Shreveport, LA

5 things to do in downtown Shreveport: Spooky edition

By Liz Swaine
 5 days ago
Halloween is the gift that keeps on giving in Downtown Shreveport. Partake of three full nights of ghoulish, ghastly delights that start with trunk or treat and a strange and unsettling tip to the Night Gallery. Come up for air with an afternoon of beer with a twist at BREW, plan a delicious diversion with Chef Chris, then take a breath and a dive into the Wonderland Rabbit hole. Costumes, music, dance and yes, even pirates abound this All Hallow’s Eve in our #CoolDowntown.

1.All fun starts somewhere and this weekend, it’s Trunk or Treat at the Andress. Come in costume (or not), trick-or-treat, shop a variety of vendors, listen to scary stories, take part in the costume contest! Afterwards, roll down Crockett Street to Big Sun Studios for The Night Gallery and a view of art’s darker side. When: Friday: Andress, 6-10 pm, Big Sun, 4-8 pm. Where: Andress, 717 Crockett St. & Big Sun, 619 Edward St. Cost: Free admission. Info: downtownshreveport.com/event-calendar

2.What’s better than a day of Spooky Science at Sci-Port? How about a day with free admission? Sci-Port is combining both on Saturday with Halloween-themed activities for the whole family, two costume contests, and all the adrenaline-fueled fun candy-popping kiddos can have! When: Sat., Oct. 28, 9 am- 5 pm. Where: 820 Clyde Fant Parkway. Cost: Free admission! Info: Fb/sciport

3.Shreveport’s version of Octoberfest is on tap Saturday as BREW returns with beer and food and beer and music and beer and friends. What’s the common denominator? YES! Don’t miss this yeasty yearly event that is always fun, never filling! When: Sat., Oct. 28, 2-5 pm. Where: Festival Plaza, 101 Crockett Street. Cost: $55 (single ticket)/ $750 (table for ten). Info: shreveportbrew.com

4.Discover the twists and turns of the rabbit hole as the Remington Suites Hotel & Spa is turned into Alice’s lair. An EDM light and music show, a tarot card reader, a dry ice specialty bar and much more will be yours to explore at Down the Rabbit Hole: A Halloween Wonderland Speakeasy. Cheshire cats welcome. When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 6 pm- 2 am. Where: 220 Travis St. Cost: $10/$1200. Info: Eventbrite.com/down the rabbit hole

5.The Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce’ Black Restaurant Week invites you to be Stuffed by Chef Chris in a dining experience that includes pistolettes, Caesar salad, spinach and shrimp stuffed blackened salmon, and a surprise dessert. While there, check out the MS-Kick kitchen incubator and make plans for more great meals to come. When: Wed., Nov. 2, 7-9 pm. Where: 1210 Milam St. Cost: $40. Info: Eventbrite/stuffed by chef chris

