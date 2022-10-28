ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My dog got a temporary heart ‘tattoo’ and it lasted more than 2 years

By Taylor Knight
New York Post
 5 days ago
Gus, the French Bull dog, received his tattoo in the Sin City. gusgusinthecity/TikTok

Talk about a trans-fur-mation!

A French bulldog received a temporary fur-shaving tattoo that ended up lasting more than two years.

While in Las Vegas, Gus and his owner visited famous tattooist Rob The Original, who offered to give the dog a memorable marking.

The precious pooch, known as @Gusgusinthecity on TikTok, got a heart-shaped tattoo with the word “Mom” inside.

The tattoo session, posted on TikTok with nearly 3 million views, shows the dog taking it like a champ.

A fellow dog lover was prepared to raise hell before realizing it wasn’t a real tattoo. “I was ready to get real mad after the first sentence,” the commenter wrote.

Gus’ mom brushed aside concerns. “He isn’t shy about when he doesn’t like things, haha,” she said.

The dog remains calm while receiving his fur-shaving tattoo.

Another person supporting the owner’s decision commented, “It’s a frenchie, if he wasn’t okay with it people would be very able to tell, looks awesome tbh.”

Gus’ owner still doesn’t understand how the pup’s hair took so long to grow back, mentioning “vets have no idea!!” either. Perhaps Gus wanted to show his love for his mom as long as paw-sible.

