian River led from start to finish but only led 21-20 late in third quarter before Harris threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to give the Sharks the cushion needed in the fourth quarter.

Scott’s interception return for a touchdown pushed Sebastian River’s lead to 21-12 in the third quarter.

Bryan Cooney is a high school sports reporter at TCPalm, part of the USA TODAY Network. You can reach him at bcooney@gannett.com and also on Twitter at @Bryan_Cooney .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Tradition Prep earns landmark first win in SSAC 3A semifinals, Sebastian River earns win