q13fox.com
Bikes, wheelchairs allowed back on the Green Lake inner loop
The city of Seattle barred wheels on the Green Lake inner loop during the pandemic. Now, wheels without a motor are allowed on the loop.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Damp start to Halloween, drying out for trick-or-treating
SEATTLE - While the day started quite rainy, most backyards will be dry for trick-or-treating!. There will be a few exceptions. For example, north King County and Snohomish County could have a convergence zone this afternoon and tonight, triggering some lowland rain and light mountain snow. However, it looks like our Halloween will be more of a treat than a trick!
q13fox.com
Community forum to discuss public safety concerns in Pierce County
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore on Tuesday will give an update on his crime reduction plan during a Tacoma City Council study session. Moore presented the first version of the plan in July, pitching more police visibility, especially in neighborhoods where crime is happening repetitively. He also called for more resources and community outreach. As city council prepares to hear updates from the police chief, leaders in Pierce County are preparing for a forum on public safety.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Fewer showers Tuesday with a cooldown ahead
Far fewer showers are on the way today, especially compared to the heavy rain late Sunday and early Monday. We are also tracking a cool down ahead of us! The weather turns more active and stormy by Thursday night. For today, highs will be below-average in the upper 40s and...
q13fox.com
Group terrorizes homeowners across Pierce County vandalizing homes, Halloween decorations
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A number of Pierce County homeowners are trying to figure out why a group of teens went on a spree late Friday, early Saturday morning destroying pumpkins, homes and Halloween decorations. Homeowners from a number of communities including Puyallup, Pacific and Auburn woke up Saturday morning to...
q13fox.com
Burien passes updated renter protections
The city of Burien is working to better protect people who are renting. The city council adopted an ordinance with the updated protections.
q13fox.com
Judge: Prison time reduced for former Army Ranger behind 2006 Tacoma bank robbery
SEATTLE - A former Army Ranger who led the "military-style robbery" of a Tacoma bank in 2006 had his prison sentence reduced Wednesday, dropped from 43 years to 31. According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, 36-year-old Luke Elliott Sommer was first sentenced to 24 years in prison on Dec. 12, 2008 for the robbery of a Tacoma Bank of America in 2006.
q13fox.com
Fewer showers expected for Halloween
The latest forecast models are pulling back on rain chances for Halloween which is great news for kids and trick-or-treaters! Keep in mind: a convergence zone in parts of Eastern Skagit, King and Snohomish Counties could keep rain ongoing into at least late Monday.
q13fox.com
Tacoma City Council to vote on raising business licensing fees
It could be getting more expensive to do business in Tacoma. On Tuesday, the Tacoma City COuncil is voting on a proposal to significantly increase business licensing fees over the next two years.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police say 'hotspot' patrols reduced violent crime by 30%
The latest crime data shows that as of last week, Tacoma has seen a 50% increase in homicides and 90% increase in property theft year-to-date. On Tuesday, however, Tacoma Police presented new data from their 'hotspot' patrols, which they say has shown a marked drop in crime in targeted areas.
q13fox.com
New report: Grandfamilies face food insecurity nationwide
A new report from Generations United says that grandparent led households are experiencing food insecurity at twice the national rate. Generations United Deputy Executive Director Jaia Lent joins Good Day Seattle to talk more about the crisis.
q13fox.com
2 seriously injured in suspected DUI crash near Kittitas
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on collision near Kittitas. According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Richard Harding was driving eastbound on Vantage Highway around 7 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say Harding drifted over the centerline and crashed head-on into a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old girl.
q13fox.com
Seattle landmarks to light up teal for Alzheimer's awareness
SEATTLE - On Thursday, Nov. 3, Seattle will join other cities across the globe in lighting their skylines teal for Alzheimer's Awareness month. The Alzheimer's Foundation of America's (AFA) Light the World in Teal program announced on Wednesday that more than 800 buildings and landmarks around the world will be participating in this annual event. According to event organizers, the purpose of the program is to shine a spotlight on the disease, and show support for the millions of people affected by it.
q13fox.com
Person shot, injured in Auburn Lowes parking lot
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating after a shooting left a person injured Tuesday morning. Before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Lowes parking lot. When police arrived, they found a car abandoned on 15th Street Northwest and shortly after, a call came in...
q13fox.com
A cold start to the day!
Seattle - Happy Halloween! As the sugar rush takes hold - get ready for a chilly night! Temperatures will continue to fall tonight as cooler air flows in. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 40s and upper 30s with a few spotty showers here and there. Spotty showers...
q13fox.com
Re-Trial continues in the case of Darcus Allen
The jury could reach a verdict on Tuesday in the re-trial of Darcus Allen. He's the getaway driver for a gunman who killed four Lakewood Police officers inside a coffee shop in 2009.
q13fox.com
Jury deliberations underway in re-trial for Darcus Allen
Allen was the get-away driver for a man who killed four Lakewood police officers in a coffee shop in 2009. He was initially convicted of first-degree murder before a judge declared a mistrial.
q13fox.com
Police search for suspect in overnight shooting in Auburn
Auburn Police are searching for a shooting suspect. Investigators say a man was shot in the Lowe's parking lot just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
q13fox.com
Docs: Suspect in brutal Georgetown double homicide was released from jail 2 days prior
SEATTLE - Investigators in Seattle are linking 42-year-old John Marcel Williams to a double homicide inside an apartment complex in the Georgetown neighborhood. On Tuesday a judge found probable cause to hold Williams for two counts of first-degree murder. An attorney told the judge that the victims, a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were found with over 60 stab wounds and over 100 stab wounds, respectively.
q13fox.com
Man, woman found dead in Georgetown apartment; suspect arrested
SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Sunday in the Georgetown neighborhood. At about 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of two people down in an apartment in the 6100 block of Fourth Avenue South. When police arrived, they found the...
