ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

Eeek! Spooky goings-on at historic Newtown inn

By Carl LaVO
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FDvCI_0ipVoLfs00

The Temperance House on State Street in Newtown Borough is a certified hangout for ghosts.

Bucks County is so old ghosts seem to abound everywhere. A few come to mind. Customers report the apparition of a lumberjack who died violently in the 1700s in a brawl at Solebury’s venerable Black Bass Inn on the Delaware River. At Chalfont’s 260-year-old Pop Inn, mediums have detected 5 spirits who mysteriously move objects about. In Andalusia at the Penn Ryn Mansion, a “gaunt and slimy” phantom emerges from the Delaware River at night, follows a path to the mansion and raps on windows and doors before disappearing.

So far, no Ghost Busters have been called in. After all, our specters seem a rather harmless clan. Paranormal experts have convened now and then to certify their presence. Such is the case at the Temperance House on State Street in Newtown. Four psychics from East Stroudsburg came equipped with specialized audio/visual equipment to perform “a ghost reveal”. The hotel restaurant is a fertile ground for lost souls, having opened as a tavern and school in 1772. That was four years before George Washington hosted a strategy session with his officers in the dining room to plan their famous Christmas crossing of the Delaware.

The paranormal team examined all rooms of the Temp, then produced a video of resident ghosts. At a public viewing in the inn’s packed ballroom, nearly invisible human forms haunting rooms and staircases elicited gasps from skeptics and believers.

That was seven years ago. Is there still a haunting? Or did the ghosts drift off to catch shows at the art deco Newtown Theater? With Halloween approaching, family friend Wynne Wert and I visited the Temp in hopes of stirring up a ghost or two. Kathy Buczek, the owner, was our guide. She knew where to look.

We spent more than an hour walking the halls, climbing ancient and narrow staircases and passing through many doors. We toured the tavern, dining rooms, ballroom and several of the 13 guest rooms on the second and third floors of the lovingly restored inn.

With enthusiasm and self-described “Italian” hand language, Kathy recited spooky encounters. For instance, the heavy door to Room #9 on the second floor slams shut when no one is around. Is it the ghost of American folk painter Edward Hicks who, according to Kathy, took his life inside an anteroom in 1849? In a bridal suite, newlyweds have reported unseen children giggling. On the third floor, boarders wondered about footsteps of someone running across the roof. No one was up there. In another room, a couple heard the sound of a music box. They opened a window to see if it was coming from outside. They went downstairs to ask where the music box was. “We don’t have a music box,” Kathy replied. Others reported hearing it too. Kathy described a cold spot in a guest room occupied by a man and woman. The innkeeper witnessed him saying “ah” after stepping in and out of a specific spot several times. “All of a sudden the chill swept through the doorway and around his wife. She suddenly shook and shouted ‘eee!’ ” said Kathy. No harm but a strange sensation.

Next stop for us ― the ballroom. Paranormals who visited the inn before Kathy bought it illuminated the face of a moaning spook on the recessed ceiling above a chandelier. Kathy on her tiptoes pointed to an area where the paint created shadows.

On a more recent occasion, a couple enjoying dinner saw a young woman dressed in a long white gown passing in a corridor followed by two cats. No one else saw anything. Must have been a ghost. Sometime later, Kathy was in the basement repairing cement around foundation bricks when a cat’s claw emerged from the mortar. Hmmm?

Both Kathy and the tavern bartender attest a water faucet in a restroom routinely comes on when no one is around. They also recall a canister filled with croutons on a shelf suddenly tipping over, spilling contents over a difficult customer. Mysteriously the cannister landed upright. Defender ghosts? “They seem to like me,” Kathy beamed.

I suggested she chart the happenings to orient guests to the ghostly lore. Wynne and I came away with an appreciation of the spirit world. A ghost reveal would have enhanced the experience however. As Wynne put it, “I only need one personal encounter with a ghost to shed my skepticism. It was thrilling to peek behind the scenes at a local landmark.”

Searching the web recently, I came across 19 signs of a haunting. Among them, cold spots, physical sensations, electromagnetic field spikes, possessed objects, inexplicable sadness, unexplained nausea and shadow people. Though I didn’t sense any at the Temp, it’s likely I’ll experience them all on Nov. 8 when the Pennsylvania election is decided.

Sources include “Chilling results at the Temperance House” by Elizabeth Fisher published in the Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 25, 2015; “Paranormal Activity: Love to know” on the web at www.paranomal.lovetoknow.com. Also thanks to reader Lori Nelson for suggesting this column and to her niece Kathy Buczek. Contact the inn at www.temperancehouse.com or by calling 215-944-8050.

Carl LaVO can be reached in the real world through by emailing me at carllavo0@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

Montgomery County Featured in New Maps Exhibit

PENNSBURG PA – An exhibit that includes never-before displayed maps which illustrate southeastern Pennsylvania, and historical events in the region from the colonial period to the early 1900s, are featured in a new exhibit at the Schwenkfelder Library & Heritage Center, 105 Seminary St. Original historical and large-reproduction maps...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Altomonte’s

It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Talk of the Town: Coatesville

November is the perfect month for a mini day trip to Coatesville. From seeing the last bits of fall foliage in the park to prepping your skin for winter at the spa, discover why we think you should put this Chester County city on your list of spots to visit.
COATESVILLE, PA
phillyvoice.com

Log cabin in South Jersey, oldest in Western Hemisphere, listed for sale

The owners of a Gloucester County log cabin, deemed one of the oldest in the world, have listed the property for sale again. This time it's at a price of $475,000. The Nothnagle Log Home in Greenwich, at 406 Swedesboro Road, was built around 1638 by Finnish settlers and remains intact with most of its original logs. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites and includes a two-story home that was attached to the original cabin in the 1738, bringing the living space to about 1,800 square feet.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Gregory Vellner

Authorities Warn about Deer-Car Collisions

RICHBORO, Pa. -- It’s happened in Upper and Lower Makefield townships in Bucks County, Pa., as well as in Newtown and Middletown townships. Falls and Bensalem townships have experienced it, too. In fact, it’s occurred in numerous locations throughout the suburban Philadelphia county and across Pennsylvania. And now that it’s November and daylight saving time is over, it will get worse, warns the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?

With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks

- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Nothing Bundt Cakes of Newtown

Stroll past the storefront of Nothing Bundt Cakes of Newtown at 2838 S. Eagle Road. The irresistible baking aroma will draw you into the shop, where friendly staff will welcome you. Pick a flavor – one of 10 or more – and buy yourself a “Bundtini,” a small cake just for you, or a ”Bundtlet” for you and a friend. You will delight both in the flavor and light-and-airy texture.
NEWTOWN, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy