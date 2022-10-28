Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father of 14 fatally shot, 20 bullet casings found
Herron Washington, 56, a Milwaukee father of 14 and a business owner, was fatally shot Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke, where police found 20 bullet casings. His daughters don't know why anyone would want to hurt their dad.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee group hopes bus bench will be more than a place to sit
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee North Sunrise Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 1 unveiled a new bus stop bench at 55th and Center. More than just a place to sit, the organization hopes the bench will help bring people in the community together. "Not only would it improve the neighborhood, but...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot inside business near 13th and Ohio
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, Nov. 2 near 13th Street and Ohio Avenue. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Police say a 40-year-old Milwaukee man was inside a business when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he...
CBS 58
Movie theater fight leads to stabbing and taser deployment in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fight inside an Oak Creek movie theater reportedly led to a stabbing inside the theater and police deployment of a taser. A Wednesday media release from the Oak Creek Police Department reports that a large disturbance occurred at Marcus South Shore Cinema at around 10:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stabbing at South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek; 3 in custody
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Three people were arrested after a fight and stabbing at Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek Tuesday night, Nov. 1. Two people were hurt; one with stab wounds. Police said this all started with a group being loud in the theater during a showing of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee woman found safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have located a critical missing woman. Brielle Ortiz, 22, has been found safe. There was concern after Ortiz was last seen on Nov. 1 near 13th and Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield pursuit, 4 teens arrested: 'Almost smoked you guys'
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Video shows the pursuit that led to four teens being arrested in Greenfield. The pursuit started with a call that may sound familiar involving reports of a stolen Kia. Officers were surprised by who they found inside. Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, video shows a...
17-year-old killed in 7th and Keefe shooting
A 17-year-old Milwaukee teen was shot and killed near 7th and Keefe in Milwaukee Tuesday morning, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man beating death, accused killers charged
Two Milwaukee men are charged in connection with the beating death of a man on the city's south side on Oct. 25. That victim also had his car stolen.
WISN
Milwaukee teen shot near 7th and Keefe, dies at hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male who was shot at approximately 1:23 a.m., near 7th and Keefe Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, however, was pronounced deceased. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Mill Road crash in Milwaukee; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday, Nov. 1 near Graceland Cemetery – located near Sherman Boulevard and Mill Road. It happened around 3:15 p.m. According to police, a driver was attempting to make a turn when another vehicle struck them from behind. Both drivers...
Pursuit with homicide suspect ends in crash near Green Bay and Sheridan
Milwaukee police say a pursuit with a driver ended in a crash near Green Bay and Sheridan Tuesday morning.
WISN
Police chase ends with crash in park
MILWAUKEE — A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash in Humboldt Park after police said the driver hit a bystander and police squad car. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m, according to police. "I heard some sirens out of the corner of my...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Fairmount shooting, 13-year-old girl hurt
MILWAUKEE - A 13-year-old girl was shot near Sherman and Fairmount Monday evening, Oct. 31. Sheriff's officials said the girl was struck in the knee. The shooting was originally believed to have occurred in Washington Park, but after further investigation, Detectives determined the correct location, and are attempting to determine motive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 7th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 1 near 7th and Keefe. It happened at approximately 1:23 a.m. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, was taken to the hospital for treatment however, was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Washington Park shooting, 13-year-old girl hurt
MILWAUKEE - A 13-year-old girl was shot at Washington Park Monday evening, Oct. 31. Sheriff's officials said the girl was struck in the knee. FOX6 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information, including what may have led to the shooting and whether any arrests have been made.
wisconsinexaminer.com
Milwaukee DA to charge 62-year-old caught on video choking Black man
The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will charge 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski, who appeared in an Oct. 10 video holding a 24-year-old Black man by the throat and accusing the man of stealing a bicycle. Walczykowski, who is white, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Local...
Edited video shows deadly Milwaukee shoot-out between gunman, officers
Milwaukee police released edited video showing the shootout between officers and a gunman that left one dead and one injured near Deer District in September.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 25th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 25, was shot Tuesday evening, Nov. 1 near 25th and Chambers. Police located her around 7 p.m. near 1st and Auer. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police: ‘Altercation’ Near High School Ends With Arrests
Milwaukee Police say an “altercation” near Vincent High School ended with six teens and an adult in custody. Police say they got a call about the altercation as school was letting out Monday afternoon. The teens range in age from 17 to 14, five of the six teens...
