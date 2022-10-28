Read full article on original website
Twitter suffers "massive drop in revenue," Elon Musk says
Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter has experienced "a massive drop in revenue" due to advertisers leaving the platform. The big picture: Before Musk's acquisition of Twitter, marketers expressed concerns about how Musk would handle content moderation on the platform because he has said he will embrace a free speech-first approach.
Twitter launching monthly subscription that includes blue checkmark
Twitter is launching a $7.99 monthly subscription that comes with a blue checkmark next to users' names, per the latest Apple app store update Saturday. Driving the news: The company is offering the blue check marks "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow" to users who "sign up now."
Twitter sued over Elon Musk's layoff plan
Twitter was sued on Thursday over Elon Musk's plan to cut about 3,700 jobs at the company. Driving the news: The class-action lawsuit, filed by five current or former employees, alleges that Twitter violated federal and state laws that require at least 60-day notice of a mass layoff. It references...
Biden says Twitter "spews lies" as company undergoes massive layoffs
President Biden said Friday that Elon Musk has purchased a social media company that "spews lies" around the globe. The big picture: Twitter laid off as many as 3,700 people Friday — about half of its staff — but said the cuts were smaller for the team in charge of preventing the spread of misinformation, per Reuters.
Twitter to staff: Look for "job or no job" emails Friday AM
Twitter told employees Thursday night in a company-wide email to expect to receive messages on Friday morning, telling each of them whether they still had a job, per the Washington Post and other outlets. Of note: The email marked the first official communication from company leadership since Elon Musk took...
Facebook Oversight Board has advice for Elon Musk
Representatives of Facebook's independent Oversight Board have advice for Elon Musk as he decides the future of speech rules on Twitter: He should "start with the principle of not doing harm," they told Axios in an interview on stage at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal on Friday. Why it...
Elon Musk clips Twitter's wings in week 1
In his first week at Twitter's helm, Elon Musk has tossed out thousands of employees and scared away more advertisers. Why it matters: Far from freeing the bird, it looks as though Musk has clipped its wings. Details: The "TwitterLayoffs" hashtag trended on Friday in the United States. Attorneys, content...
Amazon halts hiring for corporate workforce
Amazon will pause hiring people for new positions in its corporate workforce for "the next few months" in response to the economy being "in an uncertain place," the company said Wednesday in a memo. Why it matters: The news comes after the company announced last month it would freeze corporate...
Netflix enters new era with ads on platform for first time
"Never" turned to "now" on Thursday, when Netflix rolled out ads on its platform after years of saying it wouldn't. Why it matters: The timing is terrible, but the company needs to keep attracting new customers amid greater competition. Netflix is not only vying for marketing dollars against other major...
Tech industry squeezed by U.S.-China rift: "The music is going to stop"
The new round of efforts to slow China's access to semiconductor technology the U.S. announced last month went further than many people expected. And the Biden Administration isn't slowing down, with more restrictions seen as likely. Why it matters: The tech industry once drove a wider movement to tie the...
Steve Ballmer still thinks facts matter to voters
Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has spent the last few years investing in a nonprofit site that publicizes government data in hopes of rooting political discussions in fact. Though that doesn't seem to be the current direction of U.S. political discourse, Ballmer isn't ready to give up. "I don’t think...
Art-ificial intelligence: AI in the art world sparks debate over ownership rights
Artists often use cutting-edge technology to create their work, but technology tends to change the art world only slowly and infrequently. Right now could be one of those times. Why it matters: AI technology has created a serious debate in the art world around issues of authorship and ownership —...
CNBC cancels "The News with Shepard Smith"
NBCUniversal’s CNBC announced Thursday that it has canceled "The News with Shepard Smith" in a move to refocus priorities on business and market coverage. Why it matters: The show had served as CNBC's general news program for the past two years, aiming to deliver straight, nonpartisan news and bolster primetime TV ratings. It went on the chopping block as part of a larger "strategic realignment, according to CNBC President KC Sullivan.
Companies are increasingly ditching passwords for passkeys
Efforts to ditch easy-to-guess, phrase-based passwords are gaining more traction, paving the way for the passwordless future cybersecurity pros dream of. The big picture: Companies are increasingly investing in technologies that let people log in to their accounts with passkeys, which replace passwords with biometric data or device PINs tied to a user's phone or laptop.
