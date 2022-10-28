ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sultan, WA

q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Damp start to Halloween, drying out for trick-or-treating

SEATTLE - While the day started quite rainy, most backyards will be dry for trick-or-treating!. There will be a few exceptions. For example, north King County and Snohomish County could have a convergence zone this afternoon and tonight, triggering some lowland rain and light mountain snow. However, it looks like our Halloween will be more of a treat than a trick!
q13fox.com

Community forum to discuss public safety concerns in Pierce County

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore on Tuesday will give an update on his crime reduction plan during a Tacoma City Council study session. Moore presented the first version of the plan in July, pitching more police visibility, especially in neighborhoods where crime is happening repetitively. He also called for more resources and community outreach. As city council prepares to hear updates from the police chief, leaders in Pierce County are preparing for a forum on public safety.
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Fewer showers Tuesday with a cooldown ahead

Far fewer showers are on the way today, especially compared to the heavy rain late Sunday and early Monday. We are also tracking a cool down ahead of us! The weather turns more active and stormy by Thursday night. For today, highs will be below-average in the upper 40s and...
q13fox.com

Judge: Prison time reduced for former Army Ranger behind 2006 Tacoma bank robbery

SEATTLE - A former Army Ranger who led the "military-style robbery" of a Tacoma bank in 2006 had his prison sentence reduced Wednesday, dropped from 43 years to 31. According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, 36-year-old Luke Elliott Sommer was first sentenced to 24 years in prison on Dec. 12, 2008 for the robbery of a Tacoma Bank of America in 2006.
q13fox.com

Fewer showers expected for Halloween

The latest forecast models are pulling back on rain chances for Halloween which is great news for kids and trick-or-treaters! Keep in mind: a convergence zone in parts of Eastern Skagit, King and Snohomish Counties could keep rain ongoing into at least late Monday.
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police say 'hotspot' patrols reduced violent crime by 30%

The latest crime data shows that as of last week, Tacoma has seen a 50% increase in homicides and 90% increase in property theft year-to-date. On Tuesday, however, Tacoma Police presented new data from their 'hotspot' patrols, which they say has shown a marked drop in crime in targeted areas.
q13fox.com

New report: Grandfamilies face food insecurity nationwide

A new report from Generations United says that grandparent led households are experiencing food insecurity at twice the national rate. Generations United Deputy Executive Director Jaia Lent joins Good Day Seattle to talk more about the crisis.
q13fox.com

2 seriously injured in suspected DUI crash near Kittitas

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on collision near Kittitas. According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Richard Harding was driving eastbound on Vantage Highway around 7 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say Harding drifted over the centerline and crashed head-on into a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old girl.
q13fox.com

Seattle landmarks to light up teal for Alzheimer's awareness

SEATTLE - On Thursday, Nov. 3, Seattle will join other cities across the globe in lighting their skylines teal for Alzheimer's Awareness month. The Alzheimer's Foundation of America's (AFA) Light the World in Teal program announced on Wednesday that more than 800 buildings and landmarks around the world will be participating in this annual event. According to event organizers, the purpose of the program is to shine a spotlight on the disease, and show support for the millions of people affected by it.
q13fox.com

Person shot, injured in Auburn Lowes parking lot

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating after a shooting left a person injured Tuesday morning. Before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Lowes parking lot. When police arrived, they found a car abandoned on 15th Street Northwest and shortly after, a call came in...
q13fox.com

A cold start to the day!

Seattle - Happy Halloween! As the sugar rush takes hold - get ready for a chilly night! Temperatures will continue to fall tonight as cooler air flows in. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 40s and upper 30s with a few spotty showers here and there. Spotty showers...
q13fox.com

Docs: Suspect in brutal Georgetown double homicide was released from jail 2 days prior

SEATTLE - Investigators in Seattle are linking 42-year-old John Marcel Williams to a double homicide inside an apartment complex in the Georgetown neighborhood. On Tuesday a judge found probable cause to hold Williams for two counts of first-degree murder. An attorney told the judge that the victims, a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were found with over 60 stab wounds and over 100 stab wounds, respectively.
q13fox.com

Man, woman found dead in Georgetown apartment; suspect arrested

SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Sunday in the Georgetown neighborhood. At about 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of two people down in an apartment in the 6100 block of Fourth Avenue South. When police arrived, they found the...
