SEATTLE - On Thursday, Nov. 3, Seattle will join other cities across the globe in lighting their skylines teal for Alzheimer's Awareness month. The Alzheimer's Foundation of America's (AFA) Light the World in Teal program announced on Wednesday that more than 800 buildings and landmarks around the world will be participating in this annual event. According to event organizers, the purpose of the program is to shine a spotlight on the disease, and show support for the millions of people affected by it.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO