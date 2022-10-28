Read full article on original website
Related
Biden addresses nation on threats to democracy ahead of midterms - live
The president speaks against election deniers running for office, saying they are leading a path to ‘chaos in America’ – follow all the latest news
Lofgren demands answers from Capitol Police on Paul Pelosi attack
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) is demanding answers from the U.S. Capitol Police following the Friday home invasion attack on Paul Pelosi, which is sparking calls for greater protection of lawmakers. Lofgren — the chairwoman of the House Administration Committee, which oversees the Capitol Police — penned a letter to the...
Details from new FBI documents paint picture of attack on Paul Pelosi
A newly released criminal complaint from the FBI contains previously undisclosed details about the recent attack on Paul Pelosi.
SFGate
Paul Pelosi faces ‘long recovery process’ after hammer attack
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, faces a “long recovery process” after an intruder broke in to the couple’s San Francisco home Friday and attacked him with a hammer, her office said. In a statement, Pelosi’s office said Paul Pelosi is making “steady progress”...
David DePape appears to have gone from far left to far right. It's more common than you think.
"Conspiracy theories are a ladder. You climb one rung and then another."
Comments / 0