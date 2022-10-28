ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New survey asks VB residents’ input on where to dispose of Thanksgiving grease, oil

By Julius Ayo
 5 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Not sure where to dispose of grease and oil in your area?

Officials with Virginia Beach Public Utilities are asking residents to complete a short online survey to gauge interest in drop-off locations for residential quantities of fats, oil, and grease after Thanksgiving.

The survey opened Oct. 27, and will remain open until Nov. 7. The data gathered will help city officials determine if this would be a viable program for Virginia Beach residents and where the drop-off sites should be located.

Improper disposal methods, such as pouring fats, oil, and grease down the drain or in your yard harm your private drains, our infrastructure, and the environment.

The drop-off locations would give community members an easy way to ensure their fats, oil, and grease are properly disposed of after deep-frying a turkey or other holiday cooking.

This program would not accept motor oil or drop-offs from commercial businesses.

Survey responses are anonymous. Take the survey HERE .

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

