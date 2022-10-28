Read full article on original website
Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of fatally shooting 53-year-old in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a 53-year-old man in the Woodland Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Police said Allen Mullins arrived at Ohio State East Hospital with a gunshot wound to their stomach around 12:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 2:36 p.m.
Sheriff: 2 teen girls flee from traffic stop, crash stolen vehicle into fence at west Columbus apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenage girls, ages 12 and 13, crashed a reportedly stolen vehicle into a fence near Hilliard Wednesday morning after fleeing from a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office. At approximately 2:20 a.m., a deputy attempted to initiate...
Columbus police: DNA connects murder victim to man killed by police at hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said DNA evidence has connected a murder victim with a man shot and killed by police and security at a Westerville hospital in 2021. Police said blood found on the interior doorknob and the victim’s cane linked the suspect, Miles Monsay Jackson, to the murder victim, Ticardo Lawayne Williams, […]
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for suspect involved in deadly east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in east Columbus Tuesday. Officers were called to a house along Harvard Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. after Allen Mullins, 53, walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Mullins later died at OSU...
sciotopost.com
32-Year Old Arrested Charged with Murder in Nelsonville
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:24 p.m., the Nelsonville Police Department was dispatched to 5175 State Route 78, Buchtel, Ohio, for a questionable death. Upon arrival, a male was found deceased from a fatal head wound. The Athens County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. Chief Scott Fitch requested BCI to process the scene and also requested assistance from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and other Investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene. Sheriff Rodney Smith and his deputies as well as the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office began to assist in the investigation. During the investigation, a suspect was identified and Athens and Meigs County deputies began checking residences in an attempt to locate the suspect.
Police seek to ID 12 persons of interest in fatal shooting at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for help in identifying 12 persons of interest they want to speak with regarding a fatal shooting at a northeast Columbus gas station early Sunday. The shooting happened at the Sheetz located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue around 3:50...
Driver of semitrailer crashes into tree, dies in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash in east Columbus on Tuesday. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a 2017 Peterbilt truck was traveling west in the 7700 block of East Broad Street just before noon. The driver then crossed into the same...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Police Seek ID on Robbery Suspect in Lancaster
On October 31, 2022, between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm, a male suspect entered Walgreens, located at 911 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130, and BP Gas Station, located at 603 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. The suspect stated he had a weapon and demanded money from the businesses....
Man in 2020 fatal south Columbus shooting sentenced to at least 11 years in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who fatally shot another man in south Columbus two years ago has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison. On May 25, 2020, police started receiving reports of six to eight people fighting in the 1100 block of Smith Road near Lockbourne Road. Additional 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.
cleveland19.com
Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said two officers are being recognized for their actions during a recent medical emergency. According to officials, Officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute were dispatched to Tuscarawas Street West on Oct. 5 for reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. The...
Murder trial of former Columbus police officer in shooting of Andre' Hill postponed again
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The trial of a former Columbus police officer who shot and killed a man in 2020 has been postponed again. According to court records, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen L. McIntosh granted a request by Adam Coy's defense to reschedule the trial which was slated to start next week. A new date was not announced.
4-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in northeast Columbus; woman critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 4-year-old child died after they were hit by a vehicle in northeast Columbus on the evening of Halloween. Just before 6:55 p.m., police said a man was driving south on Westerville Road toward Valley Park Avenue in a Ford F-150. At the same time, a woman and a child, who were in costume, were walking across Westerville Road in a crosswalk with flashing lights.
Ohio scrapyard under investigation for over 80 alleged incidents of fraud
Investigators also claimed that Columbus Auto Shredding accepted as proof of ownership a title that included a VIN number cut from a previous sale and taped to the new document title.
Police ID 21-year-old fatally shot in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified the 21-year-old man who was fatally shot in the South Linden neighborhood Sunday evening. Officers were called to the area of East 19th and Gladstone avenues and found Jerry Campbell III shot inside a vehicle. Campbell was taken to Grant...
Driver dead in semi-truck crash in Blacklick
BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) — A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash in Blacklick late Tuesday morning. At approximately 11:56 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the area of the 7700 block of East Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said a 2017 Peterbilt truck was driving west on East Broad […]
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on Shea Road. As she was passing a house, three dogs, identified as "pit bull mix canines", attacked the woman.
Neighbors call on city to increase crosswalk safety measures after 4-year-old child's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Allison Williams lives down the street from the crosswalk where a young child and an adult were hit while trick or treating. She provided 10TV e-mails voicing her concerns to the city and police department dating back to 2019. At one point there was an in-person meeting.
Police: Man steals donation jar in Whitehall
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man caught on camera stealing a donation jar from a local business. According to police, the donations were being collected to help purchase hockey equipment for those who may not be able to afford it. The jar was taken from […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Three fugitives on the week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Phillip Moxley—40 years old, 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Moxley is wanted for a supervised release violation out of the federal probation office, original charge is federal drug charges. He has ties to the Mansfield, Galion, and Columbus areas.
2 people, including child, in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people, including a child, are in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Columbus Monday night. Police said the victims were struck around 7 p.m. in the 3200 block of Valley Park Avenue. The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital while...
