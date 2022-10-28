Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Temporary foster families needed for pets
Your pets are part of your family. But when you’re going through a tough time, and are without a permanent residence, how can you make sure their needs are met? Ashley Temple from Indianapolis Animal Care Services joined Angela in the studio to share more about their new “Safety Net Foster Program.” The new initiative works to keep pets and families together. For more information about Indianapolis Animal Care Services, click here. To apply to be a foster home, click here.
Knozone Action Day declared in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is under a Knozone Action Day on Wednesday. The designation came from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management over concerns about unhealthy particulate matter in the air. IDEM believes the issue might be a result from leaf burning around the area. Burning leaves is illegal in...
New study details housing issues in West Central Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new data driven study aims to tackle the housing needs of west central Indiana. Thrive West Central conducted and published the study that details the needs of individual communities in our area. The counties involved include Clay, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo. By 2050, West Central Indiana […]
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
Current Publishing
Gathering Space: Flanner Buchanan opens 12,500-square-foot Prairie Waters Event Center
Flanner Buchanan has a long history as a funeral home providing services to loved ones dating back to 1881. But it is now looking to set itself apart with a new gathering space designed for a variety of life celebrations. In October, Flanner Buchanan unveiled its new Prairie Waters Event...
Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That’s right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to find out what time trick-or-treating takes place in your area this year. Unless noted, all times are on Halloween, […]
Fox 59
Midwest Marketplace returns to Lebanon this Friday, Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — Shop more than 100 vendors from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Kentucky this weekend at the 2nd annual Midwest Marketplace in Lebanon. The Christmas Market 2022 features unique gifts, handmade items, home décor, jewelry, clothing and accessories, vintage items, gourmet food products, sweet treats and more. The...
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
Mayor Hogsett highlights plans for upcoming snow season
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works shared snow prep plans for the upcoming winter season Monday. Indy snow plow drivers have already completed more than 2,000 of training both behind the wheel and in the classroom, the city announced. The Indy Snow Force's annual mock "snow fight" will be Nov. 1-2, ahead of any expected snow for the season. Drivers should expect to see plows on the road during the exercise.
Woman dead in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died from injuries after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening. The shooting happened in the area of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police found a woman inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
Family, friends, community remember life of Herman Whitfield III
INDIANAPOLIS — Family, friends and the community came together Saturday morning for a memorial service celebrating the life of Herman Whitfield III. "Herman was my student, and then Herman became my friend, and then in his passing, Herman became my teacher," Susan Kitterman said. "Herman's already radiating genius spanned musical genres. His hands glided over the piano like a master three times his age.
grocerydive.com
Meijer Grocery is heading to a second state
Meijer intends to build a 90,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store in Noblesville, Indiana, according to a Thursday tweet from the city’s government. Plans call for construction of the supermarket — which would be a fraction of the size of the supercenters that comprise the vast majority of Meijer’s store fleet — to begin in 2023, the Indianapolis Star reported. The store is slated to be part of a development on the west side of Noblesville known as the Promenade that will also include locations run by retailers such as pharmacy chain CVS and auto parts store Pep Boys, according to a map of the real estate project posted by the Indianapolis suburb. This would be the second Meijer location in the area after its supercenter in east Noblesville.
Current Publishing
Meijer plans to open store in city of Noblesville
Construction is expected to begin next year on a Meijer grocery store along Ind. 32 in Noblesville in an area that has been targeted for development. The company plans to build a 90,000-square-foot Meijer store at the corner of Ind. 32 and Little Chicago Road behind a CVS store near the Promenade of Noblesville, which is being developed by Indianapolis-based Justus Companies. Pep Boys, Ascension St. Vincent, a 55-and-older residential community known as Promenade Trails and another residential complex, Promenade Apartments, are near the proposed Meijer site.
Hit-and-run driver slams into Greenwood home, leaving family to pick up the pieces
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A family in Greenwood has been left to pick up the pieces after a hit-and-run driver crashed into their home. “I was startled awake, but I wasn’t really sure why I had woken up. I thought it was maybe thunder,” said Laura Dalton. It was just before 4:30 a.m. on the morning […]
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
1 dead after shooting on east side of Indy
A person has died at an Indy area hospital after being shot earlier this evening, according to IMPD.
IMPD working to flip its fleet of squad cars amidst massive recruiting and retention effort
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is in the midst of a massive campaign to bring more police officers to Indianapolis. "I don't know another time in my 24 years where the city has invested this much money in its recruiting and retention efforts," said IMPD Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey.
Veteran IMPD detective dies after cancer battle
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is mourning the loss of a veteran detective who passed away over the weekend. In a social media post, the department announced the death of 24-year veteran Detective Brian Morris, who passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, after a battle with cancer. "Detective Morris will be remembered...
Fox 59
British-themed restaurant and tea room coming to Fishers; popular Westfield spot reopens
INDIANAPOLIS — On the menu this week: hemp-infused desserts, British fare and the return of a popular cafe for farm-to-fork brunch and lunch. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads was back Monday to update us on the latest in Greater Indy’s food scene, including these new or coming-soon spots.
Fox 59
Long lasting unseasonable warmth expected for the Hoosier State
INDIANAPOLIS – Near-record warmth is coming to the Midwest and Indiana will be no exception. Beyond highs in the mid 70s, it’s the longevity of this warm stretch that will have it feeling more like late September than early November!. Highs return to the 70s!. Our last stretch...
WTHR
