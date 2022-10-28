ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Forest Hills Northern tops East Grand Rapids to win regional championship

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hg1DN_0ipVqoib00

Forest Hills Northern held off East Grand Rapids for a 2-1 win Thursday to claim a Division 2 regional championship at Cedar Springs High School.

"It means everything," FHN senior Leo Tilly said. "We've been working hard since August, drop-ins and pre-camp, then tryouts. We've had a really good season leading up to this, so it means a lot."

Junior Grayson Traynor scored the only goal of the first half to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

Senior Clark Elsie extended Northern's lead with a goal off a great feed from Tilly in the second half.

"This is the biggest game of all our lives, against our rivals," Elsie said. "It all came down to this, biggest game."

The Pioneers pulled to within one on a goal from Collin Davies with 7:44 to play, but could not get the equalizer.

"Biggest key is the hard work," Elsie added. "Everybody moving around constantly going out of position, if they have to constantly getting it up the field, possessing, that is what really won us the game, I feel like."

FHN (15-3-3) advances to the state semifinal next Wednesday to play Gull Lake (20-3) at Byron Center.

"Just keep going," Tilly said. "Keep working hard and confidence."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football district final matchups, schedules

--- Regional 1 District 1. Mona Shores (8-2; 65.667) at Forest Hills Central (10-0; 73.000), 7 p.m. Friday. Portage Northern (7-3; 56.056) at East Lansing (7-3; 57.944), 7 p.m. Friday. --- DIVISION 3. --- Regional 2 District 1. Coopersville (7-3; 53.111) at Muskegon (8-2; 67.667), 7 p.m. Friday. --- District...
MUSKEGON, MI
travelawaits.com

My 5 Favorite Restaurants To Enjoy Authentic Dutch Cuisine In Holland, Michigan

I have been a Holland, Michigan, resident for over 17 years. I didn’t know much about Dutch history until I moved to this darling town with its Dutch roots. In the years I’ve lived here, I’ve learned that the Dutch know how to eat! I have made it a point to travel around town to find the top restaurants that serve Dutch food specialties, and here are the top five. So, next time you’re in town either for the Tulip Time Festival or for a summer visit to the beach at beautiful Lake Michigan, add these restaurants to your list of must-eats!
HOLLAND, MI
Western Michigan University Magazine

WMU board to consider downtown property sale at Thursday meeting

KALAMAZOO, Mich.—The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees will consider the sale of a property in downtown Kalamazoo to Kalamazoo County along with other agenda items during its next meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the North Ballroom of the Bernhard Center. The property for sale for $1.15 million includes the city block bordered by.
KALAMAZOO, MI
swmichigandining.com

Uncle Dog’s

Yeah. I’ve been working in Battle Creek a lot lately. For the second time that week, I had an additional shift after my regular shift and it was in Battle Creek. I had a little bit of time between my last assignment of my regular work day and my first assignment of my overtime shift so, of course, I went looking for food.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon’s downtown splashpad could get redo after summer of glitches

MUSKEGON, MI – A downtown Muskegon splashpad that has kept children cool and entertained for more than a decade may be headed for a makeover after a wonky season. The splashpad at “Alcoa Square” between the post office and the Muskegon Farmers Market was plagued with multiple breakdowns this past summer until it finally was shut down, according to information provided to city commissioners.
MUSKEGON, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy